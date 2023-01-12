Read full article on original website
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NFL World Rips Al Michaels for Call of Jaguars’ Game-Winning Kick
The broadcaster’s energy as Jacksonville closed out a historic comeback left a lot to be desired.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position
The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole Miss. That leaves Alabama with a significant staff opening that Nick Saban will need to fill.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
LSU Gymnastics Forced To Hire Olivia Dunne Security Guard After Chaos In Utah Last Week
Last Friday the LSU gymnastics team traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah to take on the University of Utah in a match. It was a packed house to see the two teams compete. However, a large and raucous group of the fans weren’t there for the event, they were there for TikTok star and influencer Oliva Dunne.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Five-star DB Desmond Ricks says Alabama's 2023 class is "going to do big things."
Last month, Desmond Ricks signed with Alabama over Florida and LSU. He spoke with BamaInsider about that decision, his thoughts on Bama's 2023 class, plans to recruit IMG Academy, and more.
Alabama Reportedly Makes Notable Coaching Hire
Shortly after losing defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Alabama added some firepower to its coaching staff. According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Alabama has hired Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong. Southern Miss finished the 2022 season ...
Veteran Duo Driving Force For Texas A&M Basketball Amid Six-Game Win Streak
Tyrece Radford and Dexter Dennis have been the focal point of Texas A&M's offense since December.
Carolina Panthers receive permission to interview Sean Payton
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly looking within their own division to fill their head coach opening and find a full-time
Despite Some Sloppy Play, Michigan Gets Much Needed Conference Win
Michigan didn't play its cleanest game of the year, but a 7-point win over a 12-win Northwestern team is good for the soul.
247Sports
College football recruiting: Where the top 25 prospects in Alabama have signed
The Early Signing Period is officially in the rearview, and many of the top players around the country have already finalized their college plans. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Alabama and where they are heading for college.
Report: Ian Jackson to Announce College Decision on Monday
One of the top recruits in the 2024 class is expected to make a decision on his collegiate future very soon. Ian Jackson — a 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard out of Cardinal Hayes High School (Bronx, N.Y.) — will reportedly announce his commitment this Monday, per On3's Joe Tipton. Jackson ...
PETA calls on Georgia to retire live UGA mascot after national title
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is calling on the University of Georgia to retire its live mascot, Uga, following the Bulldogs second straight national title win on Monday. In a letter to Georgia President Jere Morehead, the animal rights organization called on Morehead to “be a peach and...
Huffman girls basketball coach Lin Slater collapses in final minutes of game
Huffman girls basketball coach Lin Slater collapsed in the final minutes of Saturday’s game with rival Ramsay at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham. Huffman was leading 48-44 with 1:41 left and trying to hold off a Rams rally when Slater collapsed on the bench during a timeout. Paramedics attended...
RUMORS: Alabama DC Pete Golding to Ole Miss?
Could the Rebels make a move at the defensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide?
Highlights: Kentucky basketball recruit Tre Johnson dominates in Texas high school game
Tre Johnson, the top-ranked high school basketball player in the class of 2024, is being recruited by the likes of Baylor, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and others.
Former Auburn DC Derek Mason resigns from same role at Oklahoma State
A former member of Auburn Football’s coaching staff has decided to take time away from the field. Derek Mason, who was a part of Bryan Harsin’s first staff in 2021, announced Thursday that he would be stepping down from his role as defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State. In...
