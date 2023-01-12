Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27th and Auer shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Saturday, Jan. 14. The shooting happened near 27th and Auer around 5:45 p.m. Police said the 31-year-old victim went to an area hospital for treatment. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
13th and Hopkins shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 13th and Hopkins on Sunday morning, Jan. 15. Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds. Officials said the incident could be robbery related. Milwaukee police are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 13th and Orchard; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 54-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on Milwaukee's south side Friday, Jan. 13. The incident happened near 13th and Orchard around 4:30 p.m. Police said, during an argument, a person fired shots at the victim. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
60th and Townsend shooting, Milwaukee men wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were shot and wounded on the city's north side Friday afternoon, Jan. 13. It happened around 3 p.m. Police said the victims, ages 19 and 20, were driving near 60th and Townsend when they were shot. Both men arrived at an area hospital for treatment....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
29th and Hampton homicide, Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old man was killed in a shooting near 29th and Hampton on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the Milwaukee man died from his wounds on the scene. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360,...
WISN
2 dead in Friday night shootings in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE -- Two people were killed in separate shootings Friday night in Milwaukee. According to police, the shootings happened just 20 minutes apart. The first happened just before 10:30 p.m. near 37th and Hopkins. Officers said a 32-year-old man was killed, and a 24-year-old woman was in custody. Police said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, officers shot at; 2 persons arrested
MILWAUKEE - Charges have been filed against two persons who allegedly shot at officers during a high-speed chase in Milwaukee early on Friday morning, Jan. 6. The accused are Afrisawn Dedrick and Tysheonna Jones. Dedrick was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety by use of dangerous weapon, possession...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha shooting near Summit and Moreland; 2 men arrested
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police took two men into custody after they were involved in a fight and shooting on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Police were called for a report of shots fired near Summit and Moreland around 3 a.m. Officers found shell casings in a driveway and saw two bullet holes in the second story of a brick building.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield homicide; man stabbed wife, sentenced
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Greenfield man convicted of killing his wife in 2022 has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Braeden Ward, 49, was charged with a single count of first-degree reckless homicide. Court records said Ward claimed he was helping his wife, Jamie, because she suffered from chronic pain and had asked him to help end her life.
46-year-old killed near 29th and Hampton: Milwaukee police
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday night just before 11.
Two charged, accused of shooting at Milwaukee police officers during pursuit
A West Allis man and a Milwaukee woman were recently charged after police say they shot at officers during a police pursuit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee domestic violence homicide near 37th and Hopkins
MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 37th and Hopkins on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. The victim died from his wounds on the scene. Officers took a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman into custody. Two firearms were recovered. Officials concluded...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Suspects Charged For Shooting at Milwaukee Officers During Terminated Pursuit
Two suspects were charged Friday for their involvement in the shooting at Milwaukee Police Officers during a police pursuit that was later terminated by a sergeant as first reported by Wisconsin Right Now. According to a Milwaukee Police press release, Afrisawn T. Dedrick and Tysheonna M. Jones were arrested during...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shawn Luckette guilty; fatal shooting of man near 44th and Fiebrantz
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Shawn Luckette guilty on Thursday, Jan. 12 in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near 44th and Fiebrantz in March 2022. Luckette faced a single charge of homicide by negligent operation of a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Stadium Freeway crash; woman arrested, 2 injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies arrested a woman after a crash Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14 injured two other people. Deputies were sent to the scene near the Stadium Freeway and Vliet Street shortly before 1 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash. Authorities said the woman, 53, hit an SUV with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan fight leads to shooting near 14th and Michigan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - The Sheboygan Police Department said a shooting and fight happened outside a bar near 14th and Michigan on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Officers arrived and found a fight between two groups of people spilled out into a bar's parking lot. Officers found evidence that a handgun had been fired.
WISN
Woman in wheelchair robbed at Milwaukee ATM
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman's son is fighting for answers after his 66-year-old mother was robbed and thrown from her wheelchair Tuesday afternoon at the US Bank ATM on 26th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Max Humfeld said the nightmare his mother experienced happened in broad daylight on Tuesday. "My...
13-year-old arrested for burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa
A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa on Wednesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Church purse thief: Shorewood, Whitefish Bay police seek man
SHOREWOOD, Wis. - "Thou shalt not steal" is one of the Ten Commandments, but police say it was ignored by a man suspected of being a serial purse-snatcher. Even worse, the crimes in question happened during Mass. "As Catholics, we come to Mass and receive the body of Jesus, and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls family plea; impacted by accused drunk driver
MILWAUKEE - Michael Schimming's family was on their way to church when an intoxicated man crashed into their car on Sunday morning, Jan. 1. The family was forever changed that day. Now, Schimming asks for support in order to manage the remains of a once-happy family. "There were two missed...
