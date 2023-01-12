ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

27th and Auer shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Saturday, Jan. 14. The shooting happened near 27th and Auer around 5:45 p.m. Police said the 31-year-old victim went to an area hospital for treatment. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

13th and Hopkins shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 13th and Hopkins on Sunday morning, Jan. 15. Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds. Officials said the incident could be robbery related. Milwaukee police are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near 13th and Orchard; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 54-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on Milwaukee's south side Friday, Jan. 13. The incident happened near 13th and Orchard around 4:30 p.m. Police said, during an argument, a person fired shots at the victim. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

60th and Townsend shooting, Milwaukee men wounded

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were shot and wounded on the city's north side Friday afternoon, Jan. 13. It happened around 3 p.m. Police said the victims, ages 19 and 20, were driving near 60th and Townsend when they were shot. Both men arrived at an area hospital for treatment....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

29th and Hampton homicide, Milwaukee man dead

MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old man was killed in a shooting near 29th and Hampton on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the Milwaukee man died from his wounds on the scene. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360,...
WISN

2 dead in Friday night shootings in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Two people were killed in separate shootings Friday night in Milwaukee. According to police, the shootings happened just 20 minutes apart. The first happened just before 10:30 p.m. near 37th and Hopkins. Officers said a 32-year-old man was killed, and a 24-year-old woman was in custody. Police said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase, officers shot at; 2 persons arrested

MILWAUKEE - Charges have been filed against two persons who allegedly shot at officers during a high-speed chase in Milwaukee early on Friday morning, Jan. 6. The accused are Afrisawn Dedrick and Tysheonna Jones. Dedrick was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety by use of dangerous weapon, possession...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha shooting near Summit and Moreland; 2 men arrested

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police took two men into custody after they were involved in a fight and shooting on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Police were called for a report of shots fired near Summit and Moreland around 3 a.m. Officers found shell casings in a driveway and saw two bullet holes in the second story of a brick building.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Greenfield homicide; man stabbed wife, sentenced

GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Greenfield man convicted of killing his wife in 2022 has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Braeden Ward, 49, was charged with a single count of first-degree reckless homicide. Court records said Ward claimed he was helping his wife, Jamie, because she suffered from chronic pain and had asked him to help end her life.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee domestic violence homicide near 37th and Hopkins

MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 37th and Hopkins on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. The victim died from his wounds on the scene. Officers took a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman into custody. Two firearms were recovered. Officials concluded...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shawn Luckette guilty; fatal shooting of man near 44th and Fiebrantz

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Shawn Luckette guilty on Thursday, Jan. 12 in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near 44th and Fiebrantz in March 2022. Luckette faced a single charge of homicide by negligent operation of a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Stadium Freeway crash; woman arrested, 2 injured

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies arrested a woman after a crash Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14 injured two other people. Deputies were sent to the scene near the Stadium Freeway and Vliet Street shortly before 1 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash. Authorities said the woman, 53, hit an SUV with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan fight leads to shooting near 14th and Michigan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - The Sheboygan Police Department said a shooting and fight happened outside a bar near 14th and Michigan on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Officers arrived and found a fight between two groups of people spilled out into a bar's parking lot. Officers found evidence that a handgun had been fired.
WISN

Woman in wheelchair robbed at Milwaukee ATM

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman's son is fighting for answers after his 66-year-old mother was robbed and thrown from her wheelchair Tuesday afternoon at the US Bank ATM on 26th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Max Humfeld said the nightmare his mother experienced happened in broad daylight on Tuesday. "My...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Church purse thief: Shorewood, Whitefish Bay police seek man

SHOREWOOD, Wis. - "Thou shalt not steal" is one of the Ten Commandments, but police say it was ignored by a man suspected of being a serial purse-snatcher. Even worse, the crimes in question happened during Mass. "As Catholics, we come to Mass and receive the body of Jesus, and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls family plea; impacted by accused drunk driver

MILWAUKEE - Michael Schimming's family was on their way to church when an intoxicated man crashed into their car on Sunday morning, Jan. 1. The family was forever changed that day. Now, Schimming asks for support in order to manage the remains of a once-happy family. "There were two missed...
