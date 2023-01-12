ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Hill

University of Georgia football player, staff member killed in car accident after championship parade

A University of Georgia football team player and a team staff member were killed in a car accident just hours after taking part in a parade celebrating the team’s national championship victory. The university said in a statement that offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in the automobile accident, adding…
ATHENS, GA
AL.com

Trevor Lawrence celebrates epic Jaguars win at Waffle House

The Jaguars left the Chargers scattered, covered and smothered in an epic NFL playoff game Saturday night, as Jacksonville’s quarterback Trevor Lawrence appeared to celebrate the comeback with a late-night visit to Waffle House. Various social media posts show Lawrence inside a nearby location after he threw four touchdowns...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
WSB Radio

C.J. Stroud is projected to be a top-5 NFL Draft pick this spring. Will he become a pioneer of the NIL era instead?

Monday is the deadline for players with remaining NCAA eligibility to announce they wish to make themselves available for spring’s NFL Draft. Alabama’s Bryce Young and Will Anderson have announced. Same with Georgia’s Jalen Carter, Broderick Jones and Kelee Ringo. So too with Northwestern’s Peter Skoronoski and Clemson’s Myles Murphy and Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dianna Russini Video

ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini is trending for her time in Buffalo on Sunday morning. The Bills are set to host the Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Bills Mafia is going viral on social media on Sunday evening.  Russini and fellow ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington are going viral ...
BUFFALO, NY
