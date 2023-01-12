Read full article on original website
University of Georgia football player, staff member killed in car accident after championship parade
A University of Georgia football team player and a team staff member were killed in a car accident just hours after taking part in a parade celebrating the team’s national championship victory. The university said in a statement that offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in the automobile accident, adding…
This week in HS Sports: How will young Saraland football team handle 2022 success?
This is an opinion piece. After winning back-to-back national championships Monday night, Georgia coach Kirby Smart talked about the keys to keeping his Bulldogs at the top. “Just hard work,” he said. “We don’t run from hard work. Our kids don’t run from hard work. As long as you don’t have entitlement in your program, you’ve got a chance.”
Trevor Lawrence celebrates epic Jaguars win at Waffle House
The Jaguars left the Chargers scattered, covered and smothered in an epic NFL playoff game Saturday night, as Jacksonville’s quarterback Trevor Lawrence appeared to celebrate the comeback with a late-night visit to Waffle House. Various social media posts show Lawrence inside a nearby location after he threw four touchdowns...
PETA calls on Georgia to retire live UGA mascot after national title
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is calling on the University of Georgia to retire its live mascot, Uga, following the Bulldogs second straight national title win on Monday. In a letter to Georgia President Jere Morehead, the animal rights organization called on Morehead to “be a peach and...
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
WSB Radio
C.J. Stroud is projected to be a top-5 NFL Draft pick this spring. Will he become a pioneer of the NIL era instead?
Monday is the deadline for players with remaining NCAA eligibility to announce they wish to make themselves available for spring’s NFL Draft. Alabama’s Bryce Young and Will Anderson have announced. Same with Georgia’s Jalen Carter, Broderick Jones and Kelee Ringo. So too with Northwestern’s Peter Skoronoski and Clemson’s Myles Murphy and Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr.
What’s Pete Golding’s legacy at Alabama, and what’s realistic to expect after him?
The end of the Pete Golding era at Alabama came Friday when Alabama’s defensive coordinator reportedly accepted the same position at Ole Miss. But it’s something Nick Saban said almost two years ago that frames the discussion about Golding’s four seasons in charge of Alabama’s defense and what is realistic to come next.
Virginia Explodes in Second Half, Rolls Past Boston College 66-50
The Cavaliers put an end to a three-game losing streak with an emphatic victory over the Eagles on Sunday
Huffman girls basketball coach Lin Slater collapses in final minutes of game
Huffman girls basketball coach Lin Slater collapsed in the final minutes of Saturday’s game with rival Ramsay at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham. Huffman was leading 48-44 with 1:41 left and trying to hold off a Rams rally when Slater collapsed on the bench during a timeout. Paramedics attended...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dianna Russini Video
ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini is trending for her time in Buffalo on Sunday morning. The Bills are set to host the Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Bills Mafia is going viral on social media on Sunday evening. Russini and fellow ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington are going viral ...
Basketball roundup: Faith Academy tops LeFlore; Hewitt-Trussville girls roll
Davon Carter led all scorers with 26 points — 15 of them coming in a pivotal third period — as Faith Academy defeated visiting LeFlore 65-43 in Class 5A Area 2 boys’ basketball action on Tuesday night. Carter connected on five 3-pointers and Tank Spears added 13...
