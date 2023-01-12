Runners Prepare for Sunday's Chevron Houston Marathon

Maybe you've noticed more people running around the Houston area over the last few months. It always happens around here beginning in September. Runners spend up to 20 weeks training for the Chevron Houston Marathon, which is on Sunday.

The event returned to live racing from COVID last year to celebrate it's 50th anniversary (the original race was held in Memorial Park). And Wade Morehead with the Houston Marathon Committee tells KTRH this year is, once again, a sellout.

"We'll have over 27,000 registrants for the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon, Morehead told KTRH.

Events connected to the marathon have been going on all week, and the Marathon Expo kicks off tomorrow at the George R. Brown Convention Center. While the race is not considered one of the six 'Majors' (Boston, New York, Chicago, London, Berlin, and Tokyo are), Morehead says this race has something no other race in the world does.

"We're the event worldwide that hosts two World Athletics Gold Label events at the same time. It's actually four races; the men and women for the Marathon, and the men and women for the Half Marathon," Morehead explained. "We're the only race outside the marathon majors to be labeled."

Last year's race made national headlines because Women's winner Keira D'Amato set the American record. She will not be here to defend her title on Sunday, but Morehead found a more than suitable replacement.

"Emily Sisson broke Keira's record over the summer. She'll be here on Sunday," Morehead said. The elite field also includes Houston's own Frank Lara.

"He's been so willing to speak at any time; just a great representative. We're looking for a big day from him as well," Morehead stated.

But Morehead and race officials don't just try to bring an elite field to Houston. It's about the thousands of runners who hit the streets every day, fitting their training in between their jobs and raising their kids.

"This race means so much to so many people," Morehead explained. "It's really important that people are treated the same, from the first place finisher to the people who are crossing the finish line in the five and six hour mark.

The race also means there will be street closures throughout the city on Sunday. You can find them HERE .

You can also listen to the rest of Wade Morehead's interview with Cliff Saunders below.