Kansas State

In wake of Panasonic deal, Kansas targets potential microchip manufacturers for megaprojects

By Andrew Bahl, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
In the wake of the announcement of a multi-billion-dollar Panasonic project in Kansas, officials are targeting the same economic development incentives at microchip manufacturers as part of a national push to shore up that industry.

The Kansas Department of Commerce is set to ask lawmakers to extend the Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion program for at least another year in a move to help seal another megadeal and advertise the state's availability for similar projects.

It comes as the department is weighing whether to ask legislators to sign off on another raft of incentives in 2023, notably a refundable 15% tax credit on the entire investment a company makes in Kansas of over $1 billion.

That is the same framework used to lure Panasonic's electric vehicle plant to DeSoto, with the company receiving $829 million in state incentives toward the $4 billion facility.

Nine potential projects are being considered, Paul Hughes, deputy secretary for business development at the Department of Commerce, told a House committee Tuesday. Two of those involve firms in the microchip sector looking to take advantage of federal funding available to bolster the industry in the United States.

"It is a huge opportunity to attract federal dollars to the state," Hughes said. "Not all states are interested in that program. Many of them feel that, by virtue of not having any semiconductor players in their state, that that opportunity doesn't exist. Kansas does. We have a couple of companies in the state in the semiconductor space and are interested in pursuing the CHIPS Act."

In November, a group of companies and institutions of higher education filed paperwork with the secretary of state's office to begin forming the Kansas Semiconductor Manufacturing Consortium, with groups formally voting to join the group in the months since.

Officials in Coffey County have said they are working on a plan to bring a string of semiconductor businesses to the region in a potential $2.5 billion deal.

Hughes didn't disclose the identity of the potential projects. One would involve a $1.9 billion capital investment, while another would include $1.4 billion in spending. Both would create around 1,900 jobs.

The CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in August, includes $200 billion in research and development of microchips, semiconductors and related industries, as well as workforce and economic development incentives to expand American production.

The stated goal of the legislation at the time was to bring the industries back to the United States to avoid supply chain snafus that dogged the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other countries, such as China or South Korea, already have government subsidies for semiconductor production, proponents argued.

Hughes said the application for private businesses seeking to take advantage of tax credits and other incentives will open in February and the federal government is seeking to have a decision on where the dollars will go by July, an abnormally compressed timeframe.

No application would be successful, he added, without a state commitment of incentives.

States are hoping to replicate the experience of New York, which used the federal incentives in the CHIPS Act to secure a $20 billion factory from chipmaker Micron Technology, believed to be the largest of its kind in the country. That includes over $5 billion in incentives from the state of New York.

Kansas officials to seek extension and changes for megadeal incentives

At the same time, Hughes said the Department of Commerce would seek an extension of the program, which was originally set to expire at the end of the 2023, for at least another year. It was an effort, he said, to demonstrate the program's "consistency" to potential employers. The agency is also expected to request tweaks to the APEX law.

Rep. Sean Tarwater, R-Stilwell, chair of the House Commerce, Labor and Economic Development Committee, told reporters he was open to extending the program and altering it, provided the state could prove a return on investment from the burgeoning Panasonic project.

"We're gonna have to make a pretty big case on that," Tarwater said, arguing the makeup of his committee was conservative and likely to be skeptical of the incentives.

Changes, Tarwater said, could include more explicit commitments from firms as to the number of jobs that must be created to secure the incentives, something which the Panasonic deal was criticized for lacking. He also said lawmakers would revisit a provision that could allow the state to shield contracts with APEX recipients from the state's open records law.

In the meantime, Hughes told lawmakers that the DeSoto site for the Panasonic plant was "buzzing with activity."

Over 250 construction jobs had already been created, he said, with the Japanese firm already beginning to hire human relations staff for the project. More hires, he said, are expected early in 2023 and the concrete foundation for the building is to be poured in January, with steel work beginning in March.

