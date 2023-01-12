ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readers celebrate Kansas football at Liberty Bowl and lament US House, Kris Kobach actions

By Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kkEBu_0kC9iLYO00

Liberty Bowl leaders congratulate Kansas Jayhawks on performance

On behalf of the members of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Festival Association, the staff of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and our community volunteers, we want to thank and congratulate the University of Kansas. We enjoyed hosting the Jayhawks and their wonderful fans at the 64th Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl. We hope the Jayhawks and their fans made memories that will last a lifetime.

Congratulations to Head Coach Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks football team for their resilience throughout the 2022 season and finishing with a compelling, thrilling performance in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl!

With the leadership of Dr. Douglas Girod, Chancellor; Travis Goff, Director of Athletics and Head Coach Lance Leipold — KU has a bright future both on and off the football field.

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl has a long history and tradition of showcasing many of college football’s greatest teams, players and coaches over the past 64 years. We are proud that Kansas Outstanding Offensive Player Award recipient Jalon Daniels, Outstanding Defensive Player Award recipient O.J. Burroughs and the entire 2022 Kansas football team are now a part of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s rich legacy.

Happy New Year and best wishes for a healthy and prosperous 2023!

Best regards,

Steve Ehrhart, executive director, and Harold Graeter, associate executive director, AutoZone Liberty Bowl AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Could U.S. House set example of bipartisanship? Unlikely.

I see in the news and online chatter people lamenting about the 20 right-wing radicals in Washington who are perfectly happy to bring the government of the United States to a grinding halt — in effect bringing down the government altogether by generating a false crisis.

The only real crisis I see is the possibility of those 20 radicals running the country.

The simple solution to this would be a bipartisan House coalition choosing a new House speaker in order to rip power from those 20 individuals and get on with the business of governing the country.

However, a solution like that would require clear-headed adult individuals on both sides of the aisle.

But consider the alternative of acquiescing power to so few on the extreme right, many of whom are supported by white-nationalists and neo-fascists.

Not to mention that those 20 individual radicals are just plain weird.

It's time to let go past conflicts and start cooperating with our neighbors.

David Hewitt, Topeka

The fox is guarding the chicken coop in Kansas

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach asserts voter fraud is rampant in Kansas and vows to wage war against this affliction. Reality is there’s no evidence of voter fraud in our state. This claim is as ludicrous as his obsessive contention when he was secretary of state that hundreds of illegal immigrants were voting in Kansas when actually there were none. Kobach’s talent for lying puts him in the same league as Donald Trump who persists in his Big Lie the 2020 was stolen.

Kansas Republican voters are notorious for electing crooks and fools to high public offices. By electing Kobach, they’ve outdone themselves and have put the fox in charge of guarding the chicken coop.

Richard Schutz, Topeka

