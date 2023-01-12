Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County's COVID cases drop to 76
COVID-19 cases rose slightly in Ouachita County on Saturday, but fell slightly or remained steady in four other South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,659. Total Active Cases:...
residentnewsnetwork.com
Arkansas Activities Association Announces 2023 Regional & State Tournament Host Sites
The Arkansas Activities Association announced on Wednesday the host sites for the 2023 regional and state tournament sites for soccer, baseball, softball, track & field, cross country, and volleyball. In a press release from the office of Bobby Swofford at the Association, “the Arkansas Activities Association Board of Directors voted...
Water rates increasing for Central Arkansas customers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water customers can expect to see an increase in their monthly bills after CAW board members unanimously approved a 10-year schedule of rate increases. The plan aims to improve the water infrastructure in Central Arkansas. "Over the next 10 years, Central Arkansas Water...
magnoliareporter.com
SAU Tech recognizes Irene Vaughan Galbert
Irene Vaughan Galbert is the recipient of the January 2023 Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero Award at SAU Tech. She was born on Labor Day, September 2, 1946 in Camden to Annie Merrill Bryant Vaughan and Johnny Vaughan. At age five, she joined the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. She married her childhood sweetheart, Rudie Slaughter Galbert, in 1968. She is the mother of three sons, Lt. Col. Rudie Galbert Jr. (retired), Col. Johnny Galbert and Thurman Galbert. She is grandmother to 15 and has two godchildren. Mrs. Ora Lee Westbrook is her godmother.
Kait 8
Arkansas judge voids Cherokee Nation license to build casino
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge voided a state panel’s decision to allow the Cherokee Nation to build a casino in the state, ruling on Thursday that the license was issued in violation of the state’s constitution. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox struck down...
KTLO
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
txktoday.com
Wadley Regional Medical Center recognized by the Arkansas Department of Health for excellence in stroke care
Wadley Regional Medical Center was one of only three Primary Stroke Centers in the state of Arkansas and Texarkana to receive the Arkansas Department of Health Coverdell Defect-Free Care award for providing quality stroke care. Joining Mercy Hospital in Ft. Smith and Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Wadley is recognized based on data from the Arkansas Stroke Registry using the GWTG (Get with the Guidelines)-Stroke Patient Management Tool for the July 2021 – June 2022 program year.
magnoliareporter.com
Natural Resources Division reminds poultry operators to register
The Natural Resources Division and the Columbia County Conservation District reminds owners of poultry feeding operations that the annual registration for PFO’s began January 1. Registration dates will run through March 31, 2023 and affect any PFO with 2,500 or more confined fowl. Natural Resources Division administers the registration...
KTLO
Online vehicle registration affected by cyber-attack in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Most of Arkansas’ two-and-half-million drivers are running into issues renewing their car tags this year. The cause isn’t a car crash but more of a web crash all because of cyber-attack months ago. According to KARK, in November, a potential data breach started...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas communities rolling out mini food pantries for MLK Day
Newspaper dispensers, those squat, yellow metal boxes which once dotted the pre-digital landscape, are getting a new life as miniature food pantries. Volunteers in more than 60 communities across Arkansas will be working on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week rolling out the mini food pantries and holding community events to help fill them up.
ADH: New form of COVID-19 in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health confirms on Jan. 12 that a new form of COVID-19 has been found in the state.
Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges
BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
nwahomepage.com
Former Arkansas Governor's son arrested, facing felony charge
Former Arkansas Governor's son arrested, facing felony charge. Former Arkansas Governor’s son arrested, facing felony …. Former Arkansas Governor's son arrested, facing felony charge. Sebastian County response on lawsuit. Sebastian County response on lawsuit. Veterans can get free emergency mental health care …. Veterans can get free emergency mental...
High egg prices plague consumers, businesses
Egg prices remain high, concerning producers, consumers and businesses. According to Jada Thompson, an assistant professor of agricultural economics at the University of Arkansas, there's been a large spike in the cost of a carton of eggs year-over-year.
Gov. Sanders attends swearing-in of new Arkansas State Police director
Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas State Police.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County retailer on ABC's insufficient funds list
One Columbia County retailer has been named to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board's "insufficient funds list" for the month of December 2022, according to postings on the ABC website. This retailer is NMN, LLC. Permit holder is Baljit S. Sarai. The retailer was cited for an insufficiency of $3,549.80 on...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Arkansas?
When you think of billionaires, you probably think of big cities and flashy lifestyles. But what about those who have built their fortunes in smaller, more rural states?. Take Arkansas, for example.
magnoliareporter.com
Mark Anthony Easter
Mark Anthony Easter, 52, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, January 12 at his home from injuries suffered in a house fire. Funeral arrangements are pending with Reed Funeral Home of Magnolia.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Louisiana.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas
Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
