Pierre, SD

Governors Take Control In 2nd Half, Stop Lakota Tech

PINE RIDGE – Sharp offense and strong defense led Pierre Governor Girls Basketball back to victory on Thursday. Reese Terwilliger scored 18 and led four Pierre players in double figures as the Governors defeated Lakota Tech 60-41. Terwilliger also pulled down eight rebounds. Remington Price scored 13 points and...
PIERRE, SD
Governor Boys Rally Again For Dual Win

WATERTOWN – For the second time in three days, Pierre Governor Boys Wrestling rallied for a dual win, coming from 18-4 down to defeat Watertown 44-21 Thursday at the Watertown Civic Arena. Jaxon Ducheneaux, Chance Carda, Gavin Stotts and Josh Rydberg all had pins and Lucas Chamberlin won by...
PIERRE, SD

