FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cbs17
Have you seen this man? Durham suspect wanted for burglary, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect. On Dec. 16, 2022, police said a burglary took place in the 1000 block of Worth Street in Durham near the intersection of Belt Street. The male suspect is...
WRAL
Police searching for suspect in American Tobacco Campus shooting
Police released the 911 calls from the American Tobacco Campus shooting. Police released the 911 calls from the American Tobacco Campus shooting. Reporter: Monica CaseyPhotographer: Sam BlevinsWeb Editor: Joseph Ochoa.
cbs17
Man arrested in Durham officer-involved shooting now in jail with $25,000 bond
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, Durham police said a suspect who had been arrested last week is now in jail with a secured bond of $25,000. Ahmmon Fishe, 21, was charged last week with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and resist, delay, or obstruct.
WRAL
Man dies in custody after Raleigh police use Taser, no shots fired
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man died Tuesday morning while in Raleigh police custody after officers used a Taser while trying to make an arrest. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the incident began around 2 a.m. Tuesday outside a sweepstakes parlor on Rock Quarry Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when police approached a suspicious vehicle.
Police take armed man into custody at Durham home
DURHAM, N.C. — A man was taken into custody Tuesday after Durham police officers were called to conduct a welfare check. Around 11 a.m., Durham police officers came across a man with a gun when they responded to Walbash Street at Dayton Street, in the McDougald Terrace community. There...
WRAL
Person dies in RPD custody
Raleigh police said a person died in police custody Tuesday morning at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road. Raleigh police said a person died in police custody Tuesday morning at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road.
WRAL
Garner police charge woman for trafficking drugs on Garner Magnet High School campus
Deborah Romanus is facing three felony drug charges. A Garner police report identified the teacher planning to buy the drugs as "Jake, the auto mechanic teacher." WRAL News has learned "Jake" is Jake Stevens. Deborah Romanus is facing three felony drug charges. A Garner police report identified the teacher planning...
WRAL
Mother desperate for answers after son dies in custody of Raleigh police
Sonya Williams, mourning the death of her only son, is desperate for answers to her questions: Why did her son have a Taser used on him? Was he shocked too many times? Did police really need to use the Taser?. Sonya Williams, mourning the death of her only son, is...
WRAL
'He was so loved': Mother grieves loss of man who died after Raleigh officers used Taser on him
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man died Tuesday morning while in Raleigh police custody after officers used a Taser while trying to make an arrest. On Tuesday, the man's mother, Sonya Williams, said her son Darryl Williams was the man who died. He was 32 and lived in Raleigh. "He...
WRAL
Family identifies man who died in Raleigh police custody
The man's mother, Sonya Williams, said her son Darryl Williams was the man who died. He was 32 and lived in Raleigh. The man's mother, Sonya Williams, said her son Darryl Williams was the man who died. He was 32 and lived in Raleigh.
North Carolina Auditor, Democrat Beth Wood, charged with hit-and-run
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood (D) is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.
WRAL
Day care fire involving Molotov cocktail being investigated as arson
A fire broke out Tuesday night at ABC Land day care in Wendell. The day care is currently under investigation for reports of sexual assault after multiple complaints were made against the same employee. A fire broke out Tuesday night at ABC Land day care in Wendell. The day care...
WRAL
Triangle police see increase in car thefts
The Durham Police Department is warning the community to lock their cars after an increase in motor vehicle thefts. Police investigated more than 90 cases last month alone. The Durham Police Department is warning the community to lock their cars after an increase in motor vehicle thefts. Police investigated more than 90 cases last month alone.
WRAL
Durham apartment fire put out: Two people hospitalized, one in custody
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman who was stabbed and an injured juvenile were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon as Durham police officers arrived at an apartment that was on fire. It happened around 12:31 p.m. Tuesday on Gunter Street near Rosedale Avenue. Durham police said authorities took both people injured to...
3 people arrested after police chase, hit-and-run in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, a car fled from officers in the 3400 block of Westgate Drive. The car struck a police car then crashed into another motorist at the intersection of University Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway before the suspects fled on foot.
WRAL
Gunfire damages EnergyUnited power substation in Randolph County
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — EnergyUnited leaders responded to an alarm Tuesday morning to discover its Pleasant Hill Substation was damaged from an apparent gunshot, according to a news release from the company. The company said its customers who are served by the substation did not experience an outage as a...
WRAL
Woman charged after person overdoses on heroin in Mebane home
On Tuesday after midnight, Alamance County deputies, Haw River police and EMS responded to an overdose call in Mebane. Officers found the patient to be unconscious and was administered one dose of NARCAN prior to the arrival of EMS. The patient was evaluated by EMS after regained consciousness and was not transported to the hospital.
Woman charged in Burlington stabbing, victim in critical condition: police
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) —A woman is wanted after a stabbing left one person in critical condition in Burlington on Saturday afternoon, according to Burlington Police Department. At around 2:26 p.m. on Saturday, the BPD, Burlington Fire Department and Alamance County EMS all came to Burlington Grill and Food Mart on 217 South Ireland Street after […]
WRAL
Man wanted for shooting at American Tobacco Campus
Durham police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Jan. 10 shooting at the American Tobacco Campus. Police are also searching for Antoine Lorenzo Page Jr. Durham police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Jan. 10 shooting at the American Tobacco Campus. Police are also searching for Antoine Lorenzo Page Jr.
Man charged after rear-ending Raleigh patrol car, injuring officer helping another driver
Raleigh officer injured while getting out of the way of driver that rear-ended patrol car.
