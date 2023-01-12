ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Man dies in custody after Raleigh police use Taser, no shots fired

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man died Tuesday morning while in Raleigh police custody after officers used a Taser while trying to make an arrest. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the incident began around 2 a.m. Tuesday outside a sweepstakes parlor on Rock Quarry Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when police approached a suspicious vehicle.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Police take armed man into custody at Durham home

DURHAM, N.C. — A man was taken into custody Tuesday after Durham police officers were called to conduct a welfare check. Around 11 a.m., Durham police officers came across a man with a gun when they responded to Walbash Street at Dayton Street, in the McDougald Terrace community. There...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Person dies in RPD custody

Raleigh police said a person died in police custody Tuesday morning at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road. Raleigh police said a person died in police custody Tuesday morning at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Triangle police see increase in car thefts

The Durham Police Department is warning the community to lock their cars after an increase in motor vehicle thefts. Police investigated more than 90 cases last month alone. The Durham Police Department is warning the community to lock their cars after an increase in motor vehicle thefts. Police investigated more than 90 cases last month alone.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Durham apartment fire put out: Two people hospitalized, one in custody

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman who was stabbed and an injured juvenile were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon as Durham police officers arrived at an apartment that was on fire. It happened around 12:31 p.m. Tuesday on Gunter Street near Rosedale Avenue. Durham police said authorities took both people injured to...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Gunfire damages EnergyUnited power substation in Randolph County

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — EnergyUnited leaders responded to an alarm Tuesday morning to discover its Pleasant Hill Substation was damaged from an apparent gunshot, according to a news release from the company. The company said its customers who are served by the substation did not experience an outage as a...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Woman charged after person overdoses on heroin in Mebane home

On Tuesday after midnight, Alamance County deputies, Haw River police and EMS responded to an overdose call in Mebane. Officers found the patient to be unconscious and was administered one dose of NARCAN prior to the arrival of EMS. The patient was evaluated by EMS after regained consciousness and was not transported to the hospital.
MEBANE, NC
WRAL

Man wanted for shooting at American Tobacco Campus

Durham police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Jan. 10 shooting at the American Tobacco Campus. Police are also searching for Antoine Lorenzo Page Jr. Durham police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the Jan. 10 shooting at the American Tobacco Campus. Police are also searching for Antoine Lorenzo Page Jr.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy