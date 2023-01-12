Read full article on original website
Tweetbot, Twitterrific, and Other Third-Party Twitter Apps Are Busted
A long list of third-party Twitter clients, including Tweetbot, Twitterific, Echofon, and Fenix aren’t working. The apps, which all rely on access to Twitter’s application program interface (API) to get data, have been facing issues since Thursday night, according to multiple online posts from app developers, and as first reported by The Verge.
Judge Says Elon Musk's Trial Must Take Place on Twitter's Home Turf
A judge told Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his attorneys that, no, the court won’t move his upcoming securities fraud trial out of San Francisco even if there’s a dwindling number of people in the Bay Area with a positive opinion of the Twitter owner. On Friday, federal...
Meta Sues 'Predictive Policing' Firm for Using Fake Accounts to Scrape More Than 600,000 Facebook Profiles
Meta, the company previously known as Facebook, may not have the best track record when it comes to preserving its users’ privacy, but it nonetheless wants to make damn sure other companies aren’t spying on its community without its approval. This week, the tech giant filed a lawsuit...
Attack the Block
The director of Attack the Block has a new show where people fight ghosts with swords. Really, we could stop the article there, plop in the trailer and call it a day because you won’t read a cooler sentence this week. Let’s just reiterate: Joe Cornish, director of Attack the Block, has a new Netflix show and in it, people hunt down and fight ghosts with swords. Sign us up.
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Letterboxd, the review social media aggregator site used by film enthusiasts, celebrated Everything Everywhere All at Once becoming the platform’s highest rated film, and the film’s writer-directors joined the party. The Daniels, the duo behind the film led by Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan—who’ve been scooping up...
YouTube Is Testing a Free, Ad-supported Streaming Service
YouTube announced it is introducing free, ad-supported streaming channels in a product test as the company grows its video platform. The new hub, known as FAST, would create competition for other industry players including Roku, Pluto TV, and Tubi. The rollout was first reported by the Wall Street Journal and...
