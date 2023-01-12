ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gizmodo

Tweetbot, Twitterrific, and Other Third-Party Twitter Apps Are Busted

A long list of third-party Twitter clients, including Tweetbot, Twitterific, Echofon, and Fenix aren’t working. The apps, which all rely on access to Twitter’s application program interface (API) to get data, have been facing issues since Thursday night, according to multiple online posts from app developers, and as first reported by The Verge.
Gizmodo

Attack the Block

The director of Attack the Block has a new show where people fight ghosts with swords. Really, we could stop the article there, plop in the trailer and call it a day because you won’t read a cooler sentence this week. Let’s just reiterate: Joe Cornish, director of Attack the Block, has a new Netflix show and in it, people hunt down and fight ghosts with swords. Sign us up.
Gizmodo

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Letterboxd, the review social media aggregator site used by film enthusiasts, celebrated Everything Everywhere All at Once becoming the platform’s highest rated film, and the film’s writer-directors joined the party. The Daniels, the duo behind the film led by Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan—who’ve been scooping up...
Gizmodo

YouTube Is Testing a Free, Ad-supported Streaming Service

YouTube announced it is introducing free, ad-supported streaming channels in a product test as the company grows its video platform. The new hub, known as FAST, would create competition for other industry players including Roku, Pluto TV, and Tubi. The rollout was first reported by the Wall Street Journal and...

