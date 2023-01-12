As Camp Trexler listing looms, conservationists urge Minsi Trails Council to sell with nature in mind

In an odd story out of Bolivia, the country's state-run airline is under fire for having hired a psychic to help search for a cat that they had lost. According to a local media report, the strange saga started in early December when Andrea Iturre's pet feline, Tito, went missing right before the pair were set to depart from the Capitán Oriel Lea Plaza Airport in the city of Tarija. Since the airport was responsible for the cat managing to escape as it had been in their care at the time, the airline searched the facility for a week and even went so far as to enlist a medium who claims that she can communicate with animals.

