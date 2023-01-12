As Camp Trexler listing looms, conservationists urge Minsi Trails Council to sell with nature in mind

Read full article on original website
Related
Group of West Texas Coyote Hunters Stumble Upon Freshly-Landed Satellite: VIDEO
In this viral video posted to TikTok, a group of West Texas coyote hunters stumbled upon a freshly-landed satellite from outer space. If you’re like me, you had no idea that satellites are parachuted back to earth when deemed unserviceable. Most people probably also assumed that satellites not in use become floating space junk orbiting the earth. However, it appears that isn’t always the case. In this crazy 26-second clip, these Texas coyote hunters inspect the machinery and even watch it being dragged off into the desert by gusty winds driving the parachute backwards.
This $4.5 Million Log Cabin on Washington’s Orcas Island Is Like Living Inside a Storybook
Looking to go off-grid? Here’s one solution: a luxe log cabin in the remote woodlands of Washington’s San Juan Islands. This Pacific Northwest archipelago has all the makings of a secluded, nautical retreat and now a pine-clad compound is up for grabs for $4.5 million. The property is nestled amongst 16 acres of forested land and perched high atop a rock formation on Orcas Island—the largest of the San Juans. (It’s also where Oprah used to live.) The lodge-style residence spans over 3,300 square feet and offers up three bedrooms, plus views of the picturesque Salish Sea. Who knows? Maybe you’ll...
Mountainside estate is one of the priciest for sale in the US. See the Colorado home
Prepare to pick your jaw off the floor when you see the price tag on the chic home.
Black Bear Hikes Insane Number of Miles to Return to Great Smoky Mountains National Park
How far would you walk to get home? For one bear, they trekked over 1,000 miles to return to their favorite national park. According to reports, six months ago, a female black bear, known as 609, had to be relocated from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. At the time, the bear caused massive destruction in the park, stealing people’s food from picnic tables and turning over trash cans.
‘Fantasy library’ in octagon-shaped estate for sale in Washington has folks ‘drooling’
“The allure of this estate is inescapable,” the listing agent says.
KFYR-TV
Leadership with Theodore Roosevelt National Park discusses proposals over horse, cattle populations
THEODORE ROOSEVELT NATIONAL PARK (KFYR) – Last month Your News Leader reported that Theodore Roosevelt National Park was considering options on removal of horses and cattle from the park. Members of the public had the chance to learn more about why they’re considering this action in a virtual public...
Landowners win legal challenge over Dartmoor wild camping
Two landowners have won a High Court challenge against the right to wild camp without permission on the Dartmoor National Park.Farmers Alexander and Diana Darwall argued that some wild campers on their land caused problems to livestock and the environment and sought a court declaration that members of the public could only pitch tents there overnight with their consent.The couple have lived at Blachford Manor in Devon since 2013 and their 3,450-acre estate in the southern part of Dartmoor covers land on the remote Stall Moor where they have a cattle herd.The Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA), which defended against...
Fightback begins, after legal right to wild camp on Dartmoor is lost
Outdoor groups and wilderness access advocates prepare for battle after wealthy landowner wins legal case to remove the right for walkers, stargazers, bird watchers and youth groups to wild camp on Dartmoor
Good News Network
Planned Resort Boasts Tents Suspended in the Air Surrounded by Gorgeous Mountains
In the UAE’s Sharjah Mountains, a concept resort spans a vast mountain gully with floating tents hanging in the air. The ultimate in mountain “glamping,” the so-called Floating Retreat is the brainchild of Dubai-based design studio Ardh Architect, who were tasked to investigate a new kind of hospitality that blended environmental awareness and appreciation for nature with modern comfort.
flashpackingfamily.com
Our Complete Thornybush Game Lodge Review For 2023
If you’re wondering about booking Thornybush Game Lodge but want an independant opinion from someone who has recently visited, you’re in the right place. We stayed at Thornybush Game Lodge in November 2022 and wanted to write a thorough Thornybush Game Lodge review to help you decide whether it is the right game lodge for you.
iheart.com
Bolivian Airline Enlists Psychic to Help Search for Lost Cat
In an odd story out of Bolivia, the country's state-run airline is under fire for having hired a psychic to help search for a cat that they had lost. According to a local media report, the strange saga started in early December when Andrea Iturre's pet feline, Tito, went missing right before the pair were set to depart from the Capitán Oriel Lea Plaza Airport in the city of Tarija. Since the airport was responsible for the cat managing to escape as it had been in their care at the time, the airline searched the facility for a week and even went so far as to enlist a medium who claims that she can communicate with animals.
How to see green comet as it approaches Earth for first time in 50K years | Where, when to look; photography tips
Assuming it survives its first brush with the sun in thousands of years on Thursday, a bright green comet with a mouthful of a name should continue to brighten in the northern sky over the next few weeks. By the time of its closest approach to Earth at the start...
abandonedspaces.com
Houtouwan Village Has Become Almost Entirely Consumed By Nature
Off the eastern coast of China sits an abandoned village that has become part of the landscape. Houtouwan was once a thriving fishing settlement but was left behind due to its remote location. Over time, nature has consumed the buildings that comprised Houtouwan, creating a remarkable blanket of dense green foliage over the once-bustling village.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
81K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0