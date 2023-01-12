ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, SD

Harrisburgers diner finds new owner in local food truck operator

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0beRtG_0kC9i7HT00

Harrisburgers just got a new owner.

Dean Marshall, owner of the Big Orange Food Truck, recently announced the purchase of the Harrisburg burger joint, which closed at the end of December.

For Marshall, owning a restaurant and food truck was a dream he and his dad always talked about. Having run the food truck since 2018, Marshall now plans to sell it and jump into the restaurant business.

"I'm ready for a change of scenery. This is just my next step of my journey to fulfillment, I think," he said.

Earlier:Harrisburgers diner up for sale, closing after this week

Even though owning a restaurant had always been a goal, Marshall hadn't gone looking for the opportunity. He first heard Nick Lund, current owner of Harrisburgers, was thinking of selling through a mutual friend of theirs. After crunching the numbers to see if it could work, Marshall made an offer.

"To be honest, I probably would have turned it down even if it was $500 more just because that was number I came up with. I showed him the best number I could do, and that's ultimately how it all happened."

In an previous interview with the Argus Leader, Lund said he hoped the new owner would put their own spin on the place, which is exactly what Marshall plans to do.

Marshall is still in the process of creating the menu, but it will include high-end burgers, steak and ice cream. A tap house will also feature wine and mead slushies as well as beer ice cream floats.

"I'm trying to create a an atmosphere that or that's family friendly, but it caters to the whole family," Marshall said.

There might be grab-and-go breakfast sandwiches or hashbrowns options in the morning. He also said he'll likely change the name of the restaurant to pay tribute to his late father.

"My vision is huge. I have a lot of different ideas to make it a fun environment. What that exactly looks like moving forward is still to be determined," he said.

Marshall said he wants to renovate the space and fill it with new furniture while making it a center for the community to get together. That might include adding a pool table or a place to play cards or host a bible study or have a business meeting.

"I'd love for people to just come in, no matter the reason … If you want to come play cards at my spot, then play cards at my spot. I'm gonna be there," he said. "I just want to give back the community and create a safe space for everyone."

Marshall plans to open the new restaurant March 1. There will be a soft opening paint night where people can help get some last-minute things done while trying his new food.

The restaurant will also eventually feature take-out and delivery options.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dakotanewsnow.com

PSA: Protect your gas meter to save your life

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tea Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook advising the community to clear their gas meters and roof vents from snow. It is quite common for the weight of the snow to cause damage to your property very quickly, including breaking your gas meter. A broken gas meter can create a potentially fatal situation, so be sure to clear your meters of snow and stay safe.
TEA, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: January 15th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Bicycle Summit will bring biking enthusiasts from three states to Sioux Falls today. The summit begins at noon at the downtown Orpheum Theater and includes vendors, panels and workshops. Admission is free. The Rescue Network is hosting a dog adoption event...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pork snow? Factories make artificial snow in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The scene over downtown Sioux Falls was picturesque Friday morning as graceful snowflakes fell through a haze of fog, backlit by golden sunshine. The issue? No snow was forecasted. Rather than being the work of mother nature, the snow falling over Sioux Falls was...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Amazon Warehouse to host ribbon cutting ceremony

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives from the Sioux Falls Amazon Fulfillment Center are now ready to celebrate their opening with the community. The team has been ramping up operations, building its workforce, and stocking and distributing items for customers in South Dakota and beyond after opening in October 2022, their press release reads. Now, they are ready to celebrate their presence with the community with a “ribbon cutting” ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Firefighters respond to kitchen fire in home near Lake Herman Thursday

The Madison Fire Department responded to a call at a home on Territorial Road near Lake Herman on Thursday morning. Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said the call came in just after 11:00 Thursday morning for a report of a kitchen fire in a home on Territorial Road. He said that the fire was contained to the kitchen area of the home, but there was heavy smoke throughout. Minnaert said that there is substantial smoke damage to the home. He said that no one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Will the fog bring a blizzard in 90 days?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s an old folk tale — winter fog means heavy snow or rain in 90 days. But is that true and what’s causing the fog anyway?. According to KELOLAND Meteorologist Meghan Chada, much of the fog we’ve seen of late has been formed due to excess moisture in the air.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Taking a look at the next round of moisture

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are two areas where KELOLAND receives most of its moisture from. This would be the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean. As everyone knows, right now California is getting slammed by rain. There is a fine line between helpful amounts of rain and dangerous flood-causing rain.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Four-vehicle crash causes morning delay on I-90

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The accident occurred around 8:51 a.m. and stopped traffic in both westbound lanes. According to preliminary reports, the first vehicle was a 2008 Toyota 4Runner that lost control from road conditions while entering I-90 from the Brandon exit. The Toyota spun into a concrete wall and was rear-ended by a 2003 Ford Windstar.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man arrested for theft of gifts

SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, on an O’Brien County warrant for third-degree burglary — motor vehicle and fourth-degree theft. The arrest of Jonathan Jay Koerselman stemmed from him being witnessed to be in possession of a laundry basket containing Christmas...
SHELDON, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Meth, bullets, and stolen gun found in car driven by parole violator

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported the arrest of three individuals for charges related to drugs and stolen property Wednesday. At 1 a.m., officers saw a car driving near 14th St. and Main Ave. An officer recognized the driver as someone who was on parole, and parole was looking for him.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Hartley man charged for scrap iron theft

SHELDON—A 37-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense trespassing and fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Maurice McCallum stemmed from being found on Ziegler CAT property in Sheldon about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
kelo.com

Brookings man convicted of attempting to entice a minor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Brookings, South Dakota, man has been convicted of Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet. Zachary Scott Murray, age 36, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. The conviction stemmed from an incident on...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND News: The early years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND TV is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. KELO signed on as South Dakota’s very first TV station on May 19th, 1953. We sat down with the man whose father started it all; the place we call KELOLAND. “It was interesting, I...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy