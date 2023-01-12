Salina Public Schools prioritizes school funding, mental health initiatives

Ahead of this year’s legislative sessions, Salina Public Schools has prioritized advocating for fully funding special education and supporting mental health initiatives, among other issues.

The USD 305 School Board unanimously approved a list that outlines nine statewide issues and one federal issue surrounding K-12 education that directly affect the district. The list was created to provide elected officials and the public information about what Salina Public Schools will be advocating for when education topics garner attention in the legislature.

Last month, the school board held a work session outlining the priorities the district would go forward with. They were then presented collectively as an action item that the Board approved in a 6-0 vote Tuesday.

Among the priorities approved were: maintaining Article Six of the Kansas Constitution as written, supporting initiatives to address social-emotional and mental health needs of students, and funding full-day preschool education for special education students and preschool-aged at-risk students.

“The goal of these priorities is for us to be able to share them with our representatives so that they have some background on the impact of different policy decisions on USD 305,” said Superintendent Linn Exline.

Exline said the document outlining priorities at Salina Public Schools would aim to provide elected officials information as solutions to questions they might have, and to help them make informed decisions.

USD 305 Legislative priorities

Exline said this is the first time, at least since she has been Superintendent, that the school district has outlined their specific legislative priorities.

Here is a condensed list of what the district will prioritize and advocate for in federal and state legislative sessions this year:

Federal Legislative Priority

Special Education Funding

State of Kansas Legislative Priorities

Suitable Education

School Funding

Kansas Can Vision

Mental Health

Early Childhood Education

Parent Bill of Rights

Student Transfers

Special Education Funding

Recruitment and Retention of Highly Qualified Teachers

The Salina Journal published a story explaining each of these priorities in detail Dec. 22, 2022.

“I think (the outlined priorities) are fantastic,” said Board Member Mark Bandr before the vote. “They’re spot-on as far as I am concerned.”

Before the Board approved the legislative priorities, Board Member Dana Kossow requested that the district take time to discuss outcomes of the legislative session and compare those to district priorities.

“I am happy to do that on the back end, and update you on what laws were actually passed, what policy was presented so that you can know what is happening in regard to each one of these areas,” Exline said.

Graduation requirements update

The Kansas Department of Education updated graduation requirements for the graduating class of 2028.

To discuss these changes, USD 305 Secondary Director Curtis Stevens presented a document that showed Salina Public School graduation requirements and the updated state requirements at the Board meeting Tuesday.

Overall, the changes KSDE made do not require USD 305 to make their own modifications, but they could make changes if desired.

As of this academic year, USD 305 requires students to take 24 total credits to graduate, while the state minimum still sits at 21. For the class of 2028, the state lowered the English credit requirement to just 3.5 credits, lowered the physical education credit to .5 (or one semester) and added one STEM elective course.

The Board and Stevens decided the best practice for the presented changes would be to gather feedback from teachers and make a decision by the end of the year on if and how it would modify graduation requirements.

During his presentation, Stevens also encouraged students and their families to discuss their Individual Plans of Study through the Xello platform, a software that helps students plan their course schedules, communicate with their counselors, and compare colleges, trades and various career options.

“To do this is extremely important for crucial and consequential conversations with students and their counselor, not only for their four-year course plan, but also for post-secondary success” Stevens said.

Stevens said if students and their parents or guardians would like assistance with the software, they can seek help from their high school counselors, and that upcoming conference nights in February are a good time to discuss course planning.

