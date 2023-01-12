ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina Public Schools prioritizes school funding, mental health initiatives

By Kendrick Calfee, Salina Journal
Salina Journal
Salina Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HpE5D_0kC9i6Ok00

Ahead of this year’s legislative sessions, Salina Public Schools has prioritized advocating for fully funding special education and supporting mental health initiatives, among other issues.

The USD 305 School Board unanimously approved a list that outlines nine statewide issues and one federal issue surrounding K-12 education that directly affect the district. The list was created to provide elected officials and the public information about what Salina Public Schools will be advocating for when education topics garner attention in the legislature.

Last month, the school board held a work session outlining the priorities the district would go forward with. They were then presented collectively as an action item that the Board approved in a 6-0 vote Tuesday.

Among the priorities approved were: maintaining Article Six of the Kansas Constitution as written, supporting initiatives to address social-emotional and mental health needs of students, and funding full-day preschool education for special education students and preschool-aged at-risk students.

“The goal of these priorities is for us to be able to share them with our representatives so that they have some background on the impact of different policy decisions on USD 305,” said Superintendent Linn Exline.

Exline said the document outlining priorities at Salina Public Schools would aim to provide elected officials information as solutions to questions they might have, and to help them make informed decisions.

USD 305 Legislative priorities

Exline said this is the first time, at least since she has been Superintendent, that the school district has outlined their specific legislative priorities.

Here is a condensed list of what the district will prioritize and advocate for in federal and state legislative sessions this year:

Federal Legislative Priority

  • Special Education Funding

State of Kansas Legislative Priorities

  • Suitable Education
  • School Funding
  • Kansas Can Vision
  • Mental Health
  • Early Childhood Education
  • Parent Bill of Rights
  • Student Transfers
  • Special Education Funding
  • Recruitment and Retention of Highly Qualified Teachers

The Salina Journal published a story explaining each of these priorities in detail Dec. 22, 2022.

“I think (the outlined priorities) are fantastic,” said Board Member Mark Bandr before the vote. “They’re spot-on as far as I am concerned.”

Before the Board approved the legislative priorities, Board Member Dana Kossow requested that the district take time to discuss outcomes of the legislative session and compare those to district priorities.

“I am happy to do that on the back end, and update you on what laws were actually passed, what policy was presented so that you can know what is happening in regard to each one of these areas,” Exline said.

Graduation requirements update

The Kansas Department of Education updated graduation requirements for the graduating class of 2028.

To discuss these changes, USD 305 Secondary Director Curtis Stevens presented a document that showed Salina Public School graduation requirements and the updated state requirements at the Board meeting Tuesday.

Overall, the changes KSDE made do not require USD 305 to make their own modifications, but they could make changes if desired.

As of this academic year, USD 305 requires students to take 24 total credits to graduate, while the state minimum still sits at 21. For the class of 2028, the state lowered the English credit requirement to just 3.5 credits, lowered the physical education credit to .5 (or one semester) and added one STEM elective course.

The Board and Stevens decided the best practice for the presented changes would be to gather feedback from teachers and make a decision by the end of the year on if and how it would modify graduation requirements.

During his presentation, Stevens also encouraged students and their families to discuss their Individual Plans of Study through the Xello platform, a software that helps students plan their course schedules, communicate with their counselors, and compare colleges, trades and various career options.

“To do this is extremely important for crucial and consequential conversations with students and their counselor, not only for their four-year course plan, but also for post-secondary success” Stevens said.

Stevens said if students and their parents or guardians would like assistance with the software, they can seek help from their high school counselors, and that upcoming conference nights in February are a good time to discuss course planning.

Kendrick Calfee has been a reporter with the Salina Journal since 2022, focusing primarily on county government and education. You can reach him at kcalfee@gannett.com or on Twitter @calfee_kc.

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Volunteers help train Hutchinson police officers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police Department (HPD), with the aid of volunteers, conducted a Standard Field Sobriety Testing Wet Lab at their agency this week. The training was put on by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) on Jan. 10 and Jan. 11. “Standard Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) are used...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Newton commission goes fore-ward with former golf course plat

NEWTON, Kan. — The Newton City Commission at their Jan. 10 meeting, approved the final plat for the redevelopment of the former Fox Ridge Golf Course. Last fall, the commission approved rezoning the property to multi-family residential (R-3) from the previous single-family (R-S) and commercial (C-2) zoning. Bryan Legaly...
NEWTON, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 14

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. EDITOR'S NOTE: Because the Saline County Sheriff's booking webpage has not been updated for several days, the following is the booking list as sent to media each morning. The names are in the order they appear on the list. There are no photos.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Jan. 7-13

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: MANNING, TROY DON; 35; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: MOLONEY,...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JCFD reports a house fire

Junction City fire fighters responded to a house fire at 211 E. 5th Street Tuesday night. There was one occupant but there were not any injuries. The cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time. The damage was placed at $5,000. According to the Fire Department a combination room - back porch area burned.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Traffic violation leads to arrest in north Salina

A traffic violation led to the arrest of a local man on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge just before midnight Wednesday in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Thursday that a K-9 officer, on patrol in the 1100 block of North 11th Street, saw a Ford Ranger pickup operating without its headlights on.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Tips Sought in Shooting Case

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in a case in which multiple road signs were shot. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. According to the agency, in the overnight hours of December 8th and December 9th in approximately the 6000 Blk of W Crawford Street unknown suspect(s) shot at multiple road signs with a firearm.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Indoor Roller Skating to Return

Indoor roller skating has not been available in Salina since the Starlite Skate Center closed back in May of 2019 to make way for a car wash. But that’s about to change. Though it won’t be a full fledged roller skating rink, the District Eat and Play Salina will soon offer roller skating. A multi-purpose room at the family entertainment facility located in the Central Mall is being re-purposed to allow for skating events.
SALINA, KS
Salina Journal

Salina Journal

1K+
Followers
826
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Salina, KS from Salina Journal.

 http://salina.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy