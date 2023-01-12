ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYCFC sign homegrown midfielder Justin Haak to contract extension

NYCFC have signed homegrown midfielder Justin Haak to a new three-year contract, the club announced Wednesday. Haak's new deal keeps him at the club through the 2025 MLS season with NYCFC holding an option on 2026. The 21-year-old was out of contract following the conclusion of the 2022 season, but Haak has impressed enough to stick around and continue his development with the 2021 MLS Cup champions.
Andrew Farrell signs New England Revolution contract extension

The New England Revolution have announced the signing of center-back Andrew Farrell to a contract extension. Farrell's previous deal had expired at the end of 2022, but the Revs have used Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) to sign the defender to a new one-year contract through the 2023 MLS season with options on 2024 and 2025.
Toronto FC sign former LAFC forward Adama Diomande via waivers

Toronto FC have signed former LAFC forward Adama Diomande via waivers. The 32-year-old has signed a two-year contract through the 2024 MLS season with a club option on 2025. Diomande reunites with head coach Bob Bradley, who the striker has played under at various points through his career including LAFC between 2018 and 2020. He boasts 24 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions.
Alan Pulido injury update: 'I am so close'

Alan Pulido is set to return to action, after being sidelined for the entire 2022 Major League Soccer season by a knee injury. He sustained the affliction in the Spring of 2021, during a stretch with the Mexican national team. Pulido went on to record eight goals and three assists in 21 appearances while playing through the pain, before undergoing surgery on January 17 to resolve the issue.
Julian Araujo addresses Club America transfer rumors

Defender Julian Araujo addressed recent transfer rumors linking him to Liga MX, confirming contact with Club America before insisting he remains 'focused with LA Galaxy' at the moment. The Mexico City team inspired reports after head coach Fernando Ortiz teased the possible arrival of a Mexican right back ahead of...
Sporting Kansas City sign midfielder Danny Flores via waivers

Sporting Kansas City have signed midfielder Danny Flores on a one-year deal via waivers. The 20-year-old's deal keeps him at Children's Mercy Park through the 2023 MLS season, with SKC holding options to extend through 2024, 2025, and 2026. Flores - a former United States youth international - now resumes...
