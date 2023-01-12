NYCFC have signed homegrown midfielder Justin Haak to a new three-year contract, the club announced Wednesday. Haak's new deal keeps him at the club through the 2025 MLS season with NYCFC holding an option on 2026. The 21-year-old was out of contract following the conclusion of the 2022 season, but Haak has impressed enough to stick around and continue his development with the 2021 MLS Cup champions.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO