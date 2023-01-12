Read full article on original website
Rio Ferdinand names the striker he wants Man Utd to sign this summer
Former Manchester United defender and BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand has revealed who he'd like to see his old club sign in the summer transfer window.
Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal: Player ratings as Gunners ease to derby win
Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win at Tottenham in the north London derby.
Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham decision on Lucas Moura contract
Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham will not be offering a new contract to Lucas Moura.
Man Utd 2-1 Man City: Player ratings as Red Devils earn comeback derby win
Match report and player ratings from Manchester United's Premier League meeting with Manchester City
Pep Guardiola clarifies comments on not caring about Premier League after derby defeat
Pep Guardiola has elaborated on his claims that he no longer cares about the Premier League.
Aaron Ramsdale kicked by Tottenham fan following north London derby
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was kicked by a Spurs fan following Sunday's north London derby.
Mikel Arteta opens up on failed Mykhaylo Mudryk transfer
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been asked about the club's failed pursuit of Mykhaylo Mudryk for the first time.
Twitter reacts as Arsenal cruise to north London derby win over Tottenham
Twitter reacts as Arsenal cruise to north London derby win over Tottenham.
Barcelona's worst January signings - ranked
A look at the worst January signings that Barcelona have ever made
Why did Mykhaylo Mudryk choose Chelsea over Arsenal?
Chelsea won the race for Mykhailo Mudryk, but how did he end up there rather than Arsenal?
Harry Kane and Jimmy Greaves goal records at Tottenham compared
Harry Kane is closing in on Jimmy Greaves' Tottenham goalscoring record, but how do those records compare?
Premier League & Championship clubs eye Old Firm target Cho Gue-sung
Choe Gue-sung has been offered to multiple clubs in the Premier League & Championship after already catching the eye of Celtic & Rangers.
Leeds Owner Investigating Wolves' Link to Agent Jorge Mendes in Hopes of Replicating Success
Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has written to the FA, EFL and Premier League to seek clarity regarding Wolves' link to football agent Jorge Mendes.
Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool's loss at Brighton is the worst of his career
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted his concern for the club's current state after losing 3-0 to Brighton on Saturday.
Karim Benzema offers uncertain response to Real Madrid contract question
Karim Benzema remained coy when asked about his future at Real Madrid.
Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds: Player ratings as wasteful Whites punished
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Aston Villa & Leeds.
PSG predicted lineup vs Rennes - Ligue 1
A look at how Paris Saint-Germain could shape up for their Ligue 1 clash with Rennes
Newcastle 1-0 Fulham: Player ratings as Alexander Isak snatches 3 points with late winner
Match report and player ratings from Newcastle United's Premier League meeting with Fulham
Brazilian midfielder heading for Nottingham Forest medical
Nottingham Forest are closing in on the signing of another new midfielder.
Why are Chelsea signing players to long contracts?
A look at why Chelsea are giving new signings unusually long contracts, and what it might mean for the club's future.
