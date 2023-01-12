Read full article on original website
Rio Ferdinand names the striker he wants Man Utd to sign this summer
Former Manchester United defender and BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand has revealed who he'd like to see his old club sign in the summer transfer window.
Pep Guardiola clarifies comments on not caring about Premier League after derby defeat
Pep Guardiola has elaborated on his claims that he no longer cares about the Premier League.
Messi vs Ronaldo: Who was won more Best FIFA Football Awards?
The FIFA Best Awards are coming up very soon, so here is who's in the running and who out of Ronaldo and Messi has won it the most in the past.
Why are Chelsea signing players to long contracts?
A look at why Chelsea are giving new signings unusually long contracts, and what it might mean for the club's future.
Emma Hayes reacts to Chelsea late equaliser vs Arsenal: I can't find the words without swearing
Emma Hayes has praised the concentration of her team and the impact of her subs after Sam Kerr netted an 89th minute equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw for Chelsea against WSL title rivals Arsenal.
Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham decision on Lucas Moura contract
Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham will not be offering a new contract to Lucas Moura.
Jonas Eidevall stresses importance of Arsenal's unbeaten WSL record vs Chelsea despite late draw
Jonas Eidevall has emphasised the importance of his side remaining unbeaten against Chelsea in the WSL since he took charge of the club in the summer of 2021, despite conceding a late equaliser to deny them all three points at the Emirates on Sunday.
Newcastle 1-0 Fulham: Player ratings as Alexander Isak snatches 3 points with late winner
Match report and player ratings from Newcastle United's Premier League meeting with Fulham
Wout Weghorst shirt number options at Man Utd
Assessing the shirt number options open to Wout Weghorst at Man Utd.
Man Utd 6-0 Liverpool WSL: Player ratings as Red Devils romp to emphatic victory
Match report from Man Utd 6-0 Liverpool in the WSL.
Premier League & Championship clubs eye Old Firm target Cho Gue-sung
Choe Gue-sung has been offered to multiple clubs in the Premier League & Championship after already catching the eye of Celtic & Rangers.
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Mudryk watches Blues seal deserved win
Match report & player ratings from Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Bruno Fernandes explains how Erik ten Hag has turned Man Utd around
Bruno Fernandes reflects on the moment that Erik ten Hag earned the respect of the Man Utd players.
Bruno Fernandes explains why he hesitated before signing new Man Utd contract
Bruno Fernandes explains why he didn't immediately sign a new Man Utd contract last season despite huge pay increase.
Brentford 2-0 Bournemouth: Player ratings as Bees climb to 8th in Premier League table
Brentford's remarkable second Premier League season continued with a routine 2-0 win at home to Bournemouth on Saturday evening.
Sergio Busquets admits he is yet to decide his Barcelona future
Sergio Busquets admits he is yet to decide his Barcelona future.
Supercopa de Espana: How much money will Barcelona and Real Madrid make?
A look at how much Barcelona and Real Madrid will make from their Supercopa de Espana involvement.
Erik ten Hag hails Marcus Rashford's 'resilience' & willingness to 'sacrifice'
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praised star striker Marcus Rashford for playing through the pain barrier in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Manchester City.
Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool's loss at Brighton is the worst of his career
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted his concern for the club's current state after losing 3-0 to Brighton on Saturday.
Leeds Owner Investigating Wolves' Link to Agent Jorge Mendes in Hopes of Replicating Success
Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has written to the FA, EFL and Premier League to seek clarity regarding Wolves' link to football agent Jorge Mendes.
