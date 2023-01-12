Read full article on original website
Rio Ferdinand names the striker he wants Man Utd to sign this summer
Former Manchester United defender and BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand has revealed who he'd like to see his old club sign in the summer transfer window.
Pep Guardiola clarifies comments on not caring about Premier League after derby defeat
Pep Guardiola has elaborated on his claims that he no longer cares about the Premier League.
Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham decision on Lucas Moura contract
Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham will not be offering a new contract to Lucas Moura.
Man Utd 6-0 Liverpool WSL: Player ratings as Red Devils romp to emphatic victory
Match report from Man Utd 6-0 Liverpool in the WSL.
Premier League & Championship clubs eye Old Firm target Cho Gue-sung
Choe Gue-sung has been offered to multiple clubs in the Premier League & Championship after already catching the eye of Celtic & Rangers.
Marcus Rashford suffers injury in Manchester derby
Marcus Rashford got injured in Manchester United's derby clash with Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.
Emma Hayes reacts to Chelsea late equaliser vs Arsenal: I can't find the words without swearing
Emma Hayes has praised the concentration of her team and the impact of her subs after Sam Kerr netted an 89th minute equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw for Chelsea against WSL title rivals Arsenal.
Why are Chelsea signing players to long contracts?
A look at why Chelsea are giving new signings unusually long contracts, and what it might mean for the club's future.
Newcastle 1-0 Fulham: Player ratings as Alexander Isak snatches 3 points with late winner
Match report and player ratings from Newcastle United's Premier League meeting with Fulham
Messi vs Ronaldo: Who was won more Best FIFA Football Awards?
The FIFA Best Awards are coming up very soon, so here is who's in the running and who out of Ronaldo and Messi has won it the most in the past.
Karim Benzema offers uncertain response to Real Madrid contract question
Karim Benzema remained coy when asked about his future at Real Madrid.
Graham Potter reveals excitement towards Mykhaylo Mudryk signing
Graham Potter reveals his excitement towards Chelsea's signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk.
Sergio Busquets admits he is yet to decide his Barcelona future
Sergio Busquets admits he is yet to decide his Barcelona future.
Why did Mykhaylo Mudryk choose Chelsea over Arsenal?
Chelsea won the race for Mykhailo Mudryk, but how did he end up there rather than Arsenal?
Leeds Owner Investigating Wolves' Link to Agent Jorge Mendes in Hopes of Replicating Success
Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has written to the FA, EFL and Premier League to seek clarity regarding Wolves' link to football agent Jorge Mendes.
Bruno Fernandes explains how Erik ten Hag has turned Man Utd around
Bruno Fernandes reflects on the moment that Erik ten Hag earned the respect of the Man Utd players.
Leeds sign Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim on club-record deal
Leeds United have confirmed the club-record signing of Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim.
Chelsea confirm signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk
Chelsea have completed the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.
Brazilian midfielder heading for Nottingham Forest medical
Nottingham Forest are closing in on the signing of another new midfielder.
Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool's stance on further January transfers
Jurgen Klopp explains what Liverpool fans can expect for the rest of the January transfer window.
