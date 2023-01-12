Read full article on original website
Jonas Eidevall stresses importance of Arsenal's unbeaten WSL record vs Chelsea despite late draw
Jonas Eidevall has emphasised the importance of his side remaining unbeaten against Chelsea in the WSL since he took charge of the club in the summer of 2021, despite conceding a late equaliser to deny them all three points at the Emirates on Sunday.
Tottenham vs Arsenal - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Team news, television information and predicted lineups for the north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal on Sunday.
Man Utd youngster Grace Clinton joins Bristol City on loan
Man Utd midifelder Grace Clinton heads out on loan in search of first-team football.
Chelsea reveal update regarding Mykhaylo Mudryk transfer
Chelsea have confirmed that they are nearing the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea plot mass exodus; Liverpool chasing Zielinski
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on Kai Havertz, Piotr Zielinski, Jude Bellingham, Ruben Neves & more.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Man City - Premier League
Predicting the Man Utd lineup Erik ten Hag could pick for the Premier League clash with Man City.
Pep Guardiola clarifies comments on not caring about Premier League after derby defeat
Pep Guardiola has elaborated on his claims that he no longer cares about the Premier League.
Rio Ferdinand names the striker he wants Man Utd to sign this summer
Former Manchester United defender and BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand has revealed who he'd like to see his old club sign in the summer transfer window.
Why are Chelsea signing players to long contracts?
A look at why Chelsea are giving new signings unusually long contracts, and what it might mean for the club's future.
Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham decision on Lucas Moura contract
Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham will not be offering a new contract to Lucas Moura.
Premier League & Championship clubs eye Old Firm target Cho Gue-sung
Choe Gue-sung has been offered to multiple clubs in the Premier League & Championship after already catching the eye of Celtic & Rangers.
Erik ten Hag hails Marcus Rashford's 'resilience' & willingness to 'sacrifice'
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praised star striker Marcus Rashford for playing through the pain barrier in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Manchester City.
Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool's stance on further January transfers
Jurgen Klopp explains what Liverpool fans can expect for the rest of the January transfer window.
Messi vs Ronaldo: Who was won more Best FIFA Football Awards?
The FIFA Best Awards are coming up very soon, so here is who's in the running and who out of Ronaldo and Messi has won it the most in the past.
Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds: Player ratings as wasteful Whites punished
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Aston Villa & Leeds.
Emma Hayes reacts to Chelsea late equaliser vs Arsenal: I can't find the words without swearing
Emma Hayes has praised the concentration of her team and the impact of her subs after Sam Kerr netted an 89th minute equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw for Chelsea against WSL title rivals Arsenal.
Why did Mykhaylo Mudryk choose Chelsea over Arsenal?
Chelsea won the race for Mykhailo Mudryk, but how did he end up there rather than Arsenal?
Borussia Dortmund increase contract offer to Youssoufa Moukoko
Borussia Dortmund have upped their contract offer to Youssoufa Moukoko.
Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool's loss at Brighton is the worst of his career
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted his concern for the club's current state after losing 3-0 to Brighton on Saturday.
Why Bruno Fernandes' goal against Man City was allowed to stand
Saturday's Manchester derby saw the reigning Premier League champions travel across town to meet Erik ten Hag's improving side. Manchester City took the lead on
