Saudi All-Star XI vs Paris Saint Germain: When is the game and how to watch
Here's everything you need to know about the match between Saudi All-Star XI and PSG, which could be the last time Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi face each other.
Why did Mykhaylo Mudryk choose Chelsea over Arsenal?
Chelsea won the race for Mykhailo Mudryk, but how did he end up there rather than Arsenal?
Why are Chelsea signing players to long contracts?
A look at why Chelsea are giving new signings unusually long contracts, and what it might mean for the club's future.
Brighton vs Liverpool - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Brighton's Premier League clash with Liverpool, including how to watch on TV, team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
2023 NWSL Draft results
The National Women’s Soccer League Draft took place on January 12, seeing 48 players join 12 different teams.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Chelsea vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Graham Potter reveals excitement towards Mykhaylo Mudryk signing
Graham Potter reveals his excitement towards Chelsea's signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk.
Premier League & Championship clubs eye Old Firm target Cho Gue-sung
Choe Gue-sung has been offered to multiple clubs in the Premier League & Championship after already catching the eye of Celtic & Rangers.
Brentford 2-0 Bournemouth: Player ratings as Bees climb to 8th in Premier League table
Brentford's remarkable second Premier League season continued with a routine 2-0 win at home to Bournemouth on Saturday evening.
Newcastle 1-0 Fulham: Player ratings as Alexander Isak snatches 3 points with late winner
Match report and player ratings from Newcastle United's Premier League meeting with Fulham
West Ham vs Man City WSL: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the WSL fixture between West Ham and Manchester City, including team news and where to watch.
Antonio Conte vs Mikel Arteta: Complete H2H record
Antonio Conte and Mikel Arteta have done battle twice.
Pep Guardiola vs Erik ten Hag: Complete head-to-head record
Here's how Pep Guardiola and Erik ten Hag have fared against one another.
Newcastle vs Fulham - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Two of the Premier League's most exciting sides will do battle on Sunday with European football on their minds.
Chelsea confirm signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk
Chelsea have completed the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.
Trent Alexander-Arnold dismisses early criticism of Darwin Nunez
Trent Alexander-Arnold has backed Darwin Nunez to rediscover his scoring form soon.
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Leicester: Player ratings as Johnson brace downs the Foxes
Match report and player ratings from Nottingham Forest's Premier League meeting with Leicester City
How Chelsea could line up with Mykhaylo Mudryk
How Chelsea could set up with Mykhaylo Mudryk in the team.
Antonio Conte aims dig at Arsenal over referee pressure
Antonio Conte aims a dig at Arsenal over their treatment of referees.
