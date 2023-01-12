ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

S.D. Snow Queen, indoor ice fishing, comedy and more this weekend: Out & About top picks

By American News
American News
American News
 3 days ago
Engel’s Bingo: Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Engels Event Company, 209 S. Main St. $20. Happy hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with bingo at 7 p.m. Play to win cash prizes and support the United Way of Northeastern South Dakota.

Comedy with Preston Williams and Drake Strong: 8 p.m. at Hub City Station Event Center, 1923 Sixth Ave. S.E., Suite 104. Tickets are $5

Mina Lake Meat Raffle and Chili Feed: Saturday 6-9 p.m. at The Crossing Bar, 802 Nesbitt Drive, Mina. Raffle features thousands of dollars in meat and seafood.

Yelduz Indoor Ice Fishing Tournament: 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the Yelduz Shrine Center, 802 S. Main St. Cost is $25 for a Shrine Fishing License with 25 lures, extra lures available for purchase. Lures are placed in any of the 75 buckets as participants compete for prizes.

South Dakota Snow Queen Festival: 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Aberdeen Civic Arena. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and children younger than 5 are free. Event will feature the crowning of the South Dakota Snow Queen as well as the winning talent acts from the previous weekend.

Aberdeen Driftbusters Poker Run: Noon-5 p.m. Snowmobile poker run begins and ends at Richmond Oasis. Registration is $10 per person. Poker run begins at 1 p.m. Preregistration available at bit.ly/3XhbPmF

American News

American News

