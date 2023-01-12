ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo announces Route 66 Festival for June

By Michael Cuviello, Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Xjtd_0kC9hu2g00

Amarillo and its Route 66 partners announced Wednesday morning that they plan to hold the Texas Route 66 Festival from June 1 to June 10 this year, to kick off the upcoming Route 66 Centennial celebrations in 2026.

The Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau worked with area stakeholders such as owners of the Big Texan and the Route 66 Centennial Commission to create a festival that will highlight Texas Route 66 with a series of events in June.

Kicking off the 10-day celebration of Route 66 will be the Coors Ranch Rodeo on June 1 and a celebration at Hodgetown in downtown Amarillo on June 2. There will also be the Coors Ranch Rodeo Cattle Drive through downtown Amarillo, bus tours, a Green Book Event and Festival and Summer Free for All on June 10. Also, Starlight Ranch will host two events. On June 3, there will be a Guinness World Record Attempt for most contestants in a corn hole tournament, looking to break the 780-team record, and on June 10, there will be a music festival to culminate the Route 66 celebration.

Newly announced President Biden appointee Richard Ware, chairperson of the Amarillo National Bank, has been chosen to be the Texas commissioner of the Route 66 Centennial Commission. The commission was established to study and recommend activities to commemorate and promote the Route 66 Centennial in 2026.

"This is a chance to bring the whole Texas Panhandle together; each town on Route 66 in Texas has something to celebrate with this festival,” Ware said. “We are going to ramp up and celebrate each of these cities.”

Speaking about the significance of the Big Texan and its place on Route 66, Ware said that to many people who travel the country, this is their first impression of what Route 66 and Texas are about.

"Bringing attention to the impact of Route 66 will certainly have a positive impact on those cities that it runs through,” Ware said. “This is the perfect timing with all that has happened over the past few years to bring people out as tourists to explore the route connecting with the towns on Route 66.”

Kashion Smith, executive director of the Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau, spoke glowingly about the addition of Ware to the commission and her excitement to help lead the way on the Route 66 celebration.

“Our Route 66 partners are excited to have Ware as our representative on a national level," Smith said. “The Panhandle is going to set the tone for how Route 66 centennial events should be done moving forward.”

Smith said that the Route 66 Centennial celebration could be a key to growing the leisure market by rekindling the excitement of people wanting to travel to these spots.

“We want to remind people that part of the great memories of a vacation is the car ride and the sites then can be seen as a family," Smith said. “We want to be a vital resource to help people explore this route with their families.”

Christy King, director of Tourism for Amarillo, spoke about the impact of Route 66 tourism for the city of Amarillo.

“Here is our time to highlight and shine a light on our Route 66 history; Route 66 is truly a hidden gem in this city that brings travelers from all over the world,” King said. “Many people locally do not realize the impact that Route 66 has on bringing visitors to this city, and we want to celebrate it.”

Co-owners of the Big Texan, Bobby and Danny Lee, spoke about how being a part of Route 66 had been such an element in making the Big Texan a success and an icon on the highway.

“The recognition of Route 66 and carrying it on to the next generation and the next one is a preservation of the Mother Road and all the wonderful things that started on Route 66,” Bobby Lee said. “This road brought the business to the Texas Panhandle. That was our line of the 197-mile strip that went through the Texas Panhandle that created the avenue for so many worldwide and international people to come through here to get to see and experience it.”

Asked about the impact that being a part of this history has had on the Big Texan, Danny Lee reflected on his restaurant's ties to the famous roadway.

“We see so many people come from across the world that know so much more about Route 66 than our domestic visitors,” Danny Lee said. "It is up to us to help keep that word alive of the impact that Route 66 had on the area, since this is a big part of our history as well.”

For more information on the Route 66 Festival, go to https://www.visitamarillo.com/events/route-66/ .

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Amarillo’s second Story Walk is ready for public use at Medi Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now two locations for Amarillo families to get active and work on reading at the same time. “It’s a great way to promote literacy. Here at the zoo was the first time with it and then in Medi Park it’s now going out more into the community and helping engage in literacy for the whole Amarillo community,” says Dylan Long, Visitor Service Specialist, Amarillo Zoo.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Wild Race For Mayor In Amarillo In 2011

With Mayor Nelson's recent announcement that she will not be seeking reelection in Amarillo, the obvious next question is..."who's gonna run for mayor?" As many of us are looking ahead, I'm reminded of the last time the title of Mayor was up for grabs. On its face, it should have been an absolute circus of a race and the candidates were all incredibly interesting for various reasons.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Look! It’s A Mountain Getaway Everyday In Amarillo

The one thing about Amarillo is that it has a ton of real estate. You never know what you are going to find in a home here in Amarillo. Some homes have rivers, some are castles, and some even look like dollhouses, but one thing is for certain, they are all unique.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Some Tyson shifts for Thursday cancelled

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tyson “A” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday, January 12 are cancelled. This is according to Tyson officials. Tyson “B” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday are cancelled. All maintenance, material handling, freezer, forward warehouse and tannery...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Amarillo Equipment Company Has Roots in the Coffee Business

Nowadays you'll find a coffee company and coffee shop on every corner. However, this is a recent development in the last twenty years. In the past, it wasn't a normal thing to have a ton of coffee shops in one town. In fact, most of the time the coffee shop was connected to a diner and that's where your grandpa or great-grandpa or great-great-grandpa went to have coffee with the guys.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Juvenile Suspect In Amarillo Double Murder Fled To Arkansas

Amarillo saw over 24 homicides in 2022. One of those homicides that stood out was a double homicide in south Amarillo with a juvenile suspect. On November 7, 2022, the Amarillo Police Department was called to a home in the Lakeview Mobile Home Park at 7865 Canyon Drive. The bodies of Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29 were found. Per an update released to the press from the APD at 7:57 pm on the same day, a juvenile family member was taken into custody.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Clean sweep of the North Heights neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s a new year, but a continuation on the goal of making Amarillo a better and cleaner place to live. Project Clean-Up was back in the Barrio this week — an area Fuller & Sons Construction knows very well. The crew, fresh off the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police activity at NW 9th and N Mississippi

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The NewsChannel 10 team has responded to the area of NW 9th and N Mississippi about police activity in the area. Officials say Amarillo police were trying to serve a warrant. The Amarillo Police Bomb Squad is also on scene. More information will be given once...
AMARILLO, TX
Talk 1340

With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock

I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clovis man arrested in Amarillo on warrants

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that Wesley Chapman, 45, was arrested in Amarillo, Tuesday after police found drugs on two of his properties in Clovis. Canyon Police issued a warrant for Chapman who had reportedly fled to Texas and was arrested in Amarillo on Jan. 10, for “trafficking methamphetamine,” “trafficking of […]
CLOVIS, NM
The Amarillo Pioneer

Tonya Winston Running for Mayor of Amarillo

The first candidate to announce their candidacy for the open seat for Mayor of Amarillo is Tonya Winston, a local entrepreneur. Winston, who is also known as “Lady Butterscotch,” kicked off her campaign at an event at the Amarillo Cultural Center. During a speech at the event, Winston...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

9 Canyon High School band students selected as All-State musicians

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Independent School District announced that nine Canyon High School students have been selected as All-State musicians and will perform in the Texas All-State Band in San Antonio. CISD said 70,000 students entered auditions for All-State and 1,875 students were selected to perform in 18 ensembles. The All-State performances will […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

US 60 reopened in east Hereford

UPDATE: 7:49 p.m. TxDOT reports that both lanes of US 60 westbound and the left eastbound lanes are open. TxDOT continued saying that the right eastbound lane is still closed due to driveway installations for new construction but traffic is still moving. Original Story: HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the […]
HEREFORD, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

No injuries after Thursday fire in east Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a structure fire in east Amarillo that occurred Thursday morning. According to a news release from the department, firefighters arrived at a structure in the 1200 block of N Grand around 10:32 a.m. to find an “abandoned boarded up house with fire […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Video shows semi flipped on side at Lakeside area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A video shows a semi flipped over on it’s side in the area of Lakeside. The NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather team says they are tracking strong winds in the area. For more information on the weather, click here.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Clovis man wanted for multiple felony charges found in Amarillo

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man who was wanted for multiple felony charges was found in Amarillo. According to officials, on Sept. 18, 2022, agents with the Region 5 Drug Task Force searched two homes in Clovis that was owned by 45-year-old Wesley Chapman. During the search on both...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Lowest Salaries In Amarillo? Stay Away From These Jobs.

Looking for a job when you need one can be one of the most stressful things in life. Finding a job that pays you a solid amount of money to do it can be even tougher. There are quite a few jobs available in Amarillo at the moment. I swear I see a ton of help-wanted signs around town. Is it because people are looking more for work-from-home style jobs or is it because the pay at the establishment looking to hire is low?
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy