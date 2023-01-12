Podcast: How Heat overcame injuries vs. Thunder and a look at the Dewayne Dedmon situation

The Miami Heat continues to navigate injury issues that have threatened to derail its season. The latest example of survival was the Heat’s 112-111 home win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night despite having just nine available players.

On a new episode of the Miami Herald’s Heat Check podcast, Anthony Chiang and David Wilson broke down the Heat’s short-handed win over the Thunder and the NBA history that was made in the process.

Also, what did Heat star Jimmy Butler prove in the win? And what does Victor Oladipo’s resurgence mean for Miami?

Chiang and Wilson spent the second half of the episode discussing the Dewayne Dedmon situation after the veteran center’s bizarre ejection from Tuesday’s game. The Heat announced Wednesday night, after this episode had been recorded, that it suspended Dedmon for one game without pay for the incident.

