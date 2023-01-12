ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill would have state study alternative property tax system

By Mary Steurer Casper Star-Tribune
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

As property taxes around Wyoming reach increasingly burdensome levels, a group of lawmakers wants the state to consider a different approach.

House Bill 100, if adopted as currently written, would give the Department of Revenue $10,000 to commission a report on what it would take for Wyoming to switch over to the so-called “acquisition” model.

While it can take many forms, the main idea is that your home would no longer be taxed based on its current market value, but the value you bought it at.

Right now, California is the only state that uses such a system. The state adopted it in the late 1970s.

While supporters see the acquisition model as a way to keep property taxes in check, there are lots of unknowns surrounding how it could—or should—be implemented, and what it would actually look like in practice.

That’s what the study is meant to address.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan. As a member of last year’s Joint Revenue Committee, Jennings worked on the draft with former Rep. Chuck Gray of Casper (now Secretary of State) and former Sen. Tom James of Green River. The committee ultimately voted to table the draft.

The proposal, if adopted as currently written, would require the study to explore at least three different options for how the state could implement the acquisition model.

One of those proposals would have to take after California’s system, the bill says.

When California switched to using acquisition values for property taxes in 1978, it set 1975 as its “base year.” Think of it as a starting line—property assessments were automatically rolled back to 1975 values, with an additional inflation adjustment of 2% per year added in.

It’s only when California homes change hands that they’re re-assessed according to their acquisition values. So a California family who bought a house 50 years ago would still be paying property taxes based on what it was worth in 1975 market.

The study would lay out what it would look like for Wyoming to adopt an acquisition system with a base year of 2017, and, like California, an annual inflation adjustment of 2% per year.

The other two options considered in the report would be left up to the discretion of the researcher: How much money the model would pull in, and how that compares to how much property tax money money different areas of the state make under the current system; how improvements to residences—like renovations or add-ons—would change their assessed values; how residences located on agriculture land would be assessed; and what types of sales wouldn’t change a property’s assessment value.

In August, a Natrona County resident circulated a petition asking Wyoming to adopt the acquisition model. All three of candidates for Natrona County assessor signed it.

The state would likely have to amend its constitution to do so, the Legislative Service Office told the Joint Revenue Committee last year. Right now, the Legislature just doesn’t have the authority to make changes that big.

There is a constitutional amendment up for consideration this session that, if passed into law, would give the state some some more freedom with property taxes. It wasn’t written with the acquisition system in mind, however.

As currently drafted, it would allow lawmakers to make residential property its own tax class, and allow for additional tax exemptions and subclasses.

The Wyoming Constitution currently categorizes residential, agricultural and commercial properties under the same tax class, so the state can’t change how it taxes residential properties also affecting the money it earns from commercial and agricultural land.

By making it legal to create additional tax exemptions and subclasses for property owners, the amendment would pave the way for new kinds of property tax relief programs—like tax breaks for longtime homeowners on fixed incomes, for example.

Homeowners across the state are hurting from unusually big jumps in assessment values. The statewide average increase in property tax assessments between 2020 and 2021 was roughly 16%, according to Department of Revenue data provided to the Joint Revenue Committee last fall. Between 2019 and 2020, it was about 6.4%.

The issue seems to be getting a lot of attention from lawmakers this session.

As of Wednesday, six bills aimed at property tax relief had been posted on the Legislature’s website.

Gov. Mark Gordon even called for support for property tax legislation in his State of the State address that morning—including a budget amendment to give Wyoming’s property tax refund program an additional $1 million.

“We must address the concerns of the most vulnerable and those living on a fixed income who are feeling the inflationary pinch especially today,” he said.

The program, which provides relief to tax-burdened Wyoming residents, was originally given $3 million for 2023 and 2024.

But demand on the program continues to grow, and the governor’s office doesn’t think $3 million will be enough to help everyone who qualifies, Renny McKay, policy adviser to Gordon, told lawmakers during a December budget meeting.

Wyoming News

