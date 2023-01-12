ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, WY

Gordon honors EMT, volunteer firefighter who died in line of duty

By Sofia Saric Casper Star-Tribune
 3 days ago

Gov. Mark Gordon used his State of the State address Wednesday to honor a Carbon County EMT and a Pine Haven volunteer firefighter who both died in the line of duty right before Christmas.

Medic Tyeler Harris, a 29-year-old from Saratoga, was responding to an accident on Interstate 80 during a Dec. 21 winter storm when he was fatally hit by a semi-truck.

Harris is survived by his wife, Ashley, and their three young boys, Gordon said Wednesday.

“Every day, our first responders answer the call to help those in need,” he said. “The work is dangerous, but still, we count on them to pull their boots on and rush to our side when we are in need.”

Harris’s fellow medic, Tiffany Gruetzmacher, was critically injured during the incident. She is still recovering.

Gruetzmacher had been hit before while attending to a medical emergency, but that didn’t stop her from returning to her work as an EMT.

A GoFundMe was created for her medical bills by one of her best friends, Amber Yardley. There was a fundraising goal of $20,000, but there were 353 donations exceeding $32,000 as of Wednesday morning.

“In suiting up despite all, she is the personification of living each day with courage,” Gordon said.

Gordon also honored the first responders who, in the “teeth of a blizzard,” attempted to rescue a person who had fallen through the ice at Keyhole State Park.

Bruce Lang, a Pine Haven volunteer firefighter, died during that rescue effort on Dec. 15. Lang drove to the scene in his own utility-terrain vehicle, and eventually went out onto the ice with Pine Haven resident Jason Jerry Otto, 48, and a third unidentified man in an attempt to conduct a rescue.

In limited visibility, the UTV plunged into open water.

Lang, Harris and others like them have risked everything in serving Wyoming, Gordon said.

“Folks here know there is more to being a cowboy than simply wearing a hat—it is knowing when to take it off, when to help your neighbor, and what is important to preserve for our children,” he said. “We are a people with grit, courage and kindness in our souls.”

