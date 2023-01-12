ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

whbc.com

Two Stark Renewal Tax Levies Headed to May Ballot

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Looks like Stark County voters will have a couple of countywide tax levies to consider in May. Both would be renewal levies. The county Board of Developmental Disabilities hopes to renew their current 3.3 mill levy for another five years. County commissioners...
STARK COUNTY, OH
ideastream.org

Akron officials working to improve miscommunication during homeless encampment sweeps

Hundreds of people are experiencing homelessness in Akron, many of them staying in tents in wooded areas outside. Akron’s neighborhood assistance department occasionally clears these camps and orders individuals to leave when they receive nuisance or trespassing complaints. But about a month ago, local homeless outreach advocates raised concerns...
AKRON, OH
thelandcle.org

Chicken cooking facility to bring 220 living-wage jobs to Central neighborhood

A food production company that received nearly $9.6 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to bring a cooking facility to a vacant building in the Central neighborhood, creating upwards of 220 living-wage jobs. The Oviedo, Florida-based International Food Solutions sells fully prepared frozen meals...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County student hurt after jumping from school balcony, officials say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Jackson High School student was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after school officials said she jumped from a stairwell balcony. The incident happened before classes began for the day. Jackson Township police and EMS responded to the school. Jackson Local Schools Superintendent Chris...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WKYC

3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds

AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Cleveland.com

Smoking is one of the greatest threats to Clevelanders’ health. It’s time to act: David Margolius

CLEVELAND -- When I took the oath of office last August, I became the first physician in over 40 years to serve as Cleveland’s director of public health. As Cleveland’s doctor, it’s like my practice grew from 1,000 patients to 370,000 residents. And, it is to Cleveland, my home, that I have an immense responsibility to improve the health of its residents.
CLEVELAND, OH

