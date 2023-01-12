Read full article on original website
whbc.com
Two Stark Renewal Tax Levies Headed to May Ballot
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Looks like Stark County voters will have a couple of countywide tax levies to consider in May. Both would be renewal levies. The county Board of Developmental Disabilities hopes to renew their current 3.3 mill levy for another five years. County commissioners...
‘Free classes, free certificates’: New grant invests in local health professionals
Case Western Reserve University announced a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Northeast Ohio school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in the snow belt have canceled classes for Friday because heavy snow is creating tough travel conditions.
Cuyahoga County will lose $23 million in monthly SNAP benefits in March when federal program ends
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The end of a pandemic-era program to expand federal food stamp benefits in March will mean the loss of an estimated $23 million in Cuyahoga County, or nearly half of all the benefits now being distributed locally under the SNAP program. County officials say 212,000 people,...
ideastream.org
Akron officials working to improve miscommunication during homeless encampment sweeps
Hundreds of people are experiencing homelessness in Akron, many of them staying in tents in wooded areas outside. Akron’s neighborhood assistance department occasionally clears these camps and orders individuals to leave when they receive nuisance or trespassing complaints. But about a month ago, local homeless outreach advocates raised concerns...
thelandcle.org
Chicken cooking facility to bring 220 living-wage jobs to Central neighborhood
A food production company that received nearly $9.6 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to bring a cooking facility to a vacant building in the Central neighborhood, creating upwards of 220 living-wage jobs. The Oviedo, Florida-based International Food Solutions sells fully prepared frozen meals...
Summa Health opens $84 million behavioral health pavilion to support importance of mental health
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When it was clear in recent years that Summa Health’s expanding behavioral health unit had outgrown its home inside the 1920s-era Summa St. Thomas Hospital, the health system faced a choice. It could downsize the unit, or spread its programs across multiple buildings. Summa chose...
See renovation plans for Progressive Field
The Cleveland Guardians announced renovation projects Thursday for Progressive Field.
Cuyahoga County, other Northeast Ohio counties now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and other Northast Ohio counties are classified yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was designated red for high COVID-19 spread last week, returned to yellow this week. In addition, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga,...
cleveland19.com
Stark County student hurt after jumping from school balcony, officials say
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Jackson High School student was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after school officials said she jumped from a stairwell balcony. The incident happened before classes began for the day. Jackson Township police and EMS responded to the school. Jackson Local Schools Superintendent Chris...
3-day rally scheduled to honor MLK Jr. Day and Jayland Walker
A 3-day rally in Akron will be held in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Jayland Walker starting on Jan. 13, according to a news release from Power, Justice and Love MLK Weekend.
In Chardon, a Dragon with a Message Has Some Neighbors Fuming
Kyan Bowman is locked in a three-year battle with City Hall
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
cleveland.com
Cleveland Clinic damaging neighborhoods as it focuses on glass and marble
I would like to thank you for publishing the article on the Cleveland Clinic on Saturday, December 16, 2022. “Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary.”. I have felt this needed to be brought to light after I returned to Cleveland after...
wyso.org
Confused about Ohio's new concealed carry law? The Summit County Sheriff is providing some clarity
Workshops on Ohio’s new concealed carry law and gun safety are being offered in Summit County this week. The goal of the three sessions is to educate the public on their rights and to promote safety. Summit County Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Mayer explained Ohio’s concealed carry law at a...
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland law firm drops attorney after text surfaces, insulting employee who quit after maternity leave
CLEVELAND — A Cleveland attorney has been dropped by his law firm following allegations he harassed a former employee when she quit her job shortly after returning from maternity leave. A post on the social media platform LinkedIn contained a text message from a Zashin & Rich attorney, Jon...
Updates: Winter weather causing issues on roadways
Lake effect snow is accumulating in Northeast Ohio and causing issues on the roadways. Strong winds reaching 30 mph could lead to power outages.
ideastream.org
Trains are a family affair at Corner Field Model Railroad Museum in Geauga County
A visit to the Corner Field Model Railroad Museum is an experience to behold. Trains run on multiple tracks through elaborate city and country landscapes, all designed by the Elesh family in Geauga County. “We always had the dream of building a building, giving the trains to the people,” Tom...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
Smoking is one of the greatest threats to Clevelanders’ health. It’s time to act: David Margolius
CLEVELAND -- When I took the oath of office last August, I became the first physician in over 40 years to serve as Cleveland’s director of public health. As Cleveland’s doctor, it’s like my practice grew from 1,000 patients to 370,000 residents. And, it is to Cleveland, my home, that I have an immense responsibility to improve the health of its residents.
