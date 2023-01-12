Read full article on original website
Ladson Rd. and Dorchester Rd. back open after crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a crash that impacted Saturday night traffic is cleared. While police investigated the crash, portions of Ladson Road and Dorchester Road were closed. Police first tweeted about the crash at 8:20 p.m. They tweeted at 9:14 p.m. that the roadway was back open.
Deputies recover body near Johns Island home
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating after finding a dead body near a Johns Island home Saturday afternoon. The sheriff’s office responded near the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. around 1 p.m. Deputies say they found the dead body and determined that the death appears...
Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body in the backyard of a Johns Island home Saturday. The sheriff’s office responded to the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. just before 1 p.m. Deputies arrived and found a man in the backyard, who...
Charleston Police searching for missing teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy. Benjamin “Ziggy” Ritter was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday. However, police say the boy was last seen on Jan. 8. Police describe Ritter as 5′01″, weighing 125...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed at a Ladson business on Thursday. Jessica Birkmire, 53, of Goose Creek died of injuries she received after a large door closed on her at Pegasus Steel, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.
Sunday marks 7 years since unsolved killing at Charleston Co. barber shop
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are hoping someone will come forward with critical information to solve a seven-year-old cold case. Investigators say an unknown gunman shot 26-year-old Antwan LaMar Green to death while he sat on a couch at Marvin’s Barbershop on Savage Road on the morning of Jan. 15, 2016.
1 injured in shooting at N. Charleston gas station
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said one person was injured in a shooting at a North Charleston gas station Thursday morning. Officers responded to the Sunoco located at 6855 Dorchester Rd. where they found a man in the passenger seat of a silver Chevrolet Camaro that had been shot, a police report states.
Body found near Johns Island home, CCSO says the death “appears suspicious”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered outside a Johns Island home on Saturday afternoon. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a home off Gibbs Road around 1:00 p.m. after a body was found in the backyard. “The death appears suspicious at this time,” Andrew […]
SCHP investigating fatal auto-vs-pedestrian crash in Williamsburg County
WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal Friday night collision involving a pedestrian. According to SCHP, the incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Highway 41 near Hemingway, SC. SCHP said that the 42-year-old victim was trying to cross Highway 41 when...
Highway Patrol investigating crash involving pedestrian in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a car v. pedestrian crash in Williamsburg County Friday night. The crash happened at 7:52 p.m. on South Carolina Highway 41 near Harmon Street, approximately one mile south of Hemingway, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. Troopers say...
No driver found at scene of Burton rollover crash, firefighters say
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders in Beaufort County say they responded to a Saturday night crash but say the driver had already left the scene when they arrived. Firefighters with the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS say the crash at the intersection of Pine Grove Road and Joe Frazier Road involved an SUV that overturned multiple times before striking a tree.
Summerville police investigating fall from downtown parking garage
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Summerville Police Department is investigating after a person fell from a downtown parking garage. According to SPD, the fall happened Thursday morning around 11:45 a.m. Police are not sure whether the fall was accidental or intentional, but said there is no threat to the public. The incident is under investigation. This […]
CCSO: One dead after accident at Ladson steel manufacturer
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) confirmed that one person died Thursday during a workplace accident in Ladson. According to CCSO, crews were called to Pegasus Steel at 9801 Highway 78 (near the fairgrounds) around 3:00 p.m. Initial reports indicate a large door closed on the victim, who died on the […]
Charleston deputies search for truck possibly linked to trailer thefts
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle possibly connected to trailer thefts. Investigators are looking into two incidents of trailer thefts in the Awendaw area that occurred a short distance from each other, say officials. Authorities say a 31 foot Tundra travel...
Report: Two charged after 30 lbs. of marijuana found at Charleston airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested Thursday after authorities found over 30 pounds of marijuana in their suitcases at Charleston International Airport, a report says. According to the Charleston County Aviation Authority, authorities were notified that two passengers were traveling with contraband. A K9 unit was alerted to the odor of narcotics […]
Man facing multiple charges after chase ends in crash in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they say led them on a chase late Saturday night in the Burton area. Nathaniel Mims faces 10 charges including trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with a broken seal, failure to stop for blue lights, fleeing to evade arrest and resisting arrest, according to Beaufort County Detention Center records.
Deputies investigating shots fired into 2 Georgetown Co. homes
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired into two homes in Georgetown County Friday morning. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said around 2:30 a.m. two people were inside a house on Fair Lane when it was struck with bullets. Shortly after the first...
Community complaints lead to drug bust, arrests in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says two men are facing a number of drug charges after a search warrant was conducted. Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver announced that agents executed a search warrant at 676 West Virginia Rd. in Georgetown after law enforcement received complaints from the community.
Charleston Police see increase in motor vehicle thefts downtown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Over the past year, the Charleston Police Department saw a little over 360 motor vehicles get stolen from people citywide. That number includes automobiles, golf carts, mopeds, and motorcycles, spread out all over the city of Charleston. Officers say the bulk of those thefts are taking place north of Calhoun Street downtown and in West Ashley.
Firefighter injured while responding to house fire
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials said a firefighter was taken to the hospital after overheating while battling a Friday morning fire. Dorchester County Fire Rescue and Summerville Fire responded to 104 Bald Cypress Court in the Legend Oaks subdivision Friday morning and found a two-story home with flames through the roof, Dorchester County spokesperson Michelle Mills said.
