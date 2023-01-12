ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Ladson Rd. and Dorchester Rd. back open after crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a crash that impacted Saturday night traffic is cleared. While police investigated the crash, portions of Ladson Road and Dorchester Road were closed. Police first tweeted about the crash at 8:20 p.m. They tweeted at 9:14 p.m. that the roadway was back open.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Deputies recover body near Johns Island home

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating after finding a dead body near a Johns Island home Saturday afternoon. The sheriff’s office responded near the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. around 1 p.m. Deputies say they found the dead body and determined that the death appears...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body in the backyard of a Johns Island home Saturday. The sheriff’s office responded to the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. just before 1 p.m. Deputies arrived and found a man in the backyard, who...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police searching for missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy. Benjamin “Ziggy” Ritter was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday. However, police say the boy was last seen on Jan. 8. Police describe Ritter as 5′01″, weighing 125...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed at a Ladson business on Thursday. Jessica Birkmire, 53, of Goose Creek died of injuries she received after a large door closed on her at Pegasus Steel, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

1 injured in shooting at N. Charleston gas station

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said one person was injured in a shooting at a North Charleston gas station Thursday morning. Officers responded to the Sunoco located at 6855 Dorchester Rd. where they found a man in the passenger seat of a silver Chevrolet Camaro that had been shot, a police report states.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

No driver found at scene of Burton rollover crash, firefighters say

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders in Beaufort County say they responded to a Saturday night crash but say the driver had already left the scene when they arrived. Firefighters with the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS say the crash at the intersection of Pine Grove Road and Joe Frazier Road involved an SUV that overturned multiple times before striking a tree.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: One dead after accident at Ladson steel manufacturer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) confirmed that one person died Thursday during a workplace accident in Ladson. According to CCSO, crews were called to Pegasus Steel at 9801 Highway 78 (near the fairgrounds) around 3:00 p.m. Initial reports indicate a large door closed on the victim, who died on the […]
LADSON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Charleston deputies search for truck possibly linked to trailer thefts

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle possibly connected to trailer thefts. Investigators are looking into two incidents of trailer thefts in the Awendaw area that occurred a short distance from each other, say officials. Authorities say a 31 foot Tundra travel...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man facing multiple charges after chase ends in crash in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they say led them on a chase late Saturday night in the Burton area. Nathaniel Mims faces 10 charges including trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with a broken seal, failure to stop for blue lights, fleeing to evade arrest and resisting arrest, according to Beaufort County Detention Center records.
BURTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigating shots fired into 2 Georgetown Co. homes

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired into two homes in Georgetown County Friday morning. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said around 2:30 a.m. two people were inside a house on Fair Lane when it was struck with bullets. Shortly after the first...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Community complaints lead to drug bust, arrests in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says two men are facing a number of drug charges after a search warrant was conducted. Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver announced that agents executed a search warrant at 676 West Virginia Rd. in Georgetown after law enforcement received complaints from the community.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police see increase in motor vehicle thefts downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Over the past year, the Charleston Police Department saw a little over 360 motor vehicles get stolen from people citywide. That number includes automobiles, golf carts, mopeds, and motorcycles, spread out all over the city of Charleston. Officers say the bulk of those thefts are taking place north of Calhoun Street downtown and in West Ashley.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Firefighter injured while responding to house fire

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials said a firefighter was taken to the hospital after overheating while battling a Friday morning fire. Dorchester County Fire Rescue and Summerville Fire responded to 104 Bald Cypress Court in the Legend Oaks subdivision Friday morning and found a two-story home with flames through the roof, Dorchester County spokesperson Michelle Mills said.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

