Cleveland, OH

Browns tryout former Ohio QB Nathan Rourke, two others

By Cory Kinnan
 3 days ago
As the Cleveland Browns continue to seek out ways to improve after a disappointing 2022 campaign, they are continuously turning over stones even as they enter the offseason. Today, they tried out three players, including former Ohio Bobcats’ quarterback Nathan Rourke. The Browns were no strangers to signing players from tryouts this season as it happened on multiple occasions as two guys landed on the practice squad straight from these auditions.

In addition to Rourke, the Browns also tried out two wide receivers in the former Alabama slot Slade Bolden and the former University of Tennessee’s JaVonta Payton. Get to know all three here as we give a bit of background on each.

QB Nathan Rourke

Browns tryout Nathan Rourke. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

Those who followed the MACtion during Rourke’s era in Athens knows the kind of arm he has. And his brother is even better for the Bobcats. However, he has auditioned all season without a deal, playing football north of the border this instead.

He has racked up over 3,300 yards passing, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions for the British Columbia Lions.

WR Slade Bolden

Browns tryout Slade Bolden. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Bolden was a dependable slot receiver for the Crimson Tide but has not stuck around on an NFL roster as a rookie for a reason. His game is exclusively limited to the slot, and he does not have the athletic ceiling to be a guy teams even worry about when game-planning. Could the undrafted free agent get a shot in training camp next summer?

WR JaVonta Payton

Browns tryout JaVonta Payton. Bowl Cm 1230 8

Spending some time in camp with the Arizona Cardinals, Payton has not found a home since going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. Playing for both Mississippi State and Tennessee at the college level, Payton did not even reach 1,000 career receiving yards. Do not expect Payton to get a shout after this tryout.

