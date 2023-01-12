Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Akron Leader Publications
Norton votes down former employee honor
NORTON — Norton City Council voted Jan. 9 to reject a resolution honoring the city’s former administrative officer. The resolution focused on recognition for Robert Fowler, who served as the administrative officer from 2017 until last month, when he left to become assistant city manager for Mentor. Councilwoman...
whbc.com
Two Stark Renewal Tax Levies Headed to May Ballot
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Looks like Stark County voters will have a couple of countywide tax levies to consider in May. Both would be renewal levies. The county Board of Developmental Disabilities hopes to renew their current 3.3 mill levy for another five years. County commissioners...
thelandcle.org
Chicken cooking facility to bring 220 living-wage jobs to Central neighborhood
A food production company that received nearly $9.6 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to bring a cooking facility to a vacant building in the Central neighborhood, creating upwards of 220 living-wage jobs. The Oviedo, Florida-based International Food Solutions sells fully prepared frozen meals...
ODOT announces local projects that could impact your drive
There are seven culvert replacements that ODOT is doing in the Valley that could impact your drive beginning this summer.
Lorain County Port Authority agrees to buy, redevelop declining Midway Mall
The Lorain County Port Authority voted to accept a $13.9 million loan from the county commission to buy the Midway Mall. It's a move leaders hope will fast-track redevelopment at the property.
3News Investigates: First female Beachwood police chief files defamation lawsuit over 'John Doe' social media comments, emails
BEACHWOOD, Ohio — The city of Beachwood and its chief of police have filed a lawsuit hoping to uncover a "John Doe" they claim is making defamatory comments about the chief. The lawsuit alleges online Facebook comments and emails from an anonymous sender are malicious. The only question prompting this 13-page lawsuit is: Who?
Officers arrest several drinkers: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Jan. 5 at 5:59 p.m. a Fairview Village Apartments resident reported finding the window of her car broken out. No items appeared to have been taken from the car. Information was taken for a report. Drunk driving, Mastick Road. On Jan. 6 at 1:14 a.m. an officer saw a...
cuyahogacounty.us
Judge Brian Corrigan Retires
Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Brian J. Corrigan retires Friday, January 13, after 30 years on the Bench. Judge Corrigan was elected in November of 1991 and was sworn in on January 13, 1992. He was re-elected to four additional six-year terms, spending his entire career in courtroom 22-A. In Ohio, a person can no longer run for Judge after they turn 70, a milestone Judge Corrigan reached in 2021.
Canton officer injured in crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that injured a police officer and involved a Canton City Police cruiser.
kentwired.com
New Campus Market breaks into the market on Main Street
Maggie & Nicole’s Campus Market, Kent’s newest convenience store, celebrated its grand opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony – filling “a gap that was left” in the community after Circle K’s closure in 2020. The new business, which officially opened Jan. 9, is located...
Resident reports loud party: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Jan. 3 at 1:03 a.m. an officer stopped a driver for a traffic violation. As officers approached the car, they recognized the passenger as someone whom the police department had an active felony warrant. The 52-year-old Cleveland resident was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and later transferred to the county jail.
It came from the sky -- maybe: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Updates: Winter weather causing issues on roadways
Lake effect snow is accumulating in Northeast Ohio and causing issues on the roadways. Strong winds reaching 30 mph could lead to power outages.
Ohio State Highway Patrol: 1 killed, 1 injured in single-vehicle Stark County crash
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that killed a 23-year-old man and injured a 25-year-old man in Stark County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According...
Crash closures clear on I-77 North / South in Cuyahoga county
CLEVELAND — Drivers on I-77 in Cuyahoga County experienced various traffic delays Friday morning due to crash closures in the area. As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, the following crash closures have been cleared despite slow traffic conditions:. I-77 North was closed just past I-480 I-77 South was closed near...
Cleveland officer dies at 53, police department confirms
Cleveland patrol officer Raymond Francel has died, the Cleveland Division of Police confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
spectrumnews1.com
National Park Service to remediate, develop amenities at former Brandywine Golf Course
PENINSULA, Ohio — The sale of property that was part of a former golf course in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park has been finalized, with about 200 acres now owned by the National Park Service. But the property, the former Brandywine Golf Course located in the heart of the...
Alcohol suspected factor in fatal Canton crash
A 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Canton Township.
Man fired multiple rounds at driver in neighborhood: Police
Police in Akron are searching for a suspect who opened fire in a neighborhood at another driver.
ideastream.org
Trains are a family affair at Corner Field Model Railroad Museum in Geauga County
A visit to the Corner Field Model Railroad Museum is an experience to behold. Trains run on multiple tracks through elaborate city and country landscapes, all designed by the Elesh family in Geauga County. “We always had the dream of building a building, giving the trains to the people,” Tom...
