Fairlawn, OH

Akron Leader Publications

Norton votes down former employee honor

NORTON — Norton City Council voted Jan. 9 to reject a resolution honoring the city’s former administrative officer. The resolution focused on recognition for Robert Fowler, who served as the administrative officer from 2017 until last month, when he left to become assistant city manager for Mentor. Councilwoman...
NORTON, OH
whbc.com

Two Stark Renewal Tax Levies Headed to May Ballot

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Looks like Stark County voters will have a couple of countywide tax levies to consider in May. Both would be renewal levies. The county Board of Developmental Disabilities hopes to renew their current 3.3 mill levy for another five years. County commissioners...
STARK COUNTY, OH
thelandcle.org

Chicken cooking facility to bring 220 living-wage jobs to Central neighborhood

A food production company that received nearly $9.6 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is planning to bring a cooking facility to a vacant building in the Central neighborhood, creating upwards of 220 living-wage jobs. The Oviedo, Florida-based International Food Solutions sells fully prepared frozen meals...
CLEVELAND, OH
cuyahogacounty.us

Judge Brian Corrigan Retires

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Brian J. Corrigan retires Friday, January 13, after 30 years on the Bench. Judge Corrigan was elected in November of 1991 and was sworn in on January 13, 1992. He was re-elected to four additional six-year terms, spending his entire career in courtroom 22-A. In Ohio, a person can no longer run for Judge after they turn 70, a milestone Judge Corrigan reached in 2021.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
kentwired.com

New Campus Market breaks into the market on Main Street

Maggie & Nicole’s Campus Market, Kent’s newest convenience store, celebrated its grand opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony – filling “a gap that was left” in the community after Circle K’s closure in 2020. The new business, which officially opened Jan. 9, is located...
KENT, OH
Cleveland.com

Resident reports loud party: Bay Village Police Blotter

On Jan. 3 at 1:03 a.m. an officer stopped a driver for a traffic violation. As officers approached the car, they recognized the passenger as someone whom the police department had an active felony warrant. The 52-year-old Cleveland resident was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and later transferred to the county jail.
BAY VILLAGE, OH

