Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Scotts Corner Cafe announces closing

SCOTTS, Mich. — Scotts Corner Cafe located in Scotts posted on social media Thursday its closing effective immediately. We can't thank the Scotts, Climax and all surrounding communities enough for welcoming us in with loving arms. Thank you, friends and family, for all the love and support you have given us, it was an honor to serve you. Mark and Bonnie thank you for allowing us to step in and give the community their little cafe for just a bit longer. It was a blessing to our hearts and the communities.
SCOTTS, MI
247Sports

Michigan Recruiting Insider: Harbor, Jadyn Davis, Junior visits

The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich break down...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

What’s being built near Tanger Outlets? The property covers about 100 acres.

BYRON CENTER, MI — A new large industrial building is almost complete near Tanger Outlets in the Grand Rapids area. The large facility is being built along the west side of U.S. 131 and south of 92nd Street SW in Byron Township. The location was previously a 63-acre vacant lot, but the company built a road connecting Byron Commerce Drive and 92nd Street to create a larger property, around 100 acres.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.7 WITL

Conserve Water Notice Called for East Lansing and Meridian Township

If you live in East Lansing or Meridian Township, be aware of a "conserve water notice" that went into effect this morning. provides an open communication forum that connect public safety, municipalities, schools, businesses and the communities they serve. Nixle enables real-time, two-way communication through text, email, voice messages, social media, and the Nixle mobile app.
EAST LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

80 Plus Sculptures at Dexter’s Fourth Annual Ice Fest

Are you familiar with Dexter Michigan? It's roughly about 40 miles away from Lansing. Dexter is a very nice place to live with lots of coffees shops and plenty of parks to choose from. Dexter's is well known for their annual Ice Fest which usually features more than 80 ice...
DEXTER, MI
Fox17

Ionia County resident dies in Bowne Twp. crash

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Ionia County man has died following a crash in Bowne Township Friday evening. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the 60-year-old driver traveled east in a pickup truck on 92nd Street when the car left the road near Alden Nash Avenue and hit a tree before 7 p.m.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Holy carp! State issues advisories for fish caught at two Howell lakes

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued at Do Not Eat advisory for carp caught at Thompson Lake in Howell, as well as a Limited advisory for carp caught in Earl Lake in Howell. According to a release from the MDHHS, the advisories are based on elevated...
HOWELL, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

The Prison Walls are Coming Down

The razor wire is still atop the chain link fence at Cassidy Lake Correctional Facility, but not for long. Most of the former minimum-security prison buildings have already been razed, and it won’t be long before the former work camp is completely gone. Located five miles northwest of Chelsea,...
CHELSEA, MI
100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL

