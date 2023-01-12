Read full article on original website
Louisiana Man Arrested and Charged with Cruelty to a Juvenile After an Infant was Brought to a Hospital with Suspected Abuse Injuries. DeRidder, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile after a 4-week-old infant was brought to the hospital with suspected abuse injuries.
Evangeline man arrested in connection with series of drive-by shootings
CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a resident of the Evangeline community in western Acadia Parish on charges in connection with multiple drive-by shootings. Arrested was Skylar LeJeune, 20, of Evangeline. He has been booked on 7 counts of Assault by.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Sulphur After a High-Speed Pursuit and Foot Chase in Beauregard Parish. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested on January 13, 2023, after a high-speed pursuit and foot chase the previous day. The man is suspected of stealing a vehicle and was apprehended by officers from the Sulphur Police Department.
Arrest made in Vermilion Parish armed robbery
According to VPSO Sheriff Mike Couvillon, one person has been arrested following a reported armed robbery of a Circle K convenience store located on State Street in Abbeville early this morning.
Unrestrained 79-Year-Old Louisiana Man Killed and Another Man Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash on LA 27. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – A 79-year-old man died in a crash in Louisiana after his vehicle was struck from behind by another car and pushed into the opposing lane, colliding with a third vehicle.
Louisiana Felon Arrested Suspected of Aggravated Burglary and Possession of a Firearm After Breaking into a Home in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, LA – A Louisiana man has been arrested, suspected of aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after allegedly breaking into a home.
Three people found selling alcohol to underage buyers in Lafayette Police sting
Three people have been cited for selling alcohol to underage buyers, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 9 – January 13. Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 13, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
BREAKING: Charges rejected against nurse practitioner accused of rape
The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has rejected all charges against a local nurse practitioner who was accused of rape. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent previously told the American Press that Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., had been charged with third-degree rape after being accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility.
15-Year-Old Student in Louisiana Arrested for Terrorizing After Allegedly Making Threats at High School in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A 15-year-old student in Calcasieu Parish has been arrested for terrorizing after allegedly making shooting threats at Barbe High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
Police in Louisiana Arrest One and are Seeking Another After a Search Finds 120 Fentanyl pills, suspected meth, marijuana, and 2 firearms. Jennings, Louisiana – One man has been arrested, and police are seeking another after narcotics detectives with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police executed a search warrant in Jennings, Louisiana, and discovered 120 fentanyl pills, 4 ounces of suspected meth, 1.2 pounds of marijuana, and two firearms.
Man convicted in 2021 murder at Opelousas hotel, faces mandatory life in prison
Antoine Denton was convicted of the second-degree murder of Jonas Hubbard in 2021.
NIPD: Viral Facebook rumor of shooting in New Iberia Walmart is false
Viral Facebook rumor of a shooting in New Iberia Walmart is false.
Goudeau, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) announced on January 12, 2023, that deputies are investigating a mobile home fire near Goudeau that resulted in one death. The Avoyelles Parish Fire Department responded to a call for a residential fire in the 3300 block of...
Woman Found Dead in Duson
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A woman is dead and detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out who killed her. Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in Duson. Authorities were told there was an...
2 dead, 2 hospitalized following fentanyl overdoses in Duson
DUSON, La (KLFY) Two people died and two others were taken to a hospital after suspected overdoses, likely fentanyl, in Duson. Police Chief Kip Judice said officers had to administer two doses of Narcan to one of the people who overdosed, the second person was taken to the hospital by a family member. By the […]
Carencro woman arrested after driving off road, striking Broussard home Thursday morning
A Carencro woman was arrested Thursday after crashing a vehicle into a Broussard home. Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday Broussard Police Department officers received a report that a vehicle had crashed into a home in the 1200 block of S. Bernard Road. No one was injured in the crash, Capt. Zac Gerard said in a statement.
Ville Platte woman found not guilty of murdering husband
Following an emotion-filled three-day trial at the Evangeline Parish Courthouse, Jasmine Thomas has been found not guilty of the 2019 murder of her husband JaCorey Gallow.
Deputies investigating shooting that left Lafayette woman dead
The woman was found dead of a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies say.
60-Year-Old Louisiana Bicyclist Killed in Nighttime Crash on LA 717. Vermilion Parish, Louisiana – A 60-year-old Louisiana bicyclist died from injuries sustained in a collision with a pickup truck on LA 717 after reportedly going in the wrong direction on the highway. Louisiana State Police reported on January 10,...
