Jennings, LA

Louisiana Man Arrested and Charged with Cruelty to a Juvenile After an Infant was Brought to a Hospital with Suspected Abuse Injuries

Louisiana Man Arrested and Charged with Cruelty to a Juvenile After an Infant was Brought to a Hospital with Suspected Abuse Injuries. DeRidder, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile after a 4-week-old infant was brought to the hospital with suspected abuse injuries.
DERIDDER, LA
cenlanow.com

Evangeline man arrested in connection with series of drive-by shootings

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a resident of the Evangeline community in western Acadia Parish on charges in connection with multiple drive-by shootings. Arrested was Skylar LeJeune, 20, of Evangeline. He has been booked on 7 counts of Assault by.
EVANGELINE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Charges rejected against nurse practitioner accused of rape

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has rejected all charges against a local nurse practitioner who was accused of rape. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent previously told the American Press that Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., had been charged with third-degree rape after being accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
15-Year-Old Student in Louisiana Arrested for Terrorizing After Allegedly Making Threats at High School in Lake Charles

15-Year-Old Student in Louisiana Arrested for Terrorizing After Allegedly Making Threats at High School in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A 15-year-old student in Calcasieu Parish has been arrested for terrorizing after allegedly making shooting threats at Barbe High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Police in Louisiana Arrest One and are Seeking Another After a Search Finds 120 Fentanyl pills, suspected meth, marijuana, and 2 firearms

Police in Louisiana Arrest One and are Seeking Another After a Search Finds 120 Fentanyl pills, suspected meth, marijuana, and 2 firearms. Jennings, Louisiana – One man has been arrested, and police are seeking another after narcotics detectives with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police executed a search warrant in Jennings, Louisiana, and discovered 120 fentanyl pills, 4 ounces of suspected meth, 1.2 pounds of marijuana, and two firearms.
JENNINGS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Woman Found Dead in Duson

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A woman is dead and detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out who killed her. Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in Duson. Authorities were told there was an...
DUSON, LA
KLFY News 10

2 dead, 2 hospitalized following fentanyl overdoses in Duson

DUSON, La (KLFY) Two people died and two others were taken to a hospital after suspected overdoses, likely fentanyl, in Duson. Police Chief Kip Judice said officers had to administer two doses of Narcan to one of the people who overdosed, the second person was taken to the hospital by a family member. By the […]
DUSON, LA
Lake Charles, LA
