city-sentinel.com
First Latina Elected to Oklahoma House Makes History
Oklahoma City-- Early in this New Year, state Representative Annie Menz, D-Norman, cast her first votes on the Floor of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, becoming the only Latina to do so in the history of the House. “It is an honor to sit on the House Floor as the...
pryorinfopub.com
Oklahoma Republicans target transgender health care
OKLAHOMA CITY — Several Republican lawmakers are seeking to limit gender-affirming care for transgender Oklahomans through a slate of bills LGBTQ advocates say are extreme. Ahead of the legislative session that starts Feb. 6, GOP lawmakers have pre-filed at least four bills that would ban gender-affirming care for many transgender Oklahomans.
New Attorney General Gentner Drummond Discusses Priorities For His Office
Gentner Drummond is the new top law man in the state as he takes over as Oklahoma's Attorney General. Drummond told News On 6 that some of his top priorities are that the state has to have a better relationship with tribes, illegal marijuana grows need to be shut down, and there needs to be better accountability in state government.
readfrontier.org
We fact-checked Gov. Kevin Stitt’s inaugural address
Gov. Kevin Stitt marked the beginning of his second term on Monday with an inaugural address from the steps of the Oklahoma Capitol. We fact-checked a few select claims from Stitt’s speech using government data and other sources. Stitt said: “Spending sprees in the good years left us vulnerable...
New members announced at Oklahoma State Board of Education
A new slate of members on the Oklahoma State Board of Education is causing backlash because of their lack of experience with public schools.
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmaker, veteran rejects resolution to stop Ukranian troops from training in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma state lawmakers responded after one of their colleagues said he wants to block Ukrainian troops from training in Oklahoma. The U.S. Department of Defense said 100 Ukrainian troops are expected to arrive at Fort Sill next week to begin training on the Patriot Defense System.
Oklahoma Legislators Promoting 'Energy Independence' Bill
Legislation is being proposed at the to promote energy independence in our state. Senate Bill 204 would require any company receiving bailouts from the winter storm to implement certain "grid-hardening measures" in the hopes of avoiding rolling blackouts. Other bills focus on the energy sector including approving construction of a...
city-sentinel.com
Joe Dorman of Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy Praises Gov. Stitt's choice of Deb Shropshire to Lead Oklahoma Human Services
Oklahoma City – The chief executive officer of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA) said Gov. Kevin Stitt made “one of his best decisions as governor” by appointing Dr. Deb Shropshire, M.D., to be executive director of Oklahoma Human Services. “I can’t imagine a single child...
Oklahoma Lawmakers Looking To Raise State Minimum Wage
Lawmakers are considering raising Oklahoma's minimum wage for the first time in decades. The proposed bill would boost the minimum wage to $13 an hour, with 50-cent increases for the next five years. Reno Hammond, business manager at the Laborer's International Union of North America, said bringing wages up could...
kosu.org
Stitt's second term, Ryan Walters resigns CEO post, new AG Gentner Drummond and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and civil rights attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt's second inaugural speech to kick off a new term in office and Stitt abruptly replacing two-thirds of the State Board of Education on only his second day.
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmaker looks to ban educators from using physical discipline to punish students
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker is looking to ban educators from using physical discipline to punish students with disabilities. Oklahoma is one of 19 states that allow corporal punishment in public schools, including special needs students. KOCO 5 spoke with the lawmaker, who said it is time for a change.
okemahnewsleader.com
Attorney General O’Connor announces settlements with opioid manufacturers, distributors, and retailers
OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor announced four new settlements in the State’s opioid litigation. With these new settlements, Oklahoma has now recovered more than $900 million in opioid settlements. Oklahoma now ranks near the top of all states in total funds recovered on a per capita basis from the companies alleged to bear partial responsibility for the State’s opioid crisis.
kosu.org
Headlines: Walters wants licenses revoked, New AG gets to work & NOAA’s new leadership
New State Superintendent immediately calls for revoking license of two teachers. (Tulsa World) Governor Stitt is reshaping two state boards. (KOSU) Stitt’s office clarifies reason for changes at State Board of Education. (Tulsa World) Critics express concerns over changes at State Board of Education. (NewsOK) Veterans Board changes come...
State senator fighting to stop Ukrainian troops from training in Oklahoma, others push back
One day after it was announced that Ukrainian troops would begin training at an Army base in Oklahoma, an Oklahoma state senator is trying to put a stop to that plan.
Youngest Member Of Oklahoma Legislature Representing South OKC
The youngest member of the legislature is gearing up for his first session. Arturo Alonso will represent House District 89 in southwest Oklahoma City at 23 years old. It’s important to note that more than 70 percent of this district is Hispanic and a lot of them speak Spanish, making accessibility and communication Alonso's top priority.
Oklahoma Senator Files Resolution To Prevent Ukrainian Troops From Training In State
A state senator is attempting to prevent Ukrainian troops from training in Oklahoma. Oklahoma State Sen. Nathan Dahm filed a resolution to reject bringing troops to Oklahoma after Russian officials said it could result in “unpredictable consequences.”. Senate Concurrent Resolution 2 would direct the Pentagon to change its plans...
Oklahoma executes Scott Eizember, first of 11 planned in 2023
Oklahoma executed Scott Eizember on Thursday, the first of 11 executions planned for 2023 — the most out of any other state in the nation. The post Oklahoma executes Scott Eizember, first of 11 planned in 2023 appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KTEN.com
Stitt signs executive order for Child Welfare Task Force
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to start a new Child Welfare Task Force, to help children deal with issues with their biological parents and foster kids who are in the system. "Get some more services to these parents," said Amy Martens,...
readfrontier.org
Oklahoma health officials will take back management of a troubled laboratory
After more than two years marked with staffing shortages and citations from federal inspectors, management of the Oklahoma Public Health Lab will shift back from a private nonprofit vendor to the State Department of Health at the end of January. Prairie One Solutions, a nonprofit formed under the Oklahoma State...
lutheranmuseum.com
Winter’s Alone Yet Together in Oklahoma
It looks like it going to be a typical winter day here in the Midwest. What better day than to write about some historical Winter’s in the Midwest. And where better to start than the birth of a Winter. Ernst Friederich Jacob Winter was born on January 14, 1861,...
