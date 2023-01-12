ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
city-sentinel.com

First Latina Elected to Oklahoma House Makes History

Oklahoma City-- Early in this New Year, state Representative Annie Menz, D-Norman, cast her first votes on the Floor of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, becoming the only Latina to do so in the history of the House. “It is an honor to sit on the House Floor as the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

Oklahoma Republicans target transgender health care

OKLAHOMA CITY — Several Republican lawmakers are seeking to limit gender-affirming care for transgender Oklahomans through a slate of bills LGBTQ advocates say are extreme. Ahead of the legislative session that starts Feb. 6, GOP lawmakers have pre-filed at least four bills that would ban gender-affirming care for many transgender Oklahomans.
OKLAHOMA STATE
readfrontier.org

We fact-checked Gov. Kevin Stitt’s inaugural address

Gov. Kevin Stitt marked the beginning of his second term on Monday with an inaugural address from the steps of the Oklahoma Capitol. We fact-checked a few select claims from Stitt’s speech using government data and other sources. Stitt said: “Spending sprees in the good years left us vulnerable...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Stitt's second term, Ryan Walters resigns CEO post, new AG Gentner Drummond and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and civil rights attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt's second inaugural speech to kick off a new term in office and Stitt abruptly replacing two-thirds of the State Board of Education on only his second day.
okemahnewsleader.com

Attorney General O’Connor announces settlements with opioid manufacturers, distributors, and retailers

OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor announced four new settlements in the State’s opioid litigation. With these new settlements, Oklahoma has now recovered more than $900 million in opioid settlements. Oklahoma now ranks near the top of all states in total funds recovered on a per capita basis from the companies alleged to bear partial responsibility for the State’s opioid crisis.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Stitt signs executive order for Child Welfare Task Force

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to start a new Child Welfare Task Force, to help children deal with issues with their biological parents and foster kids who are in the system. "Get some more services to these parents," said Amy Martens,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
lutheranmuseum.com

Winter’s Alone Yet Together in Oklahoma

It looks like it going to be a typical winter day here in the Midwest. What better day than to write about some historical Winter’s in the Midwest. And where better to start than the birth of a Winter. Ernst Friederich Jacob Winter was born on January 14, 1861,...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy