GOP Election Gains Mean a More Conservative Legislature With a Long Agenda
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. The North Carolina legislative session begins Wednesday with a more conservative House and Senate and an environment in which GOP leaders will have an easier time pushing state laws and policies further to the right. Republicans gained seats in both the...
Three Stories to Watch in 2023
This story was originally published online at NC Policy Watch. “It is difficult to make predictions,” Dutch politician Karl Kristian Steincke once wrote. “Especially about the future.”. But if you’re a reporter who carefully follows a few issues, you don’t need a crystal ball to have a fairly...
Op-Ed: Sustainable Electricity We Can Rely On
North Carolinians deserve reliable, sustainable electricity at a reasonable cost, but because of increasingly severe weather and aging fossil fuel plants, that result could be less certain. That’s why we now have a plan to ensure more reliable and sustainable electricity by moving more quickly toward low-cost renewable energy.
NC Supreme Court Issues Much-Anticipated Rulings
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. The North Carolina Supreme Court handed down more than two dozen rulings on Friday, including a trio dealing with high-profile political controversies. The rulings come just weeks before Republicans Richard Dietz and Trey Allen replace sitting Democratic Associate Justices Samuel Ervin IV and Robin Hudson, and thereby flip the court’s current 4-3 Democratic majority to 5-2 Republican.
23 Reasons to Love the Triangle
After two years of COVID isolation, the Triangle cautiously came back to life this summer, with people flocking to music festivals, plays, and Pride parades that were all back in person. 2. Workers are organizing. The movement for workers’ rights started strong in North Carolina when baristas at a Raleigh...
The INDY's Most Impactful Reporting of 2022
Another year has gone by, and the Triangle continues to grow, and continues to recover, albeit rather slowly, from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. And while it’s certainly the end of the beginning of the pandemic, it remains to be seen if it’s also the beginning of the end.
