411mania.com
Mickie James Says Mandy Rose’s Departure Isn’t ‘On The Same Level’ As Vince McMahon
In a recent appearance with The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Mickie James offered her perspective on the differences between Vince McMahon’s earlier departure from WWE and Mandy Rose’s release from the company (per Fightful). James stated that both subjects’ relative standing within WWE made the two situations entirely separate in scope. You can watch the full interview with James and read some highlights below.
Dax Harwood Reveals When FTR’s AEW Contracts Are Up, What’s Next For Them
Dax Harwood dropped a bombshell on the latest episode of FTR, revealing that he and partner Cash Wheeler are currently taking a hiatus from AEW television… and that the AEW contracts for both members of FTR are up in April. Read on for the details:. On Cash and Tony...
Saraya Says She Was Blown Up After AEW Full Gear Match
Saraya had her first match in nearly five years at AEW Full Gear and she recently revealed she was blown up after the match. She spoke with WHOO’s House Podcast (via Wrestling Inc) and said that she was very winded after facing Britt Baker. She said: “My head was...
Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Night Four Results: Tag Team Elimination Match, More
Night four of Dragon Gate’s Open The New Year Gate took place on Wednesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the Korakuen Hall show, which aired on Dragon Gate Network, per Cagematch.net:. * Jacky Funky Kamei, Jason Lee & Strong Machine J...
Update On Nick Khan’s Role in WWE Following Recent Changes, Vince McMahon’s Involvement
As previously reported, there has been some major changes in WWE in the past week. Vince McMahon returned as the chairman of the board, while six members of the Board of Directors either resigned or were replaced. That includes Stephanie McMahon, who announced her departure earlier this week. This is all due to the company reportedly preparing for a possible sale.
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Intercontinental Title on the Line
WWE will air a new episode of Smackdown tonight with two matches, including one for the Intercontinental title, already announced. They include:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Braun Strowman. * Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn.
Jim Ross Recalls The Formation Of Team Angle, Why He Didn’t Like Working In The Ring
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his reaction to working angles in the ring, the formation of Team Angle, and if there was concern about Kurt Angle’s health. Some highlights are below. On his reaction to working in the ring: “Hot shotting. it was hot...
Duke Hudson vs. Damon Kemp Headlines Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up
– WWE.com has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s Friday the 13th edition of NXT Level Up. The show will feature Duke Hudson vs. Damon Kemp, plus more. Here’s the full lineup and preview:. * Von Wagner (with Robert Stone) vs. Oba Femi. * Isla Dawn vs. Jakara Jackson.
Note on Who Cody Rhodes Has Been Training With Ahead of Return
Fightful Select reports that Cody Rhodes is currently training for an in-ring return and is working on getting cleared to wrestle again. Rhodes has been at the WWE Performance Center, as he and his bus were spotted there back in late December, along with his family and team. Rhodes handpicked...
Notes From Today’s WWE Talent Meeting Before Smackdown
WWE held a meeting with talent at Friday’s episode of Smackdown as led by Triple H, and some notes from the meeting have been revealed. Fightful Select reports that Triple H held the meeting and talked about the recent changes in the Board of Directors, where Vince McMahon is executive chairman again while Stephanie resigned, as well as the ruumors of a WWE sale.
Teddy Long Thinks AEW Has Picked Up Momentum, Shares Thoughts On MJF
Teddy Long recently talked about AEW recovering their momentum a bit in the wake of the All Out backstage incident, as well as MJF. During his interview with Wrestling Inc, Long was asked about how AEW’s been doing since the widely-publicized incident that left CM Punk’s status with the company uncertain and The elite suspended. A couple of highlights are below:
Impact To Name Temporary Authority Figure At Hard to Kill 2023
With Scott D’Amore put out of action by Bully Ray last week, Impact Wrestling is set to name a temporary authority figure at Hard to Kill. Bully Ray put D’Amore, who has been the acting authority figure on television for the company, through a table on last week’s show during the contract signing for Ray’s match with Josh Alexander at Friday’s PPV. D’Amore is out of action for now, but Gail Kim revealed that Anthem will name a new person in charge “for the time being” at the show:
Mickie James Wins Knockouts World Title At Impact Hard To Kill
The Last Rodeo is over, as Mickie James won the Knockouts World Championship at Impact Hard to Kill. James defeated Jordynne Grace in the main event of tonight’s PPV to capture the championship. James’ career was on the line for the match due to her declaring that she would win every match until she won the Knockouts Title and if not, she would retire.
AEW News: The Acclaimed Hype Appearance On AEW Rampage, AEW Pays Tribute To Black Warrior
– The Acclaimed cut a new promo hyping their appearance for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The team, who are set to speak on Friday’s show, cut a promo that was released on AEW’s official Twitter account as you can see below. The promo features Max...
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 01.14.23: GUNTHER Talks His Win over Braun, Rey & Raquel Talk Royal Rumble, More
-They made me sweat for a half, but then BROCK PURDY and the boys hit the throttle and left Seattle in the dust. I love playoff football! Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. They get right to our Main Event as Sami Zayn seemingly had KO beat, but The Usos and Solo attack. Sami is less than pleased, but goes along with it and KO gets his ass beat including a splash from Solo through a table. This story is awesome!
Impact Wrestling News: Raven Works As Producer For Hard to Kill, Knockouts Tag Bumped To Dark Match, Impact Set To Return To Chicago
– PWInsider reports that Raven worked as a producer for last night’s Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV. He is also working in that role for tonight’s TV taping. It’s unknown if he will have the job full time or not. – The six-woman tag team match...
Mickie James Plans To Challenge Masha Slamovich If She Wins At Hard to Kill
In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Mickie James said that if she wins at Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill, she will challenge Masha Slamovich. James will face Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts title tomorrow night. If she loses, she will retire. James said: “Well, I would...
STARDOM Triangle Derby Day 5 Results, Updated Standings
STARDOM held the fifth day of their Triangle Derby this morning in Osaka, which saw the Cosmic Angels battle Rebel x Enemy. You can see the full results and updated standings from the show below, per Fightful:. * Peach Rock (Mayu Iwatani & Momo Kohgo) def. Waka Tsukiyama & Miyu...
Bray Wyatt Cuts Promo On Smackdown, Refers To Himself as the Eater of Souls
Bray Wyatt returned to some of his old ways on this week’s WWE Smackdown, bringing back his rocking chair and calling himself the “Eater of Souls.” Friday’s show saw Wyatt enter the ring and take a seat on his old chair from his Wyatt Family days. He referred to himself as Uncle Howdy and the Eater of Worlds, noting that the Royal Rumble will be his rebirth.
