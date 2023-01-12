Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Related
Washington County family grows frustrated with ongoing bills, sewage problems
NEW EAGLE, Pa. — A Washington County woman and her family are growing frustrated after their sewage went out back in Nov. but they say they are still getting utility bills. Beth Beam said her mom Susan was thrilled when they moved her into a newly remodeled mobile home in July of last year.
Allegheny County Treasurer John Weinstein to run for Allegheny County chief executive
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The crowded race for Allegheny County chief executive is getting another candidate.Allegheny County Treasurer John Weinstein announce Thursday night at the Heinz History Center that he's the right person to succeed Rich Fitzgerald, who is term-limited.As the county's treasurer for two decades, Weinstein says he knows the county inside and out."The treasurer's office is the nucleus of the whole county operation because all of the money flows through our department. And in 25 years, I have never lost one dime of taxpayer money," says Weinstein.Weinstein joins a crowded field that includes Allegheny County Councilwoman Liv Bennett, former...
Target 11: Mayor Gainey, police chief not on same page regarding new traffic stop policy
PITTSBURGH — There has been more fallout over a decision from Pittsburgh’s acting police chief to ignore a city ordinance and begin enforcing minor traffic violations again. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle broke this story last week, but now Mayor Gainey is weighing in and his comments do not appear to be in line with the acting chief.
Special elections to fill three vacancies in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives scheduled for February 7
Special elections to fill vacancies in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Districts 32, 34, and 35 are scheduled for February 7, 2023. The Allegheny County Democratic Party voted to nominate the District 32 candidate on December 11 and the District 34 and 35 candidates on December 17. The Republican Committee of Allegheny County nominated the Republican candidates on December 17.
Pa. natural gas plant explosion under investigation in Washington County
Vapor cloud ignited, sparking Christmas Day fire; leaky valve eyed. The Department of Environmental Protection is investigating a Christmas Day explosion at a natural gas processing plant in Washington County. The explosion occurred in the early morning at Energy Transfer’s Revolution Cryo plant in Smith Township. A DEP incident report...
wtae.com
Ford City house erupts in flames
FORD CITY, Pa. — Armstrong County dispatch confirms that a house fire has broken out in Ford City Saturday afternoon. Fire crews were alerted to the fire impacting the 800 block of Sixth Avenue around 4 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is on the way to the scene to...
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
Hermitage firefighters selling steel drums to control burning
They're selling barrels to raise money for their department.
pghcitypaper.com
Swastika-branded billboard sparks concern and outrage in Butler County
Days after a billboard with a swastika appeared off a main road in Butler County, the local YWCA chapter gathered local leaders and residents to coordinate a community-wide response. “There is a significant number of people who are not willing to sit by and let this hate speech go unchallenged,”...
WFMJ.com
PA bill aims to reverse trend of dwindling volunteer firefighter ranks
A state lawmaker representing Mercer and Lawrence counties is urging passage of a bill designed to reverse the trend of a dwindling number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania. Senator Michelle Brooks has introduced Senate Bill 114, which would create a pilot program for community colleges and universities in the PA...
cranberryeagle.com
Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in
The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
wtae.com
2 of 8 suspects testify in Indiana County homicide case
INDIANA, Pa. — Two suspects charged in the disappearance and death of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa testified in court Friday about the brutal attack on the Dilltown man last October. Watch the report from the courthouse: Click the video above. Fourteen-year-old Harmony Hayward, who is charged as an adult, and...
Butler County residents say hateful billboard has no place in community
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An electronic billboard in Butler County is upsetting a lot of people.The billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township features a swastika. People who live in the area say this type of hate and negativity isn't welcome in their community, and they're working to do something about it."To me, what's on the sign is just not acceptable, it's hate speech," Heidi Priest said.The billboard is privately owned and sits on private property. Some people who live in the area said it doesn't represent their community, but they do believe it does represent the need for a deeper conversation."I...
House collapses during fire in Westmoreland County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire has destroyed a house in Westmoreland County. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Academy Lane in Mount Pleasant Township at around 6:30 p.m. A portion of the front part of the house has collapsed and debris has reached out...
Target 11: Police officers’ union president speaks out after contract negotiations are stalled
PITTSBURGH — The rhetoric is heating up between the Mayor’s administration and the Pittsburgh Police Officers’ Union. After two high-ranking members of the Mayor’s administration went on the radio yesterday to address the stalled contract negotiations, the President of the Police Officers’ Union is responding today.
Pittsburgh experts not surprised by recent spike in Allegheny County covid numbers
A recent crest in covid case numbers in Allegheny County was entirely predictable, according to Western Pennsylvania medical experts monitoring the data. Tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified Allegheny County to be in the “medium” level of covid-19 transmission last week, though officials have confirmed the county was at a “low” community level as of Friday. A “medium” level means a moderate impact on health care facilities and medium counts of severe covid-19 cases, while a “low” community level indicates a relatively small or limited impact on health care facilities and low numbers of severe illness cases.
Civil suit filed against Aliquippa police after dispute with citizens
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — UPDATE (1/14/23) The attorney for Theaughn Lewis reached out to Channel 11 Saturday to inform us he’d filed a civil suit on behalf of Lewis. The lawsuit names the Aliquippa Police Department and the officer who punched Lewis as defendants. It seeks damages of $75,000.
Casino floods in Pennsylvania
A viral video that was shared on social media shows a local casino was flooding on Friday. A video shared by Samantha Carol on Facebook shows water coming from the ceiling at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. Carol said she left the casino but the casino had large sections roped off and were bringing out carpet […]
wtae.com
Joe Hardy laid to rest, designed his own service
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — Joe Hardy, 100, was laid to rest Thursday. Remembering Joe Hardy: Watch the report from the funeral service in the video above. A funeral service was held at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair. "If you feel his fingerprints all over the service,...
beavercountyradio.com
Car Crashes into Beaver Falls house for the second time in 3 years
The featured photo shows the damage at the house hours after the crash. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director, published January 13, 2023 8:00 A.M. (Beaver Falls, PA) A house on seventh avenue in Beaver Falls suffered damage caused by a vehicle crashing into it early Friday morning for the second time in 3 years. The house sits across the intersection from the Eastvale Bridge and was previously heavily damaged in 2020 when an older couple lost control of their vehicle and drove into the residence. This time around, the front porch of the home was destroyed along with other visible damage to the front of the property. We are working on getting more information.
Comments / 0