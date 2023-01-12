ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Wisconsin boy, 14, accused of shooting girlfriend in the head over breakup

A 14-year-old Wisconsin boy allegedly shot his girlfriend at least three times in the head after she tried breaking up with him. The girl, identified by family as 14-year-old Jazlene Jones, is miraculously expected to survive the shooting. Elia Olson, of Racine, was charged Tuesday as an adult for attempted murder and possession of a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Racine County Eye. If convicted, Elia could spend the next 60 years in prison. On Sunday just before noon, the couple had walked down the railroad tracks in the city, about 25 miles south of Milwaukee, to smoke, Jazlene...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

69 Convicted In Prison-Based Drug Trafficking Ring

An investigation into a prison-based drug trafficking organization ended with 69 people being convicted on charges in both state and federal court. The US Attorney says through the investigation of the Aryan Brotherhood gang 62 guns and more than 300 pounds of meth were seized along with more than $400,000 in cash. In total, the defendants were sentenced to 418 years in federal custody and then 216 years of supervised release.
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock’s Brother Arrested For 1st Degree Attempted Murder: Report

New reports say Chrisean’s brother Mookie was locked up after allegedly shooting someone. It isn’t just Blueface and Chrisean Rock‘s romance that concerns the public. The volatile couple has commanded attention since their inception, but things have only spiraled as the years progress. Arrests, domestic violence incidents, and physical fights with family members have occurred. As their saga plays out on social media and the couple’s Zeus reality series, news is also surfacing about Chrisean Rock’s brother.
BALTIMORE, MD
dallasexpress.com

Texas Woman Allegedly Held Captive by Bumble Date

A young woman is recovering after allegedly being held captive and abused by a man in Spring, Texas, after meeting on a dating app. According to a probable cause statement, 21-year-old Zachary Kent Mills and the woman — whose name has not been released — had begun talking on Christmas Eve via Bumble, a social media app. Upon meeting, the statement alleges the suspect rapidly became violent.
SPRING, TX

