Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Birmingham Bridge

PITTSBURGH — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on the Birmingham Bridge in Pittsburgh Wednesday evening.

Police, firefighters and medics responded to the bridge just before 7:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found a pedestrian down on the road with injuries. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he later died.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2023 Cox Media Group