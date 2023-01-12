ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Birmingham Bridge

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on the Birmingham Bridge in Pittsburgh Wednesday evening.

Police, firefighters and medics responded to the bridge just before 7:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found a pedestrian down on the road with injuries. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he later died.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

