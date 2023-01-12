Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Stolen vehicle, thousands of dollars in belongings returned to out-of-state traveler
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a Topeka man that stole an out-of-state traveler’s vehicle Friday. The Topeka Police Dept. says officers took the vehicle owner’s statement just before 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of NW Hwy 24. An officer later located the vehicle near NW Morse and Eugene, before the driver fled the area. The driver, identified as Troy Baker, 30, was found again in the 1000 block of NW Jackson St., where he got out and ran from officers.
Suspect in shooting outside of Topeka’s Baby Dolls arrested
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The suspect of a New Year’s Eve shooting in Topeka has been taken into custody by law enforcement on Thursday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on social media reporting that Scott A. Warner, 35, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting near Baby Dolls. He […]
Topeka woman arrested after allegedly starting multiple fires
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local woman has been arrested on arson charges after being accused by law enforcement of starting grass fires in southwest Topeka. Rosie Nichols, a spokesperson for the Topeka Fire Department, said that Colleen Knoxsah, 43, of Topeka was arrested on Wednesday. She has been charged with three counts of arson and […]
KVOE
Lyon County aggravated burglary case delayed after suspect hurt in recent crash
A hearing in a Lyon County aggravated burglary case has been delayed. Court proceedings were scheduled Thursday for Amanda Renee Alvarado, but the pretrial and arraignment hearing was delayed to Feb. 21 after Alvarado was recently in a crash where she suffered serious but reported not life-threatening injuries west of Emporia. Judge Jeff Larson will preside.
Man found shot to death in possible road rage on Kansas highway
A death investigation in Lenexa, Kansas, closed southbound Interstate 435 at 87th Street for several hours Thursday afternoon.
Topeka firefighter is ‘doing well’ in hospital after being hit by car
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka fire captain who was seriously injured after being hit by a car is showing improvement in a local hospital. Gretchen Spiker, a spokesperson for the City of Topeka, told 27 News that the firefighter remains in the hospital but is doing well. According to a crash log taken by the […]
KMBC.com
Lawrence police searching for armed man they say led officers on a 'trail of crimes'
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence, Kansas Police Department is warning the public of a suspect they say fled from police. Friday, police told the public to be on the lookout for a man they say is likely armed and dangerous. Authorities say Derrick James Davidson led officers on a...
Police: Driver who died in Kan. crash had gunshot wound
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a potential road-rage death on a Kansas highway. Just before 6a.m. Thursday, police responded to the report of a single vehicle off the roadway on southbound Interstate 435 highway at the K-10 highway interchange, according to a media release. First responders found...
Leavenworth police need help identifying suspect in recent shooting
Police said the shooting took place just after midnight on Thursday, Jan. 5 near Limit Street and Martin Luther King Drive.
Kansas firefighter struck by car while working earlier crash
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Topeka firefighter was injured after being struck by a car while working an accident on icy Interstate 470 on Thursday. Just before 8a.m. police and fire crews responded to a non-injury accident on westbound Interstate 470 near Huntoon, according to city spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. A few minutes...
Suspect in New Year's Eve shooting in Kan. identified
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a New Year's Eve shooting released security camera images on Jan. 9 asking for help to ID a suspect. On Thursday, the Shawnee County Sheriff's office reported the public assisted in helping them identify the individual. Just before 2a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022,...
WIBW
5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Kan. school district dismissed students early following burglary
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Santa Fe Trail High School, 15701 S. California Road in Carbondale during the early Thursday morning, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. USD 434 dismissed high school students early Thursday to allow deputies to investigate. The high...
KBI investigating body found in northeast Kansas attic
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating after a body was found in the attic of a home in Horton, Kansas.
WIBW
Officers respond to alleged battery at Catholic school
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A City of Topeka spokesperson confirms that just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Topeka police officers responded to an incident at the “Most Pure Heart of Mary School” located on SW 17 St. According to the spokesperson, the alleged battery happened on Tuesday, January 10,...
WIBW
Topeka Police returns to normal accident reporting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A wintry mix of snow and ice pushed the Topeka Police Department to implement walk-in accident reporting Thursday. The Topeka Police Department said, though, they have returned to normal accident reporting as of 7 p.m. Officials do remind the public that Kansas law requires drivers to...
WIBW
Gyroville closing in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka restaurant Gyroville is closing its doors. Gyroville, located at 2955 SW Wanamaker Rd., served a variety of different gyros and offered catering. The owner posted on the door that the establishment would be closing for good after 2 p.m. Friday the 13th, which a worker confirmed to 13 NEWS Friday.
KVOE
Woman who led Emporia-to-Ottawa chase sentenced to prison
The New Mexico woman who led authorities on a chase from Emporia to Ottawa last year will spend 10 years in prison as a result. Rebecca Estrada was sentenced this week after pleading no contest to one count of aggravated battery on law enforcement. Six other charges, including aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, were dismissed.
WIBW
Two in custody after early-morning burglary Wednesday in North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were in custody while a third person remained at large following a business burglary early Wednesday in North Topeka, authorities said. The break-in was reported around 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of N.W. Brickyard Road at Bettis Asphalt. Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies and...
WIBW
One behind bars after knife pulled during North Topeka fight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka man is behind bars after he allegedly pulled a knife during a fight in North Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, officials were called to the 200 block of NW Paramore St. with reports of a disturbance.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0