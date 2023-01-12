ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner, IA

KIMT

Man arrested for deadly crash in Chickasaw County

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – An arrest has been made for a fatal crash in Chickasaw County. Curtis Allen Williams, 38, has been charged with homicide by vehicle, eluding, OWI, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, operating a non-registered vehicle, failure to maintain control, and speeding. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
951thebull.com

Northeast Iowa “Acid-Making” Inmate Charged with Attempted Murder

A northeast Iowa jail inmate has been charged with attempted murder. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jeannie Murphy of Cedar Rapids is accused of assaulting a correctional officer at the Fayette County Jail in West Union at about 4:30 am Tuesday morning. According to the criminal complaints,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
kchanews.com

Mason City Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder

A Mason City man is pleading guilty to attempted murder in a November shooting. Mason City Police arrested 24-year-old Stephen Tidemanson after got into a fight with another person on the evening of November 28, 2022, near the 300 block of 3rd Street Northwest Tidemanson is accused of taking a 9 mm handgun from the person he was struggling with and shooting that person in the upper chest as they were on the ground beneath Tidemanson.
MASON CITY, IA
x1071.com

Man Arrested for 8th Offense of OWI in Grant County

A man from Cassville was arrested for his 8th offense of OWI Tuesday. Just after 8pm Tuesday, an off-duty Police Chief from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department came upon a truck driven by 66 year old Richard Roethler of Cassville hung up on a bridge abutment on Irish Hollow Road in Waterloo Township. Roethler was spinning his tires trying to free the truck. The crash was reported to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy responded to the scene. Roethler was attempting to make the turn onto Irish Ridge Road from County Highway N. Roethler struck the bridge abutment and got hung up with his truck. After a brief investigation, Roethler was arrested for OWI–8th offense. Roethler was taken to the Grant County Jail.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
951thebull.com

North Iowa Authorities Investigate Snowmobile Thefts

Authorities in north Iowa are investigating the theft of a pair of snowmobiles. In a Facebook post, the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help providing information on an incident that occurred at about 11:30 pm on December 9th. Two Polaris snowmobiles were taken from Mason City Power Sports and it appears the suspect had knowledge of how to get the snowmobiles started.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Drug Arrest After Car Chase

A Waterloo man has been arrested after a drug investigation and a chase, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police attempted to pull over a truck driven by 27 year old Daniel Chisum around 12:20am Tuesday morning on Highway 20. His vehicle had been identified as part of a drug investigation. Chisum did not pull over and instead led police on a chase. During the chase Chisum allegedly threw a bag of methamphetamine out of the vehicle. Police eventually used stop sticks to bring the chase to a close. Chisum has been charged with Felony Eluding and Driving While License Revoked. He has since been released from jail.
WATERLOO, IA
kwayradio.com

New Hampton Man Dies in Prison

A former New Hampton man who was serving a life sentence in prison for Sexual Assault has died, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Rick Brandes died of natural causes on Sunday at the age of 60. Brandes and Travis Alve met a woman at a New Hampton bar in May of 2005. Together they held the woman in Brandes’ apartment against her will. They threatened the woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her. Brandes argued diminished capacity at trial but was sentenced to life in prison. Alve pleaded guilty to four counts of Sexual Abuse as part of a plea deal and was given 55 years in prison.
NEW HAMPTON, IA
KCRG.com

Central City woman charged with arson following structure fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 7th, 2023, at approximately 11:30 pm, emergency crews responded to a structure fire at the Farmhouse Restaurant. Following an investigation, officials determined that the fire was intentionally set. On January 11th, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Heidi Liegl. She was charged...
CENTRAL CITY, IA
KIMT

Woman sentenced for stealing from Mason City liquor store

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who embezzled from her employer is sentenced to probation. Christina Michael Barnish, 44 of Mason City, was ordered Wednesday to spend five years on supervised probation and pay $3,224 in damages to Prime Wine and Spirits in Mason City. Police say that when...
MASON CITY, IA
Q98.5

[UPDATE] Owner of Linn County Restaurant Damaged By Fire Has Been Arrested

Four Linn County Fire Departments responded to the scene of a restaurant fire late Saturday evening. According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, fire crews from the Alburnett, Central City, Coggon, and Marion Fire Departments all responded to a fire in Central City at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff's Office also went to the scene, along with Center Point Ambulance Service.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Howard Co. man charged with murder in death of Jonathan Esparza

HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa - A Howard County man is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of Jonathan Esparza. Sayvonne Jordan is accused of killing Esparza on Oct. 20, 2022, at 808 Main St. in Elma. Esparza was listed as a missing person late in 2022 and his...
ELMA, IA
kwayradio.com

Several Hospitalized After Crash

A crash on West Airline Highway in Waterloo sent several people to the hospital on Thursday, according to KWWL. A semi and a white car collided around 9:15 a.m. Three people were taken to the hospital by ambulance while another went to the hospital by private vehicle. Its unclear what led to the crash at this time.
WATERLOO, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Central City Restaurant Owner Charged with Arson Following Saturday’s Fire

A restaurant owner is charged with arson following an investigation into a fire at her Central City business last weekend. On Saturday, January 7th, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Linn County. Sheriff Deputies along with Central City Fire Department, Coggon Fire. Department, Alburnett Fire Department, Center Point Ambulance Service and Marion...
CENTRAL CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at woman

It is the second day of jury selection in the trial of the Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family. Iowa Attorney General Bird files suit against C6-Zero following facility explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa's Attorney General is suing the business at the center of a massive workplace...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Semi and car collision in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A traffic warning is in effect after an accident at the Highway 100 and East Post Road intersection. DOT traffic cameras show a semi collided with a car at approximately 2:40 pm Wednesday. Emergency responders are on scene directing traffic away from the area. Drivers...
LINN COUNTY, IA

