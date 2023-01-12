ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shary Drawdy
2d ago

The while hiring process is stupid. I put out hundreds of apps I mean hundreds. got maybe two calls back and I'm sure one was a scam to get info. mist jobs that are on job sites aren't actually hiring, they just leave the posts up.And the online app? let me upload my resume just to type it all in again? an hour long application? or the application doesn't work. yeah fun times. glad I found my current job. I love it!

M. Honcho
2d ago

Why would anyone want to work for a company who shows you they are inefficient and inconsiderate of people's time?

Agent99
16h ago

We all have to make a living and employer's aren't making it any easier. It's unnecessary to keep grilling potential employees and keeping them waiting on edge for days and weeks for a positive future employment. Anyone can be trained on the job.

