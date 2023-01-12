South Carolina women's basketball is facing the Kentucky Wildcats in a conference matchup on Thursday.

The Gamecocks will look to continue their undefeated streak and defeat the Wildcats for their fifth consecutive conference win. South Carolina came back to take down Mississippi State 58-51 on Sunday and Aliyah Boston logged her 600th career rebound in 52 games against an SEC opponent, breaking the program's record.

While South Carolina will fight to stay hot, Kentucky will fight to earn its first conference win this season.

Here's everything to know to watch the conference matchup

How to watch South Carolina women's basketball vs. Kentucky on TV, live stream

Location: Memorial Coliseum, Lexington, Kentucky

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: ESPN+/SECN+

Online radio broadcast: South Carolina Basketball radio