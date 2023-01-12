Read full article on original website
❤️ Skylar
3d ago
I can't even imagine what she's going through right now.. My thoughts and prayers going out.. To everyone looking for that sweet boy.. My heart hurts for them...
Reply(3)
25
Brian Kostic
3d ago
my prayers are for the hope of one day may she ever find a peace in her life, I can't even fathom the destroyed heart or the images in this woman of the whole event,
Reply
12
emma
3d ago
They still haven’t found him that’s so heart breaking …I feel for that momma I couldn’t imagine loosing grip and watching my child go under of of took off swimming after him
Reply
11
Related
Dad Whose Son, 5, Was Swept Away on Flooded Calif. Road Says Wife 'Made the Right Choice' to Leave Car
"It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, whose son Kyle remains missing, tells PEOPLE As authorities continue the search for Kyle Doan, the 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in California, his father says he doesn't blame his wife for making the hard "split-second decision" to get out of their car when it began to float away on their way to school. "It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, 54, tells PEOPLE. "She made the right decision given the circumstances." On...
Parents of 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away in Calif. Flood Share His Final Sweet Words to His Mom
"The current kept pulling me down. And every time I gasped and I looked up he was looking at me," Lindsy Doan said of the moment before her son Kyle Doan, 5 was pushed away from her during a flood The parents of Kyle Doan, who went missing after being swept away by severe California flood waters, have spoken out. His mother, who was driving the kindergartner to school that morning, has revealed his last words before he was overtaken by the stormwater. Kyle and his mother...
Police Identify Boy, 5, Who Was Swept Away in Calif. Flood as He and His Mom Headed to School
Kyle Doan's mother, a teacher at a local school, was saved by bystanders after her car got caught in rising flood waters but the 5-year-old was pulled out and downstream A kindergartner who was swept away during a severe flood in California has been named as authorities resume their search. The 5-year-old has now been identified as Kyle Doan by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office. The child was riding in a vehicle with his mother on the way to school in San Miguel, California, when the...
California Floods: New Update Released on 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away
As California continues to get hammered with torrential rainfall and flooding, we have new updates about a five-year-old boy who was swept away by the raging floodwaters. According to reports from ABC13, emergency officials launched a seven-hour search immediately on Monday after the rough waters took the young boy. Sadly, the search was no avail, with authorities only finding the boy’s shoe. Later, officials stopped the search as raging floodwaters became too intense for search and rescue divers.
TODAY.com
Ellen DeGeneres films rushing waters near her home amid severe California weather
Ellen DeGeneres is giving a firsthand look at the sweeping floods tearing through California and causing evacuations and lockdowns across the state. The comedian and former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” host shared a selfie video of the rushing waters on Twitter on Monday, Jan. 9, writing, "Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone."
2 Dead After Powerful 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern California
At least two people have died, and 11 more were injured, after a strong earthquake shook Humboldt County in northern California just after 2:30 a.m. PT, one year to the day that a similarly large quake shook the same area. More than 80 aftershocks followed the initial quake.The two unidentified victims “died as a result of medical emergencies occurring during and/or just following the earthquake,” Humboldt County officials said on Tuesday afternoon.The U.S. Geological survey said the quake, measuring 6.4 magnitude, hit about 7 miles southwest of Ferndale. A 6.2 quake hit the same county on Dec. 20, 2021. Multiple...
‘Hiking queen’ posts heartbreaking video moments before deadly slide from icy mountain
A California mother of four known as “the dancing hiking queen” posted heartbreaking video of herself moments before she slid hundreds of feet to her death on an icy slope. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, 56, was reportedly hiking on the icy Baldy Bowl on Mount Baldy when she slid an estimated 500 to 700 feet on Sunday. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received a call about an emergency signal from a GPS device after the incident, KTLA reported. “The hiker was down on a steep and icy hillside, surrounded by numerous helpful hikers assisting in any way they could,” police said. The sheriff’s patrol...
This California Resort Has The 'Deepest Snow' In America
Here's where you can find it.
Authorities Trap Highly Venomous Eastern Brown Snake Wreaking Havoc in Airport
For many people, catching a flight comes with its own set of anxieties and stress-filled moments. However, some folks have more to worry about when heading to the airport than others. For instance, travelers in one Australian airport were sharing a parking garage with a deadly eastern brown snake. The...
Entire California town remains under evacuation order amid flooding
Planada remained under an evacuation order Wednesday even as waters are beginning to recede.
‘Forest of driftwood’ washes up on Santa Cruz beaches amid Calif. storms
Some of the logs appeared to be 40 feet long.
Stunning aerial footage shows California highway underwater
Thousands of Californians are grappling with flooding and power outages after high winds and record-setting rainfall battered the state. CNN National Correspondent Camila Bernal has more.
What Boy Who Was Swept Away by Flood Said to His Mom
We have new details surrounding the tragic flooding incident that resulted in a five-year-old being swept away from his mother. As previously reported, a 5-year-old boy in California got lost from his mother earlier this week and remains missing as severe flooding and rainfall continue to batter the state. Before...
'I just saw the tree fall': Family mourns 2-year-old killed amid storm in Sonoma County
The death of the toddler was one of at least two attributed to the storm that swept through Northern California.
Missing 5-year-old boy was pulled from mother's arms in California floodwater
As central California floodwater swept away their SUV Monday morning, 5-year-old Kyle Doan, now missing, encouraged his mother. "Don't worry, Mommy," the boy said, his father, Brian Doan, recalled Wednesday.
Prince Harry and Meghan's California neighbourhood inundated by floodwater
The exclusive Californian neighbourhood the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in has been inundated by gushing floodwater.This video shows the fast-moving water rushing through Santa Barbara, near Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home.Among the royal couple, other A-list celebrities living in Montecito include Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.It was placed under an evacuation order as officials rushed to respond to the extreme weather.At least 14 people have been killed and a five-year-old boy remains missing as severe storms sweep the state.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
45 miles of Highway 1 south of Big Sur to close for weeks, possibly months
The closure will involve a significant stretch of the highway.
Photographs taken of the Titanic wreck indicate that some passengers were dragged to the ocean floor
When the Titanic sank, there were 2,240 passengers and crew on board the ship but only 712 individuals were said to have survived. More than 1500 passengers were reported to have lost their lives when the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. Most of the bodies were never found.
Brother and Sister Die From Rabies After Multiple Bites From 'Wild Animal'
Rabies is preventable if treatment is administered promptly following exposure, but once symptoms appear, the disease is almost always fatal in humans.
California couple killed in Yosemite National Park rockslide identified by park officials
A married couple from San Jose, California, was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials said.
CBS News
589K+
Followers
78K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 53