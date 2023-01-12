ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

❤️ Skylar
3d ago

I can't even imagine what she's going through right now.. My thoughts and prayers going out.. To everyone looking for that sweet boy.. My heart hurts for them...

Brian Kostic
3d ago

my prayers are for the hope of one day may she ever find a peace in her life, I can't even fathom the destroyed heart or the images in this woman of the whole event,

emma
3d ago

They still haven’t found him that’s so heart breaking …I feel for that momma I couldn’t imagine loosing grip and watching my child go under of of took off swimming after him

People

Dad Whose Son, 5, Was Swept Away on Flooded Calif. Road Says Wife 'Made the Right Choice' to Leave Car

"It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, whose son Kyle remains missing, tells PEOPLE As authorities continue the search for Kyle Doan, the 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in California, his father says he doesn't blame his wife for making the hard "split-second decision" to get out of their car when it began to float away on their way to school.   "It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, 54, tells PEOPLE. "She made the right decision given the circumstances."  On...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Parents of 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away in Calif. Flood Share His Final Sweet Words to His Mom

"The current kept pulling me down. And every time I gasped and I looked up he was looking at me," Lindsy Doan said of the moment before her son Kyle Doan, 5 was pushed away from her during a flood The parents of Kyle Doan, who went missing after being swept away by severe California flood waters, have spoken out. His mother, who was driving the kindergartner to school that morning, has revealed his last words before he was overtaken by the stormwater. Kyle and his mother...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Police Identify Boy, 5, Who Was Swept Away in Calif. Flood as He and His Mom Headed to School

Kyle Doan's mother, a teacher at a local school, was saved by bystanders after her car got caught in rising flood waters but the 5-year-old was pulled out and downstream A kindergartner who was swept away during a severe flood in California has been named as authorities resume their search. The 5-year-old has now been identified as Kyle Doan by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office. The child was riding in a vehicle with his mother on the way to school in San Miguel, California, when the...
SAN MIGUEL, CA
Outsider.com

California Floods: New Update Released on 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away

As California continues to get hammered with torrential rainfall and flooding, we have new updates about a five-year-old boy who was swept away by the raging floodwaters. According to reports from ABC13, emergency officials launched a seven-hour search immediately on Monday after the rough waters took the young boy. Sadly, the search was no avail, with authorities only finding the boy’s shoe. Later, officials stopped the search as raging floodwaters became too intense for search and rescue divers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TODAY.com

Ellen DeGeneres films rushing waters near her home amid severe California weather

Ellen DeGeneres is giving a firsthand look at the sweeping floods tearing through California and causing evacuations and lockdowns across the state. The comedian and former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” host shared a selfie video of the rushing waters on Twitter on Monday, Jan. 9, writing, "Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone."
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

2 Dead After Powerful 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern California

At least two people have died, and 11 more were injured, after a strong earthquake shook Humboldt County in northern California just after 2:30 a.m. PT, one year to the day that a similarly large quake shook the same area. More than 80 aftershocks followed the initial quake.The two unidentified victims “died as a result of medical emergencies occurring during and/or just following the earthquake,” Humboldt County officials said on Tuesday afternoon.The U.S. Geological survey said the quake, measuring 6.4 magnitude, hit about 7 miles southwest of Ferndale. A 6.2 quake hit the same county on Dec. 20, 2021. Multiple...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
New York Post

‘Hiking queen’ posts heartbreaking video moments before deadly slide from icy mountain

A California mother of four known as “the dancing hiking queen” posted heartbreaking video of herself moments before she slid hundreds of feet to her death on an icy slope. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, 56, was reportedly hiking on the icy Baldy Bowl on Mount Baldy when she slid an estimated 500 to 700 feet on Sunday. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received a call about an emergency signal from a GPS device after the incident, KTLA reported. “The hiker was down on a steep and icy hillside, surrounded by numerous helpful hikers assisting in any way they could,” police said. The sheriff’s patrol...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

What Boy Who Was Swept Away by Flood Said to His Mom

We have new details surrounding the tragic flooding incident that resulted in a five-year-old being swept away from his mother. As previously reported, a 5-year-old boy in California got lost from his mother earlier this week and remains missing as severe flooding and rainfall continue to batter the state. Before...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan's California neighbourhood inundated by floodwater

The exclusive Californian neighbourhood the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in has been inundated by gushing floodwater.This video shows the fast-moving water rushing through Santa Barbara, near Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home.Among the royal couple, other A-list celebrities living in Montecito include Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.It was placed under an evacuation order as officials rushed to respond to the extreme weather.At least 14 people have been killed and a five-year-old boy remains missing as severe storms sweep the state.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
