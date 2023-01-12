Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th
STNE - Free Report) : This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days. StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus. StoneCo Ltd....
Zacks.com
OneSpaWorld (OSW) Soars 5.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
OSW - Free Report) shares rallied 5.7% in the last trading session to close at $10.73. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.5% gain over the past four weeks. OneSpaWorld's...
Zacks.com
3 Top Stocks Already up More Than 20% In 2023
The market has started 2023 off on the right foot, with many stocks finding buyers year-to-date. While we’ve flipped the calendar to a fresh year, the forces that negatively impacted the market in 2022 remain at the forefront of investors’ concerns, namely the Fed’s pivot to a hawkish nature in an attempt to cool down inflation.
Zacks.com
All You Need to Know About COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (CMPS) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
CMPS - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a company's...
Zacks.com
Prothena (PRTA) Stock Gains 88.5% in 6 Months: What Lies Ahead?
PRTA - Free Report) have gained 88.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s increase of 0.4%. The significant increase in the share price can be attributed to the recent spotlight on the Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) space, as investors are now optimistic about the pipeline candidates of companies developing treatments for the same and Prothena is one of them.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Urban Outfitters (URBN) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Aurora Cannabis (ACB) This Year?
ACB - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1181 different companies and currently...
Zacks.com
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Moves 0.4%: What You Should Know
TMO - Free Report) closed at $583.84, marking a +0.4% move from the previous day. The stock traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies had gained 5.01%...
Zacks.com
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
RTX - Free Report) closed at $98.68, marking a -1.99% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had...
Zacks.com
General Dynamics (GD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
GD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $247.54, moving +0.95% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Coming into today, shares of the defense contractor had lost...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Must Invest in Cactus (WHD) Stock Right Now
WHD - Free Report) is expected to see an earnings growth of 147.2% in 2022. Shares of Cactus, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have gained 24.3% in the past year compared with 12.5% growth of the composite stocks belonging to the industry. Factors Favoring the Stock. Cactus...
Zacks.com
Earnings Estimates Rising for Artisan Partners (APAM): Will It Gain?
APAM - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of...
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Here is What You Need to Know
AVGO - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this chipmaker have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Is BHP Group Limited (BHP) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
BHP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question. BHP is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 239 different companies and currently...
Zacks.com
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
UPST - Free Report) closed at $16.99, marking a -1.28% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.51% over the past...
Zacks.com
Hercules Technology (HTGC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
HTGC - Free Report) closed at $13.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.29% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com
Digital Turbine (APPS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
APPS - Free Report) closed at $16.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.96% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
Coterra Energy (CTRA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
CTRA - Free Report) closed at $25.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Heading into today, shares of the independent...
Zacks.com
Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
GLP - Free Report) closed at $33.15, marking a -0.54% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.98%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.86% over...
Zacks.com
Will LendingClub (LC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
LC - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. This company that connects borrowers and lenders online has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The average surprise for the last two quarters was 6.31%.
Comments / 0