Victim shows up at hospital after Lexington cops get called to apartment complex for a shooting

Lexington police are investigating a shooting after a man showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday evening, according to police.

At roughly 8:30 p.m. Wednesday police received a report of shots fired at 524 Angliana Avenue, according to Lt. Daniel Truex with the Lexington Police Department. The address is the location of 5 Twenty Four and 5 Twenty Five Angliana apartment complex.

Truex said they found no victim at the apartment complex but a short time later, a man showed up to Baptist Health Lexington with a gunshot wound. The man’s injuries are non-life-threatening, police said.

The man was uncooperative in providing information to police, according to Truex. Police didn’t have any suspect information to release and said the investigation was still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com , or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com .