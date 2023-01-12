Effective: 2023-01-15 09:25:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 03:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issued this morning at 1030 AM PST. Target Area: Butte; Glenn The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Sacramento River At Ord Ferry affecting Glenn and Butte Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in California Sacramento River At Tehama Bridge affecting Tehama County. .Heavy rainfall produced rises on the Upper Sacramento River. Tehama Bridge has fallen below flood stage and is at monitor stage. Ord Ferry is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. Additional rainfall is expected tonight into early Monday. For the Upper Sacramento River...including Bend Bridge, Tehama Bridge, Vina Woodson Bridge, Hamilton City, Ord Ferry, Butte City, Moulton Weir, Colusa Weir, Colusa Bridge, Tisdale Weir...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sacramento River at Ord Ferry. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 110.3 feet, Head cuts in 3Bs silt weir start overflow into Butte Basin, flooding dips on Ord Ferry Road west of River Road. Persistent flows at or above this level increase flooding in Butte Basin. Ord Ferry Road and additional roads in Glenn and Colusa counties are closed due to flooding. At 113.8 feet, Design overflow level for M&T, 3Bs and Goose Lake flood control facilities to divert flood flows into Butte Basin. M&T overflows close River Road from Ord Ferry Road to Chico Road. Ord Ferry Road is already closed. At 114.0 feet, Designated flood stage left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM PST Sunday the stage was 113.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 114.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 114.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 114.8 feet on 03/21/2011. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO