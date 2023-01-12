I barely had to watch the clip and I remember the episode... it was hilarious as a kid!!! And yes, I was so young it just went over my head. Y'all really concerned about this innocent scene but you put a bunch of other garbage on TV all the time 💩🤡👍
They're worried about this, but putting a Drag Queen and a Pride Parade on an episode of Blue's Clues is okay?
I'm more worried about the commercials that come on TV with dudes kissing each other than a cartoon lol, only in 🤡🌎
Related
Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions
Vanna White Left In Tears After Pat Sajak's Comment
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Ellen DeGeneres Posted A Video Of tWitch Going Through A Pain That Women Are All Too Familiar With
The Most Hated ‘Gunsmoke’ Episode of All Time ‘Should Have Never Been Made,’ According to Fans
WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again
Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her
Netflix’s Hottest Murder Mystery Refuses to die, Passing 90 million views in 10 days
Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals Marvel Star's Torso Was 'Completely Crushed' In Horrific Snowplow Accident: Report
Snoop Dogg Forced to 'Insult' Dionne Warwick on Her Face, Says The Legend Scared Him
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Raven-Symoné Calls ‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg ‘Kind of a Psychic’
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career
First Look at Erika Slezak’s Return to ‘Blue Bloods’ (Exclusive Photos)
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
TV Star Tunisha Sharma Died By Suicide On The Set Of Her Show, And Her Co-Star Has Been Arrested
Famed Rapper Dies
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 57