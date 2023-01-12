Read full article on original website
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Democrat Schiff says national security may have been jeopardized by Biden’s mishandling of classified docs
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Sunday that President Joe Biden's mishandling of classified documents may have jeopardized national security.
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Air Traffic Control Audio Captures Panic as Passenger Jets Nearly Collide at JFK
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Travel Safety Board are investigating after two commercial airplanes nearly collided at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday. A Delta Air Lines flight was taking off around 8:45 p.m. Friday evening when air traffic controllers noticed an American Airlines flight crossing the same runway. The Delta flight managed to stop about 1,000 feet from the American Airlines jet, according to an initial FAA analysis, averting disaster by the skin of its teeth. Flight watcher @xJonNYC tweeted air traffic control audio of the exchange in which someone can be heard saying, “Shit! Delta 1943 cancel takeoff plans! Delta 1943 cancel takeoff plans!” The Delta flight, bound for the Dominican Republic, had to return to the gate, deplane, and be rescheduled to the next morning, according to CNBC.Two audio excerpts from @liveatc pic.twitter.com/4ruAWgVO4b— 🇺🇦 JonNYC 🇺🇦 (@xJonNYC) January 14, 2023 Read it at CNBC
Donald Trump Allegedly Wanted to Use a Nuclear Weapon Against North Korea — & Then Blame Another Country for His Actions
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. While Donald Trump was President of the United States unprecedented moments were reportedly happening behind closed doors that could have had global implications. That’s what a new afterword in author Michael Schmidt’s book, Donald Trump v. the United States, is alleging: Donald Trump tossed around the idea of using a nuclear weapon against North Korea and blaming it on another country. It’s shocking to even type out these words — it takes very little common sense to understand that this...
