Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonMario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Related
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lesson
In the moments before a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot his teacher, there was no fight, no physical struggle and no warning, authorities said Monday. In the moments before a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot his teacher, there was no fight, no physical struggle and no warning, authorities said Monday.
Police investigating triple shooting in Portsmouth
The victims arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two hospitalized following shooting in Norfolk: Police
A shooting happened at Colonial Avenue and W. 27th Street, a couple of blocks away from Munson Park.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Police take ‘heavily-armed individual’ into custody
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police took into custody a heavily-armed person who had been illegally parked on the city’s Boardwalk, according to a city police official. Police Capt. Harry McBrien, in a tweet Friday evening, said Second Precinct’s Oceanfront officers were the ones who brought...
Virginia Beach man arrested after machine gun, illegal firearms found in his home, police say
A 35-year-old Virginia Beach man has been arrested after officials discovered illegal firearms and weapon paraphernalia in his home, including a machine gun, according to police.
Man hospitalized after shooting on Dale Drive in Portsmouth: Police
A man went to the hospital after a shooting in Portsmouth on Friday, police said. In a tweet, the police department said around 2:10 p.m., they were called to Dale Drive for a gunshot wound victim.
'I know she is a hero' | Newport News Police Chief discusses Richneck shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Friday marks one week since the shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, where police say a 6-year-old boy intentionally shot his teacher. 13News Now has been following this case since day one. Here are the biggest developments since then:. Richneck Elementary is under...
Man facing charges in connection to Portsmouth homicide: Police
Police initially said they were not looking for any suspects, but days later they announced that a man is now facing charges
Man shot on Merrimac Avenue, near NSU, Norfolk police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting near Norfolk State University Friday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Merrimac Drive, according to the Norfolk Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken...
Shift in leadership at Richneck Elementary following shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There's a shift in leadership at Richneck Elementary School after a 6-year-old student shot his first-grade teacher last Friday. Karen Lynch, who currently serves as extended learning supervisor, is now leading the Richneck Elementary team, a school spokesperson confirmed to 13News Now. The spokesperson said...
Man dead following overnight shooting on Stonecypher Ct in Virginia Beach
Police say one person is dead following an overnight shooting in Virginia Beach.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth man charged with second-degree murder
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Wednesday homicide on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CK73pR. A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Wednesday homicide on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CK73pR. Norfolk State loses on technical foul...
Police: 3 shot outside Suffolk restaurant early Saturday morning
Police tell News 3 that officers were called to Commerce Street in Downtown Suffolk around 1 a.m. Saturday for a shooting. All three victims are expected to survive.
School head: Some knew boy had gun before teacher shot
Superintendent George Parker told parents Thursday night in an online meeting that a school official was notified about the weapon before the 6-year-old shot the teacher at a Newport News school.
Two armed adult males rob Suffolk 7-Eleven: Police
Investigators are looking into the incident and have released suspect descriptions and details about the suspects' car
Chesapeake police officer suspended, accused of forging public record: Police
A Chesapeake police officer is being accused of forgery. Skysha Nettles has been charged and arrested for forging a public record, city officials said in a press release.
Chesapeake police officer arrested on forgery charge
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake police officer was arrested on felony forgery charges, the police department said Friday. Investigators with the Chesapeake Police Dept. said Officer Skysha Nettles forged a public record and was suspended from the department Wednesday. Nettles joined the department in April and is currently suspended...
'Peaceful, loving person' | Vigil held for man killed in fiery crash
VIRGINIA, USA — Loved ones of a Newport News father, brother and uncle are remembering him for his caring and giving spirit. Family members and friends gathered to pay tribute to Gregory James Smith, Jr. in his childhood neighborhood of Newsome Park in Newport News on Friday. Virginia Beach...
Three people shot at location of Suffolk restaurant, according to police
SUFFOLK, Va. — Three people were shot in Suffolk overnight and police are investigating the circumstances. According to a department spokesperson, they responded at around 1 a.m. to the High Tide Restaurant at 130 Commerce Street in the city's Historic District after several gunshots were heard in the area. When police got there, they found two adults who had been shot.
'It's unprecedented times' | Newport News city leaders supporting more safety measures in schools
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Classes are canceled for another week at Richneck Elementary School as the community grapples with a shooting that took place last Friday afternoon inside a first-grade classroom. Newport News Police say a 6-year-old boy pulled a gun out in the middle of a lesson and...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 2