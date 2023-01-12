A New Year is here. Live Civilly/Moorestown Ministerium Food Pantry at Saint Matthew Lutheran Church continues to provide food and other essentials to people in our town and the surrounding area. Our doors are open to all without having to show ID or documentation of need. Just come. We are thankful for all the people and groups and churches who donate food and money to help us serve our community. If you make one New Year resolution, give whatever you can to the pantry. Go to stmatthew-lutheran.org to “Food Pantry on site” for information about donating.

MOORESTOWN, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO