Moorestown, NJ

thesunpapers.com

Haddonfield Board of Ed recognizes educator of the year

The Haddonfield board of education meeting on Jan. 12 began with the swearing in of its newest member Michael Nuckols, who was absent from the reorganization session a week prior. That was followed by a recognition ceremony for the nine winners of the Governor’s Educator of the Year and Educational...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

What's Closed? What's Open on MLK Day? Will Garbage Day Change?

MERCER COUNTY, NJ  — On this year's observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day., Monday, January 16, Hamilton and Robbinsville township government offices as well as most Mercer County government offices will be closed. Be sure to take our your garbage though as normally scheduled Monday pick-up in Hamilton and Robbinsville will be happening.  The Robbinsville Library and Hamilton Public Library will be closed. However, with kids out of school and parents possibly off of school, there are plenty activities to do together.  The Mercer County Tennis Center will open from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m  Mercer County Ice Skating Center will be open for senior...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
MONTCO.Today

This New Hope Resort Is Listed as One of the Top 10 Valentine’s Day Spots on the East Coast

The new resort is considered to be one of the best spots for a romantic getaway. Although it may feel like Montgomery County homeowners are still vacuuming pine needles from their carpets, Feb. Valentine’s Day, is a mere five weeks away. A popular lodging in Bucks County has been named one of the best places to take a special someone for an incredible romantic getaway. Lisa Wright wrote about the local spot in The Travel.
NEW HOPE, PA
thesunpapers.com

Letter to The Editor: Connie O’Brien and Chris Cassel

A New Year is here. Live Civilly/Moorestown Ministerium Food Pantry at Saint Matthew Lutheran Church continues to provide food and other essentials to people in our town and the surrounding area. Our doors are open to all without having to show ID or documentation of need. Just come. We are thankful for all the people and groups and churches who donate food and money to help us serve our community. If you make one New Year resolution, give whatever you can to the pantry. Go to stmatthew-lutheran.org to “Food Pantry on site” for information about donating.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

2023 Winter Restaurant Week Announced for Burlington County Eateries

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ  — In 2023, Burlington County Restaurant Week will be twice as delicious, giving residents two opportunities to enjoy the great eateries in Burlington County. The annual celebration of Burlington County restaurants is being expanded with the addition of separate winter and summer promotions. Winter Restaurant Week 2023 will kick off on Sunday, March 5, and continue through Saturday, March 11, and Summer Restaurant Week 2023 will be held from August 20 to August 26. Both weeklong events will be organized and promoted by the Burlington County Commissioners and State Sen. Troy Singleton in partnership with restaurants, food trucks and eateries from across Burlington County. Burlington...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This Amazing Little Town in New Jersey is the Perfect Day Trip

I love when I can share information that might help you enjoy life just a little bit better here in the Garden State. Just sharing tidbits of info for you to maybe go out and experience new things in New Jersey that are fun, exciting, and perfect for you and the family. This article is just one of those stories to help you find new adventures in Jersey.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Marilyn Johnson

Where to Eat During Northern Liberties Restaurant Week

Northern Liberties Business Improvement District announces the return of Northern Liberties Restaurant Week from Friday, January 27 to Sunday, February 5, 2023. The city's hottest NEW restaurant week to hit the food scene is back with new dates, more restaurants, new restaurants, updated price points, indoor and outdoor options, take-out and delivery, and more!
New Jersey 101.5

This stunning county is dubbed ‘prettiest’ in NJ

There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
VISTA.Today

Ice Sculptures Take Over State Street in Media at Ice on State

The Media Business Authority will host the first-ever ICE ON STATE, A Winter Weekend in Media this Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14 and 15. Artists from the world-famous Ice Sculpture Philly company will create custom ice sculptures, sponsored by local businesses and organizations. The glistening sculptures will be featured throughout the State Street District in downtown Media for the weekend.
MEDIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County Orthopedic Specialists names new CEO

The board of directors at Bucks County Orthopedic Specialists (BCOS) has selected Timothy B. Rimmer as the new CEO of the medical practice. With over 30 years of experience in health care management and administration, Rimmer succeeds CEO Randall Gross, who is retiring. Most recently, Rimmer was the CEO and...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

