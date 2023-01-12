ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

americanmilitarynews.com

Quadruple shooting leaves three dead, one injured in Northeast Philadelphia

A quadruple shooting Monday night that left three young people dead and a fourth in critical condition shook a quiet Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood. The shooting happened at the intersection of Rowland Avenue and Crabtree Street, near Guilford Street, in the Mayfair neighborhood around 10 p.m., said Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
CRABTREE, PA
fox29.com

Officer, civilian driver injured in Southwest Philadelphia head-on collision

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia police officer and a civilian driver were both injured after their vehicles crashed in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say a 12th District officer was heading west on Kingsessing Avenue, near 59th Street, in a marked patrol car Saturday evening, just after 7 p.m., when someone driving a sedan eastbound on Kingsessing hit the police officer’s vehicle head on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

66-year-old bicyclist dead after crash in South Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 66-year-old bicyclist died in a crash with a car in South Philadelphia Friday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Tasker Street and Columbus Boulevard around 5:25 p.m., police say.Police identified the bicyclist as Taing Sophy.A beige Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Tasker Street, while the bicyclist was traveling west on the same street. Police say the 32-year-old driver of the car was trying to make a left turn onto Columbus Boulevard when the two collided.The bicyclist suffering head trauma was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where she died Saturday around 1 p.m.Authorities say the driver of the car stayed at the location until police arrived. The investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been filed at this point, officials say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 76-year-old man shot, robbed walking to store in Reading

Reading police are asking for the public's help after an elderly man became the victim of a robbery-turned-shooting Friday evening. The 76-year-old man was walking to a store on the 200 block of Wood Street when he was robbed at gunpoint just before 5:30 p.m. Police say the robbery took...
READING, PA
fox29.com

Police: 16-year-old gunned down on Philadelphia sidewalk

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities believe teenage shooters gunned down a 16-year-old boy on a street in the city's Tioga section on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chief Inspector Scott Small...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Fairhill shooting leaves man, 20, critically injured, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured in Fairhill on Wednesday. Police say at 7:22 p.m., they received a call about a shooting on the 3300 block of North Front Street. Upon arrival, officers say they located a 20-year-old man with two gunshot wounds,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Injects Himself In Street Dispute and Shoots Victim In North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are looking for the male who came upon two people having an argument at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street,in North Philadelphia. Instead of moving on and minding his business, he pulled out a gun and shot one of the people in the face. As the victim turns to run, the coward with a gun continues to shoot at him several times.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

