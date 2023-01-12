Read full article on original website
fox29.com
More than 50 shell casings found after gunfire erupts in Frankford, injuring one man, police say
FRANKFORD - Philadelphia police found a Frankford crime scene littered with more than 50 shell casings as a man was shot multiple times Sunday. Police were called to the 3900 block of Frankford Avenue Sunday morning, just before 7, in Philadelphia’s Frankford section, for a reported shooting. Officers discovered...
fox29.com
Officials: Police search for suspect in SUV after man is shot and killed in Tioga
TIOGA - A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Tioga and police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene, they say, in an SUV. According to officials, police responded to the shooting on the 1700 block of West Atlantic Street, in Philadelphia’s Tioga neighborhood, early Sunday, about 4 a.m.
americanmilitarynews.com
Quadruple shooting leaves three dead, one injured in Northeast Philadelphia
A quadruple shooting Monday night that left three young people dead and a fourth in critical condition shook a quiet Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood. The shooting happened at the intersection of Rowland Avenue and Crabtree Street, near Guilford Street, in the Mayfair neighborhood around 10 p.m., said Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
fox29.com
Officer, civilian driver injured in Southwest Philadelphia head-on collision
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia police officer and a civilian driver were both injured after their vehicles crashed in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say a 12th District officer was heading west on Kingsessing Avenue, near 59th Street, in a marked patrol car Saturday evening, just after 7 p.m., when someone driving a sedan eastbound on Kingsessing hit the police officer’s vehicle head on.
fox29.com
Man, 47, critically injured after he was stabbed during a fight in Port Richmond, police say
PORT RICHMOND - A 47-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the chest during a fight with another man in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section. Officials say the stabbing happened about 3:30 Friday afternoon on the 2300 block of East Venango Street. The man was fighting...
Police: Woman shot in the leg while in rideshare vehicle
Police say a woman is recovering after she was shot in the thigh while in a rideshare vehicle.
Woman injured, officer fires gun during dog attack in Manayunk
"I've never heard a woman yell like that, she had such pain in her eyes," one witness said.
66-year-old bicyclist dead after crash in South Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 66-year-old bicyclist died in a crash with a car in South Philadelphia Friday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Tasker Street and Columbus Boulevard around 5:25 p.m., police say.Police identified the bicyclist as Taing Sophy.A beige Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Tasker Street, while the bicyclist was traveling west on the same street. Police say the 32-year-old driver of the car was trying to make a left turn onto Columbus Boulevard when the two collided.The bicyclist suffering head trauma was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where she died Saturday around 1 p.m.Authorities say the driver of the car stayed at the location until police arrived. The investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been filed at this point, officials say.
Police: Woman shot in the leg while riding in Uber
Police say a woman is recovering after she was shot in the thigh, while riding in an Uber.
Who killed Jimel Quann in Camden? $5,000 reward offered for info
Jimel Quann was with a group of people hanging around the intersection of the 200 block of Marlton Pike when he was shot dead.
Caught on video: Suspects wanted for stealing truck in Folcroft
Video from inside the stolen truck captured two suspects before they notice it had a security camera right on the dashboard.
Main Line Media News
Philadelphia driver charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed Conshohocken man
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man was speeding and driving recklessly when he caused a two-vehicle crash in Conshohocken that claimed the life of the second driver, prosecutors alleged. Craig W. Coleman, 55, of the 4000 block of North Franklin Street, was arraigned before District Court Judge Katherine E. McGill...
fox29.com
Bicyclist, 66, dies after Columbus Boulevard crash in South Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A Friday evening crash has claimed the life of a 66-year-old woman in South Philadelphia. Police say the driver of a Toyota Corolla was attempting to make a left turn onto the 500 block of Columbus Boulevard when it struck a bicycle just before 5:30 p.m. The bicyclist,...
fox29.com
Police: 76-year-old man shot, robbed walking to store in Reading
Reading police are asking for the public's help after an elderly man became the victim of a robbery-turned-shooting Friday evening. The 76-year-old man was walking to a store on the 200 block of Wood Street when he was robbed at gunpoint just before 5:30 p.m. Police say the robbery took...
fox29.com
Police: 16-year-old gunned down on Philadelphia sidewalk
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities believe teenage shooters gunned down a 16-year-old boy on a street in the city's Tioga section on Wednesday evening. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chief Inspector Scott Small...
fox29.com
Fairhill shooting leaves man, 20, critically injured, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured in Fairhill on Wednesday. Police say at 7:22 p.m., they received a call about a shooting on the 3300 block of North Front Street. Upon arrival, officers say they located a 20-year-old man with two gunshot wounds,...
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Injects Himself In Street Dispute and Shoots Victim In North Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are looking for the male who came upon two people having an argument at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street,in North Philadelphia. Instead of moving on and minding his business, he pulled out a gun and shot one of the people in the face. As the victim turns to run, the coward with a gun continues to shoot at him several times.
fox29.com
11 Camden County officers treated for fentanyl exposure after search, 5 suspects in custody
COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. - Camden County officials announce the arrest of five men in connection with fentanyl and cocaine possession and manufacturing, while 11 officers were exposed to fentanyl in the process of search warrants being executed and required medical treatment. According to authorities, officers executed search warrants at an apartment...
fox29.com
'People are angry': Philadelphia police address concerns about violence after Mayfair quadruple shooting
MAYFAIR - A Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood still rocked after three young men were ambushed and executed coming home from a trip to the mall. Emotions are high in Mayfair after Monday’s deadly shooting. Philadelphia police say there were over 50 shots fired at Rowland and Guilford Streets. A makeshift...
fox29.com
Man, 36, dies at hospital after being stabbed in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Division is investigating a stabbing in North Philadelphia that left one man dead, according to police. Authorities say police responded to Temple University Hospital Episcopal Campus for a report of a prior assault around 2:36 a.m. Officials say a 36-year-old man who...
