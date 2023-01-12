Read full article on original website
R Nelson
3d ago
When a suspect runs away, there are no rules to catching him or her. After the officer hit the suspect, he should have run over his legs to break them... problem solved.
Reply(2)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
edglentoday.com
Charges Filed In Freeburg Murder Investigation
FREEBURG/BELLEVILLE - On Friday, January 13, 2023, Belleville and Freeburg detectives jointly presented information related to the January 11, 2023, murder investigation originating from a traffic stop in Belleville to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office. The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office has reviewed the case...
Police investigate shooting involving woman in her 50s
The city's Force Investigation Unit continues to look into a shootout between police and a woman in her 50s. This happened outside the social security offices on North 16th Street, near the City Museum.
Man convicted in fatal 2020 shooting of man in downtown Alton
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A man has been convicted in the fatal shooting of a man in downtown Alton in 2020. After a bench trial, Circuit Judge Kyle Napp found Charlton K. Merchant guilty Thursday of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Merchant fatally shot...
Cold case arrest: Man charged with killing, dismembering Alton woman in 2004
DNA evidence helped find the suspect.
Warrant issued for suspect in double shooting outside hotel in Washington, Missouri
WASHINGTON, Mo. – The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued a warrant Friday for 61-year-old Powell Trout in the double shooting outside a hotel in Washington, Missouri. The Washington Police Department received numerous calls at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday from witnesses who said there had been a shooting in...
KOMU
Suspect in Columbia Break Time shooting arrested in St. Louis
COLUMBIA - A suspect wanted in a December shooting at Break Time on Paris Road was arrested Thursday morning by St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers and U.S. Marshals, Columbia police announced Friday. Terrance Johnson, 27, was arrested around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, according to CPD. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault,...
advantagenews.com
Charges filed after high school threat
A 19-year-old Glen Carbon man is being held in the Madison County Jail, charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat (class 1 felony) and one count of disorderly conduct (class 4 felony). Spencer T. Hurley is implicated in the threat against Edwardsville High School on Tuesday. According...
FOX2now.com
One suspect charged, 4 in custody after violent home invasion in O’Fallon
After a violent home invasion early Friday morning, five people have been taken into custody. One of them is facing multiple charges. One suspect charged, 4 in custody after violent home …. After a violent home invasion early Friday morning, five people have been taken into custody. One of them...
WKRC
Grandpa begs car thief not to drive off with his granddaughter in the vehicle
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A Missouri grandfather had to beg a car thief not to drive away while his granddaughter was still in the vehicle. Tyrone Hayes was outside of his granddaughter's daycare in north St. Louis, when he was approached by a masked man. The masked man...
St. Louis jury acquits Dellwood man claiming self-defense in 2017 homicide
ST. LOUIS — A Dellwood man was acquitted Thursday in a September 2017 homicide that happened in St. Louis’ Wells Goodfellow neighborhood. According to a press release from 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri in St. Louis, jurors found 26-year-old Larron Hamilton not guilty of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the killing of Andre Crawford. Circuit Judge Annette Llewellyn presided over the four-day trial.
18-year-old fatally shot Saturday in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man that took place Saturday in East St. Louis. According to a press release, Illinois State Police responded shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate a homicide in the 800 block of North 80th Street in East St. Louis.
Robber sprayed drive-thru McDonald's cashiers with pepper spray, police say
ST. LOUIS — Detectives in St. Louis are searching for a pepper spray-wielding suspect who reportedly robbed three local McDonald's restaurants. According to police, the man targeted the following three McDonald's locations in St. Louis:. 4006 Lindell Boulevard on Nov. 29, 2022. 1420 Hampton Avenue on Dec. 27, 2022.
Charges: 19-year-old student made false terroristic threats toward Edwardsville High School
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A 19-year-old student is facing felony charges after police say he threatened a mass shooting at Edwardsville High School earlier this week. Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday that Spencer T. Hurley of Glen Carbon had been charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat, a class 1 felony, and one count of disorderly conduct, a class 4 felony.
St. Louis Drug Dealers Kept Using Same Phone Number After Police Busts
The first of seven people charged was sentenced today
Daughter thanks law enforcement for helping catch man connected with woman's 2004 death
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A family is thankful for the work put in to solve the mystery of their mother's death. A man was charged this week in the 2004 murder case where a woman was found dead in Wright City, Missouri. Deanna Denise Howland's body was found...
Police looking for wanted suspect, ask for public’s help
Deputies in Franklin County searched for a known felon on Friday and asked the public to help them find Timothy Kalter.
Police investigating a home invasion in O’Fallon, Mo
The police have just informed us about a home invasion in O'Fallon, Missouri.
Door Dash driver shot after crash in north St. Louis
One man is behind bars after he shot a Door Dash driver who accidentally backed into his vehicle Wednesday evening in St. Louis, police say.
Hyde Park neighborhood, alderman react to Friday night fatal shooting
ST. LOUIS — Community members in the Hyde Park Neighborhood in north St. Louis reacted to the death of a young woman on Saturday. Just after 8 p.m. Friday, St. Louis police found 27-year-old Tamera Plummer dead in a running vehicle in an alley on N. 21st St. with a gunshot wound to the face.
KMOV
Officer-involved shooting in downtown St. Louis under investigation
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis Friday morning. The shooting happened in the 700 block of N. 16th Street around 9:30 a.m. Nobody was hit by bullets, police say. According to police, around 8:20 a.m., St. Louis Metropolitan Police...
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 4