ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florissant, MO

Comments / 4

R Nelson
3d ago

When a suspect runs away, there are no rules to catching him or her. After the officer hit the suspect, he should have run over his legs to break them... problem solved.

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edglentoday.com

Charges Filed In Freeburg Murder Investigation

FREEBURG/BELLEVILLE - On Friday, January 13, 2023, Belleville and Freeburg detectives jointly presented information related to the January 11, 2023, murder investigation originating from a traffic stop in Belleville to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office. The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office has reviewed the case...
FREEBURG, IL
KOMU

Suspect in Columbia Break Time shooting arrested in St. Louis

COLUMBIA - A suspect wanted in a December shooting at Break Time on Paris Road was arrested Thursday morning by St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers and U.S. Marshals, Columbia police announced Friday. Terrance Johnson, 27, was arrested around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, according to CPD. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault,...
COLUMBIA, MO
advantagenews.com

Charges filed after high school threat

A 19-year-old Glen Carbon man is being held in the Madison County Jail, charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat (class 1 felony) and one count of disorderly conduct (class 4 felony). Spencer T. Hurley is implicated in the threat against Edwardsville High School on Tuesday. According...
GLEN CARBON, IL
5 On Your Side

St. Louis jury acquits Dellwood man claiming self-defense in 2017 homicide

ST. LOUIS — A Dellwood man was acquitted Thursday in a September 2017 homicide that happened in St. Louis’ Wells Goodfellow neighborhood. According to a press release from 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri in St. Louis, jurors found 26-year-old Larron Hamilton not guilty of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the killing of Andre Crawford. Circuit Judge Annette Llewellyn presided over the four-day trial.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

18-year-old fatally shot Saturday in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man that took place Saturday in East St. Louis. According to a press release, Illinois State Police responded shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate a homicide in the 800 block of North 80th Street in East St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Charges: 19-year-old student made false terroristic threats toward Edwardsville High School

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A 19-year-old student is facing felony charges after police say he threatened a mass shooting at Edwardsville High School earlier this week. Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday that Spencer T. Hurley of Glen Carbon had been charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat, a class 1 felony, and one count of disorderly conduct, a class 4 felony.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Officer-involved shooting in downtown St. Louis under investigation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis Friday morning. The shooting happened in the 700 block of N. 16th Street around 9:30 a.m. Nobody was hit by bullets, police say. According to police, around 8:20 a.m., St. Louis Metropolitan Police...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy